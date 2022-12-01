Read full article on original website
Man arrested for central Indiana police chase, hitting patrol car injuring officer
GREENE COUNTY, Indiana — A driver was arrested Saturday night following a police chase through two central Indiana counties that ended with the driver hitting a police vehicle, injuring a sergeant. The chase began just before 7 p.m. when two Greene County deputies approached an SUV, driven by Cody...
WISH-TV
Man arrested after fleeing from police, striking deputy patrol vehicle in parking lot
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A man who came into contact with police Saturday evening and fled, then striking a deputy patrol vehicle was arrested and is facing charges, according to Greene County Sheriff’s Department. At 6:57 p.m. two deputies came into contact with a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban driven...
WANE-TV
Indiana State Police arrest barricaded suspect on drug charges
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police arrested a man Friday night after a standoff in Parke County that lasted more than five hours, according to a release. State police had a warrant out of Porter County for 43-year-old Brandon Crockett, a Lebanon resident wanted on drug charges. Police attempted to serve the warrant around 5 p.m. at a house in Kingman, but Crockett barricaded himself inside when police arrived, according to the release.
WTHI
Man facing several charges in different counties following vehicle pursuit
GREENE CO., Ind. (WTHI)- One man is facing several charges in multiple counties following a vehicle pursuit. Greene County Sheriffs came into contact with Cody Reeves around 7 p.m. Saturday. Reeves fled the scene on Lawrence Hollow Drive and traveled northbound, eventually attempting to hit a sheriff deputy's car vehicle head-on.
wbiw.com
Loogootee man faces child molestation charges
LOOGOOTEE – A Loogootee man was arrested Thursday on charges of child molestation. Anson Wagler, 27, was arrested by officers with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department and charged with child molestation and child molestation of a child under the age of 14. According to police, the charges against...
WTHR
Western Indiana man arrested after Parke County standoff
KINGMAN, Ind. — A standoff with a wanted man in rural Parke County ended peacefully late Friday after the man barricaded himself inside a home and refused to cooperate with police. Brandon Crockett, 43, of West Lebanon is charged in an active felony drug case in Porter County and...
vincennespbs.org
Man Sentenced for 2020 Vehicle Crash
A man was sentenced in Knox County in connection with a drunk driving accident from over 2 and a half years ago. 27-year-old Jacob Kinnaman, whose address was in Terre Haute, was reported to be from Sullivan in April of 2020 when he was involved in a crash on State Road 67 near the intersection of State Road 67 and Piper Road.
vincennespbs.org
Sentencing announced for 2020 drunk driving accident
A man was jailed in Knox County in connection with a 2020 Drunk Driving accident. 27-year-old Jacob Kinnaman, whose address was in Terre Haute, was reported to be from Sullivan in April of 2020 when he was involved in a crash on State Road 67 near the intersection of State Road 67 and Piper Road.
Fire crews respond to 3 fires in northern Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Otter Creek Fire Department responded to three structure fires in the northern Vigo County town of Sandcut. Two garages were involved upon arrival of crews with the fire spreading to a nearby residence. The fire also extended across dry grass and leaves. Otter Creek, Rosedale, Lyford and Seelyville firefighters spent […]
WTHI
Sullivan County sheriff-elect first order of business
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Jason Bobbitt was elected sheriff in November. He will be taking the place of current Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom as his eight-year term has come to an end. Cottom spoke on his time as sheriff while also looking ahead toward Bobbitt's future. "I feel like...
WTHI
"Be a listening ear." Council on Domestic Abuse warns of increased cases during holidays
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Council on Domestic Abuse warns more people may become victims of domestic abuse this holiday season. We told you last week about a repeat domestic violence offender that was shot by police. CODA in Terre Haute says people like James Ready are more likely...
vincennespbs.org
Counterfeit money passed in Farmersburg
Authorities in Sullivan County are asking for the community’s help. The Farmersburg Police Department needs help identifying an individual. They say on Wednesday a man entered a local business and used an estimated $900 in counterfeit money. The suspect was seen wearing a balaclava-style mask, green jacket, black ripped...
Neoga left with questions, grief after two people found dead
Editor’s note: this video contains images of the road where the incident took place, the house featured on the road however is not the location where the shooting occurred. NEOGA, Ill. (WCIA) – For two families, things will never be the same. They each lost a loved one suddenly – and neither knows exactly why. […]
WTHI
Otter Creek Fire Department responds to fires in Sandcut
SANDCUT, Ind. (WTHI) - On Sunday evening, the Otter Creek Fire Department responded to three structures on fire in Sandcut just north of Terre Haute. They say two garages were involved on arrival while a nearby residence was also lightly involved from the fire extending across dry grass and leaves.
WLFI.com
Lafayette firefighter axed after police say he bragged about a high-speed chase
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A local firefighter took Vermillion County sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase in March then bragged about it at small-town bar, according to court documents. Lafayette firefighter William Holycross faces a felony charge of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor charges of unlawful use of a...
Knox Co. man flown to Indy hospital with severe burns
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Knox County man was severely burned after a planned burn turned into a brush fire. According to Juan Fuller, a volunteer firefighter and EMT with Harrison Township Fire, the call came in at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived they found a man who had been severely burned […]
WISH-TV
I-70 EB reopens after serious crash near Cloverdale
CLOVERDALE, Ind. (WISH) — I-70 eastbound will be closed due to a serious crash through about 8:30 p.m., according to INDOT. Indiana State Police are responding to a serious crash on I-70 eastbound at the 45 mild marker. All lanes of I-70 eastbound are closed between S. 650 E. and S. 1000 E.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/2)
Anson Wagler, 27, of Loogootee, was arrested on charges of child molesting and child molesting under the age of 14. Bond was set at $100,000, and bond was posted. Cody Simmons, 29, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Writ of Attachment. No bond was set.
1 flown to hospital following 2 semi crash on US 41
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Both northbound lanes of US 41 N have now been reopened, according to Vigo County Central Dispatch. One person was flown by helicopter to a hospital after a crash involving two semi-trucks shut down US 41 N for some time Wednesday afternoon. According to Vigo County Deputy Brandon Taylor, […]
