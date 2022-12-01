Read full article on original website
Demon Slayer Cosplay Highlights Nezuko's Scary Demon Form
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba really impressed fans in the second season as Nezuko Kamado unleashed a powerful new side of herself, and now one awesome cosplay is helping the demonized heroine tap into her full potential! The Entertainment District arc of the anime threw Tanjiro Kamado and the others into their toughest fights yet against the first member of Muzan's Upper Ranks, and with it pushed each of them to the brink. These challenges them saw each of the fighters reach into a new level of their strength as their bodies refused to give up despite the perilous odds.
Dragon Ball Super Fans Finally Get Long-Awaited Game Announcement
Dragon Ball Super fans finally got a game announcement this weekend that they've been waiting on for a long time now. Bandai Namco announced this week a new version of the Dragon Ball Super Card Game that'll finally bring the game to virtual platforms, a physical-to-digital port that's been one of the top requests ever since the physical cards were available to collect and play with. A specific release date for what's being called Dragon Ball Super Card Game Digital Version hasn't yet been announced, but we know the game will be out in 2023 with more details to be revealed during the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2023 event.
Popular PS4 Game Only $1.99 for Limited Time
A popular PS4 game is only $1.99 for a limited time, courtesy of a new promotional sale on the PlayStation Store. The PSN deal is set to run until December 22, so there's plenty of time to nab the game for just two dollars. That said, if you don't like horror, the deal probably isn't going to interest you. In the modern era, horror is one of the more underserved genres and that's because horror games don't typically sell very well unless they are a big and established IP. In 2013 though, a survival horror game from a smaller independent studio by the name of Red Barrels caught everyone off guard. If you were playing games in 2013 or in 2014 when the PC game came to PS4, you'll know the name Outlast, one of the most popular horror games of the last generation that went on to sell millions of copies and produce a series by the same name.
Xbox Leaks Major Game Ahead of Reveal
Xbox has accidentally leaked a new game ahead of its reveal, but unfortunately, it has leaked next to no details about said game, which is presumably coming to Xbox Series X|S, and possibly Xbox One as well. The leak comes straight from the Microsoft Store, but there's no name. How do we know it's a major release? Well, there are two tells.
Ice Cube Wants Warner Bros. To Give Him ‘Friday’ Rights: “I’m Not About To Pay For My Own Stuff”
Ice Cube is fighting Warner Bros. for the Friday franchise rights and he is not willing to pay for the movie he created. In a new interview on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast, the actor and rapper revealed Warner Bros. has been holding up the process of continuing the franchise despite several scripts being ready for a new Friday installment. “I don’t know. Warner Brothers is weird right now. I don’t know what they’re doing, they don’t know what they’re doing,” he said. “We’d love to have it back. I think it’s going to be close to a time when we get it...
Popular New Steam Game Finally Dethrones Modern Warfare 2 as Top Seller
After being in the number one slot of the Steam "Top Sellers" list since its launch on October 28, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been dethroned not by one game, but two games. The number two game is currently Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, which came out on November 30 to a generally warm reception. And the number one game came out today, and that game is The Callisto Protocol. And if you're wondering how good the PC version, well only 36 percent of over 6,000 Steam user reviews are positive, giving the game a "Mostly Negative" rating. That said, while it seems most that are playing it on PC aren't enjoying it, largely due to the plethora of performance issues, this isn't stopping it from selling. It's been in the number one spot -- ahead of the aforementioned pair of games, and Marvel's Midnight Suns and Need for Speed Unbound rounding out the top five -- for the entire day.
Lupin Zero Teases Prequel With New Trailer and Poster
Lupin The Third's getting a special prequel anime series as one of the final new anime launches of 2022 overall, and now fans have been given a good look at what to expect with a new trailer and poster for Lupin Zero! Monkey Punch's original manga has grown into one of the most mainstay anime franchises of all time with not only a slate of successful TV anime and movie releases, but several spin-offs that have gone on to their own success as well. But soon fans will be given a cool new look at to how Lupin's journey in the series originally began.
Pokemon Go Reveals December Community Day Details
Not everyone has the chance to participate in Pokemon Go's Community Day events, and Niantic is once again giving players a second chance this December. As in previous years, this month's Community Day will center on Pokemon that have been available in Community Day events throughout the last 11 months. The event will take place over two days, and each day will see different Pokemon appearing more frequently in the wild. On December 17th, players will be able to find Sandshrew, Alolan Sandshrew, Alolan Geodude, Hoppip, Spheal, and Stufful. On December 18th, players will find Teddiursa, Galarian Zigzagoon, Starly, Roggenrola, Litwick, and Deino.
The Witcher: Blood Origin Gets New Trailer from Netflix
The Witcher: Blood Origin got another teaser trailer not long ago, and now, Netflix has shared the official trailer for the new spin-off of The Witcher. Featuring over 2 minutes and 30 seconds of footage, The Witcher: Blood Origin's new trailer was revealed this weekend during CCXP where we've gotten previews for movies and shows from other big properties like Star Wars and Marvel. The show itself is scheduled to release on Netflix on December 25th, so it won't be long now before people are able to see it in full.
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Shows Off Why Lucy's So Popular
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was one of the most standout releases of the year overall, and one awesome cosplay is helping to showcase why with Lucy! 2022 has been one of the most packed in recent memory as there have been a ton of interesting new anime releases that hit over the course of the seasonal schedule. But that wasn't all either as some of the biggest new anime projects actually hit outside of the schedule when Netflix dropped one of the most curious originals of the year. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners pretty much took over when it hit, and it's no surprise as to why when seeing all of the standout characters.
Nintendo Shuts Down RPG Making it 100% Unplayable
Nintendo has shut down the services of one of its RPGs, making it 100 percent unplayable. Typically, when Nintendo publishes a game it's for the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only. However, it does release a few mobile games here and there. So far, it hasn't had a ton of success with the platform, but it does have a few success stories here and there. This game is obviously not one of these examples though. If you're wondering why Dragalia Lost is no longer playable it's because the game has been shut down completely.
AMC+ Cancels Hit Series Despite Season 2 Renewal
In the wake of news of planned large-scale layoffs at AMC Networks, AMC+ has cancelled a hit series despite a Season 2 renewal earlier this year. According to Deadline, AMC+ is no longer going forward with the second season of Peter Ocko's sci-fi/drama series, Moonhaven. The series ended its six-episode first season run back in August and was given an early Season 2 renewal in July. According to the report, the cancellation of Moonhaven is part of the network's wide scale cost cutting measures which include write-downs for up to $475 million.
New Netflix Monster Movie Premieres at #1 on Streamer
A new month has started and as per usual a ton of new content has arrived on Netflix, but rather than a random movie from fifteen years ago topping the charts on the streamer it's one of their original titles. Yesterday saw the premiere of Troll, a new monster movie from Netflix that has many fans comparing it to Godzilla but in Norway...and with a Troll. Subscribers seem to be keen on watching it though as after less than one day on the service it has leaped to the top spot and is the #1 movie on Netflix in the United States.
Pokemon Synopsis Sets Up Ash's Most Emotional Reunion Yet
Pokemon Journeys is now in the midst of the final episodes of its run, and the synopsis for the next episode of the series is setting up Ash Ketchum for an emotional reunion before he starts the next big leg of his journey. The 25th Anniversary anime series has rolled out in a much different manner than all of the others thus far. Starting out with both Ash and new protagonist Goh deciding on their big goals for the season, the anime actually saw the both of them getting to accomplish their big dreams. Now it's a matter of seeing what could be next for the future of the anime.
BOOM! Studios Reveals First Look at Stunning A Vicious Circle #1 (Exclusive)
BOOM! Studios is set to launch the stunning 3-issue prestige series A Vicious Circle, and we've got your exclusive first look at first issue. A Vicious Circle is written by Project Power creator and Batman sequel screenwriter Mattson Tomlin, acclaimed Batman: Damned artist Lee Bermejo, and Buffy The Vampire Slayer letterer Becca Carey, and will tell the story of two men who are cursed to roam across time and space and will seemingly forever be linked in battle, and you can check out the full preview of the issue starting on the next slide.
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Shares Special Clip
The Seven Deadly Sins' anime run might have wrapped up the original story from Nakaba Suzuki's original manga, but it turns out there's much more in store as Netflix has dropped a new clip from its big new movie, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh! Following the TV anime and feature films ending the original story, Suzuki is returning to the franchise for a new original story set after the events of that prior series. This time it will be focusing on a new generation of young knights as they take on a terrible new kind of threat.
The Flash Promo Images Show Off Surprising Suit From DC Film
Though not much official marketing for The Flash movie has made its way online, DC Studios and Warner Bros. are promoting the film down at CCXP with merch at their booth. Some of the artwork featured there has now made its way online, offering some interesting teases for the movie. First up it's worth noting the specific piece of art with the two Flashes. As fans know the upcoming film will see star Ezra Miller play two different versions of the title character and of the new promo art reveals the new suit that one of the doubles is forced to wear, which seems to have some interesting pieces.
PS4 and PS5 Getting New 90-Rated Nintendo Switch Exclusive
PS4 and PS5 players will soon be able a 90-rated Nintendo Switch exclusive. There are only four new 2022 releases that boat a 90 or higher on Metacritic. There's Elden Ring, there's God of War Ragnarok, there's Rogue Legacy 2, and then there's Neon White. Obviously, Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok are not Nintendo Switch-bound, and Rogue Legacy 2 is already on Nintendo Switch, which means the game in question is Neon White. The first-person action game is set to arrive on PS4 and PS5 on December 13 after previously only being available via Nintendo Switch and PC.
Controversial Netflix Series Hits Major Milestone With 1 Billion Hours Viewed
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story continues to do monster numbers for Netflix. Produced by American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy and starring Evan Peters as notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, Monster debuted September 21st as one of the all-time top ten English language shows on the streamer. The ten-episode series saw subscribers tune in for 196.2M hours in its first week online, behind only ratings hits Squid Game, All of Us Are Dead, Stranger Things Season 4, and Bridgerton Season 2 in that same period. In the latest update on Monster's record-breaking ratings, the series has joined another viewership club.
TMNT Ultimates Figures Are Massively Discounted With New Sale
Super7's Ultimates figures are absolutely fantastic with great sculpts and tons of fun accessories. You can get them with themes that range from Godzilla to Star Trek, but we have to say that we're partial to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles lineup. If you're a TMNT fan that's been collecting them, there's a big sale happening at Entertainment Earth that will drop the price of select figures by as much as 72%. UPDATE: New figures added!
