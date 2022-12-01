ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USMNT reacts to World Cup elimination

The US men’s national team was eliminated from the 2022 World Cup, after falling 3-1 to the Netherlands on Saturday in their Round of 16 fixture.
John Herdman backs more Canadian players to follow Alistair Johnston to Europe

Canadian Men's National Team head coach John Herdman has backed more of his players to secure European transfers following their 2022 World Cup campaign. Despite exiting at the group stage without a point, Les Rouges turned plenty of heads with their excellent performance in a 1-0 loss to Belgium, while also scoring their first two goals at the tournament against Croatia and Morocco.
