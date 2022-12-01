Read full article on original website
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Shows Off Why Lucy's So Popular
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was one of the most standout releases of the year overall, and one awesome cosplay is helping to showcase why with Lucy! 2022 has been one of the most packed in recent memory as there have been a ton of interesting new anime releases that hit over the course of the seasonal schedule. But that wasn't all either as some of the biggest new anime projects actually hit outside of the schedule when Netflix dropped one of the most curious originals of the year. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners pretty much took over when it hit, and it's no surprise as to why when seeing all of the standout characters.
BOOM! Studios Reveals First Look at Stunning A Vicious Circle #1 (Exclusive)
BOOM! Studios is set to launch the stunning 3-issue prestige series A Vicious Circle, and we've got your exclusive first look at first issue. A Vicious Circle is written by Project Power creator and Batman sequel screenwriter Mattson Tomlin, acclaimed Batman: Damned artist Lee Bermejo, and Buffy The Vampire Slayer letterer Becca Carey, and will tell the story of two men who are cursed to roam across time and space and will seemingly forever be linked in battle, and you can check out the full preview of the issue starting on the next slide.
Apple TV+ Renews Hit Psychological Thriller Series for New Season
Gugu Mbatha-Raw's psychological thriller Surface has been renewed for a second season at Apple TV+. The Loki star headlines the cast of Surface, and she's also an executive producer. The series was created by Veronica West and follows Mbatha-Raw as 'Sophie,' a woman who has suffered a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss, believed to be a result of a suicide attempt. The Season 2 announcement comes as Apple TV+ gears up for the fourth season of M. Night Shyamalan's Servant. The first season of Surface is available to stream on Apple TV+.
Jim Starlin's Dreadstar TV Series Still in the Works
Dreadstar and Company are coming to television. 40 years after legendary comic book creator Jim Starlin's cosmic space opera debuted in the pages of Marvel imprint Epic Comics, a series adaptation of Dreadstar remains in the works. In 2014, Benderspink and Illuminati Entertainment teamed to develop Dreadstar as a feature film; by 2015, producers Chris Bender and J.C. Spink reworked the adaptation of Starlin's comic book as a TV series from NBCUniversal's Battlestar Galactica producers UCP. After recently reviving the cult character with co-artist Jaime Jameson for the first new story in 30 years, titled Dreadstar Returns, Starlin and Jameson have revealed the cosmic hero's spacefaring adventures will continue on the small screen.
Controversial Netflix Series Hits Major Milestone With 1 Billion Hours Viewed
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story continues to do monster numbers for Netflix. Produced by American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy and starring Evan Peters as notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, Monster debuted September 21st as one of the all-time top ten English language shows on the streamer. The ten-episode series saw subscribers tune in for 196.2M hours in its first week online, behind only ratings hits Squid Game, All of Us Are Dead, Stranger Things Season 4, and Bridgerton Season 2 in that same period. In the latest update on Monster's record-breaking ratings, the series has joined another viewership club.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Highlights Nezuko's Scary Demon Form
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba really impressed fans in the second season as Nezuko Kamado unleashed a powerful new side of herself, and now one awesome cosplay is helping the demonized heroine tap into her full potential! The Entertainment District arc of the anime threw Tanjiro Kamado and the others into their toughest fights yet against the first member of Muzan's Upper Ranks, and with it pushed each of them to the brink. These challenges them saw each of the fighters reach into a new level of their strength as their bodies refused to give up despite the perilous odds.
Dragon Ball: Yamcha's Death Just Got Another Anime Parody
Dragon Ball has been around for decades at this point, and when it comes to anime, the series reigns above all. It seems like everyone knows who Goku is, and of course, the Saiyan is loved by everyone. He and his friends have become icons over the years, and yes – that does include Yamcha. The poor fighter is one of the most mocked characters in all of shonen, and it seems the anime industry just hit Yamcha with yet another jab.
FBoy Island Cancelled at HBO Max
HBO Max is saying F-bye to FBoy Island: The Nikki Glaser-hosted dating show has been cancelled by the streamer after two seasons, our sister site Variety reports. The tongue-in-cheek reality series created by The Bachelor producer Elan Gale saw three women choose from a field of potential mates in a tropical locale, with the men secretly divided between “Fboys” who were superficial and commitment-phobic and “nice guys” who were ready for an adult relationship. (When “Fboys” were eliminated, they were condemned to a sparse, Survivor-like shelter, while eliminated “nice guys” were given luxury accommodations and lavish meals.) Glaser hosted and added...
Pokemon Synopsis Sets Up Ash's Most Emotional Reunion Yet
Pokemon Journeys is now in the midst of the final episodes of its run, and the synopsis for the next episode of the series is setting up Ash Ketchum for an emotional reunion before he starts the next big leg of his journey. The 25th Anniversary anime series has rolled out in a much different manner than all of the others thus far. Starting out with both Ash and new protagonist Goh deciding on their big goals for the season, the anime actually saw the both of them getting to accomplish their big dreams. Now it's a matter of seeing what could be next for the future of the anime.
Willow Star Explains How He Pays Tribute to Val Kilmer in Disney+ Series
The new Willow series premiered this week, and the first two episodes feature the return of Warwick Davis (Willow) and Joanne Whalley (Sorsha) from the original 1988 fantasy film. However, one iconic actor from the Willow movie won't be seen in the new series. Val Kilmer was unable to appear in the new show as the fan-favorite Madmartigen, but his presence is felt, especially with Ruby Cruz and Demspey Bryk playing his children. In addition to having characters that are related to Madmartigen, Willow also features Amar Chadha-Patel as Boorman, a character who has a similar energy to the lovable trickster and warrior played by Kilmer. During a recent interview with Digital Spy, Chadha-Patel talked about paying tribute to Kilmer in the show.
Doom Patrol Season 4 Review: Weirder and More Grounded Than Ever
Grief and trauma have become staples of superhero entertainment, with stories from both the DC and Marvel universes digging into the ways that pain and loss influence not only the human experience, but also the superhuman experience as well. It would be wrong to say that HBO Max's Doom Patrol started this trend but it certainly is no exaggeration to say that the series may do it the best. Over the series' first three seasons, Doom Patrol has dug into the complexity of grief, trauma, and identity that both plagues and powers its misfit troupe of unlikely heroes and, in the process, saw those characters grow and heal in ways that feel real, despite a narrative setting that somehow manages to get weirder and more outlandish at every turn. Now, the show's fourth season not only continues in that vein, but somehow tells an even better story, taking on deeper existential questions while also getting weirder and more entertaining than ever.
Naruto Finally Adapts an Iconic SasuSaku Scene
Naruto is busy this year, and you only have to look at its manga to see why. Not only is Boruto coming around with an all-new arc, but the franchise is also doling out two new spin-offs. Kakashi and Sasuke are leading their own manga right now after spending decades in Naruto Uzumaki's shadow. And now, a new update just inked a rather iconic Sakura x Sasuke scene from canon.
Dragon Ball Super Fans Finally Get Long-Awaited Game Announcement
Dragon Ball Super fans finally got a game announcement this weekend that they've been waiting on for a long time now. Bandai Namco announced this week a new version of the Dragon Ball Super Card Game that'll finally bring the game to virtual platforms, a physical-to-digital port that's been one of the top requests ever since the physical cards were available to collect and play with. A specific release date for what's being called Dragon Ball Super Card Game Digital Version hasn't yet been announced, but we know the game will be out in 2023 with more details to be revealed during the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2023 event.
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Shares Special Clip
The Seven Deadly Sins' anime run might have wrapped up the original story from Nakaba Suzuki's original manga, but it turns out there's much more in store as Netflix has dropped a new clip from its big new movie, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh! Following the TV anime and feature films ending the original story, Suzuki is returning to the franchise for a new original story set after the events of that prior series. This time it will be focusing on a new generation of young knights as they take on a terrible new kind of threat.
My Hero Academia Season 6 Names Toga the MVP After Newest Episode
My Hero Academia's sixth season has been intense for both the heroes and villains so far, and the series has awarded Himiko Toga the MVP title after her big decision in the newest episode! The sixth season kicked off with a huge raid on the Paranormal Liberation Front's forces as the heroes tried to stop the villains' plans as soon as they possibly could, but all the while Hawks had a secret mission of his own on top of it. His main goal in the raid was to take Twice out of the equation, and Toga's still hurting quite a bit as a result.
AMC+ Cancels Hit Series Despite Season 2 Renewal
In the wake of news of planned large-scale layoffs at AMC Networks, AMC+ has cancelled a hit series despite a Season 2 renewal earlier this year. According to Deadline, AMC+ is no longer going forward with the second season of Peter Ocko's sci-fi/drama series, Moonhaven. The series ended its six-episode first season run back in August and was given an early Season 2 renewal in July. According to the report, the cancellation of Moonhaven is part of the network's wide scale cost cutting measures which include write-downs for up to $475 million.
Baz Luhrmann on Collaborating With DP Mandy Walker and How Austin Butler Refused to Back Down After ‘Elvis’ Shut Down Production
Baz Luhrmann recalls watching the 2001 film “Lantana,” which featured work by cinematographer Mandy Walker. It was around the time he was going to shoot a commercial for Chanel No. 5 and he thought, “it was a great opportunity for me to explore a photographic collaborator who is different from anyone I’ve ever worked with,” Luhrmann says, “We were joined at the hip from that moment.” Since then, the two have gone on to work together on numerous projects including 2008’s “Australia” and this year’s “Elvis.” Luhrmann says the perfect collaborator for him is about the chemical equation. “Is there a...
Ice Cube Wants Warner Bros. To Give Him ‘Friday’ Rights: “I’m Not About To Pay For My Own Stuff”
Ice Cube is fighting Warner Bros. for the Friday franchise rights and he is not willing to pay for the movie he created. In a new interview on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast, the actor and rapper revealed Warner Bros. has been holding up the process of continuing the franchise despite several scripts being ready for a new Friday installment. “I don’t know. Warner Brothers is weird right now. I don’t know what they’re doing, they don’t know what they’re doing,” he said. “We’d love to have it back. I think it’s going to be close to a time when we get it...
Margot Robbie Reacts To James Gunn's New DC Role (Exclusive)
Margot Robbie has become a fan-favorite comic book actor ever since playing Harley Quinn in DC's Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and The Suicide Squad. While Lady Gaga will be taking on the role in the upcoming Joker sequel, that film is not set in the same universe as Robbie's version, which means she could still return as the character in the future. It was recently announced that The Suicide Squad director James Gunn had been tapped along with Peter Safran to be the co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios, a new entity formed to replace the ailing DC Films. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Robbie about her new film, Babylon, and we asked her opinion about Gunn's new role.
New Netflix Monster Movie Premieres at #1 on Streamer
A new month has started and as per usual a ton of new content has arrived on Netflix, but rather than a random movie from fifteen years ago topping the charts on the streamer it's one of their original titles. Yesterday saw the premiere of Troll, a new monster movie from Netflix that has many fans comparing it to Godzilla but in Norway...and with a Troll. Subscribers seem to be keen on watching it though as after less than one day on the service it has leaped to the top spot and is the #1 movie on Netflix in the United States.
