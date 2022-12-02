Japan will look to create World Cup history and continue their sensational run in Qatar as they take on Croatia in the last 16.Japan have reached the round of 16 on three previous occasions but have never made it through to the quarter-finals.They blew a two-goal lead against Belgium at this stage four years ago, but will be full of confidence after stunning both Germany and Spain to qualify as winners of Group E.Japan now face experienced campaigners in Croatia, who reached the final four years ago. Croatia finished second in Group F, behind Morocco, but they knocked out...

1 HOUR AGO