ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90min

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI

World Cup 2022 results, highlights: England trounces Senegal; Mbappé leads France over Poland

France and England will join Argentina and Netherlands in the quarterfinals after the European powerhouses made easy work of their opponents Sunday in Qatar. France kicked things off Sunday morning with another dominant display in a 3-1 win over Poland. Olivier Giroud got things started off just before halftime, drilling a pass from Kylian Mbappé into the back of the net to become France's all-time leading goalscorer. Mbappé would add one of his own in the 74th minute and then cap things off in the 91st minute with a curling strike into the corner — his fifth goal of the tournament. Poland's Robert Lewandowski got a consolation goal in the waning seconds off a penalty kick.
The Independent

Japan vs Croatia predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup 2022 fixture

Japan will look to create World Cup history and continue their sensational run in Qatar as they take on Croatia in the last 16.Japan have reached the round of 16 on three previous occasions but have never made it through to the quarter-finals.They blew a two-goal lead against Belgium at this stage four years ago, but will be full of confidence after stunning both Germany and Spain to qualify as winners of Group E.Japan now face experienced campaigners in Croatia, who reached the final four years ago. Croatia finished second in Group F, behind Morocco, but they knocked out...
The Independent

What TV channel is Japan vs Croatia on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup 2022 fixture

Japan take on Croatia in the World Cup last 16.After shocking Germany and Spain to win Group E, Japan are looking to continue their sensational run in Qatar but face Croatia in the knockout stages.Croatia were finalists four years ago and showed all of their experience to grind out a 0-0 draw with Belgium and book their place in the last 16 as runners-up of Group F.Japan were knocked out of the World Cup at the last 16 stage four years ago, as they blew a two-goal lead against Belgium.Here’s everything you need to know.When is Japan vs Croatia?The...
90min

90min

1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy