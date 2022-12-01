Read full article on original website
Brazil 4-1 South Korea: Player ratings as Selecao cruise into World Cup quarter-finals
Player ratings from Brazil 4-1 South Korea at the 2022 World Cup.
England 3-0 Senegal: Player ratings as Bellingham inspires England to quarter final
Match report and player ratings from England 3-0 Senegal in the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup.
England star admits frustration at limited World Cup playing time
England star Phil Foden admits he has been left frustrated by a lack of starts at the World Cup.
Neymar 'thankful' after scoring on return from injury in Brazil's thrashing of South Korea
Neymar was in a generous mood after picking up the Player of the Match award for Brazil's 4-1 World Cup last 16 win against South Korea on Monday night.
Which World Cup team is the worst at penalty shootouts?
The teams with the worst records in penalty shootouts at the men's World Cup.
5 things England must do to beat France in World Cup quarter-finals
The five things England must do to beat France in the World Cup quarter-final on Saturday
Neymar returns to Brazil lineup to take on South Korea
Brazil boss Tite has thrown Neymar straight back into the starting lineup for their World Cup last 16 tie with South Korea.
USMNT reacts to World Cup elimination
The US men’s national team was eliminated from the 2022 World Cup, after falling 3-1 to the Netherlands on Saturday in their Round of 16 fixture.
Kylian Mbappe reveals World Cup 'obsession' ahead of England quarter-final
Kylian Mbappe calls the World Cup his 'obsession' ahead of France's quarter-final clash with England.
John Herdman backs more Canadian players to follow Alistair Johnston to Europe
Canadian Men's National Team head coach John Herdman has backed more of his players to secure European transfers following their 2022 World Cup campaign. Despite exiting at the group stage without a point, Les Rouges turned plenty of heads with their excellent performance in a 1-0 loss to Belgium, while also scoring their first two goals at the tournament against Croatia and Morocco.
France 3-1 Poland: Player ratings as Mbappe scores twice & Giroud makes history
Player ratings from France's 3-1 victory over Poland at the 2022 World Cup.
Spain predicted lineup vs Morocco - World Cup
Spain's predicted starting XI for their World Cup round of 16 tie against Morocco.
Argentina 2-1 Australia: Player ratings as Messi guides Albiceleste into World Cup quarter-finals
Match report and player ratings from Argentina's World Cup round of 16 tie against Australia
Who were England's standout performers against Senegal?
The stars of the show from England's 3-0 win over Senegal in the World Cup round of 16
Brazil vs South Korea - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Brazil's World Cup round of 16 tie against South Korea, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Portugal vs Switzerland - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Portugal's World Cup round of 16 tie against Switzerland, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Twitter reacts as Messi drags Argentina into World Cup quarter-finals
Reactions from the world of Twitter as Argentina face off against Australia at the World Cup.
Lionel Messi reacts to 'physical' World Cup game against Australia
Lionel Messi offers his thoughts after Argentina knock Australia out of the 2022 World Cup.
Toni Kroos slams Germany for early World Cup exit
Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has criticised the German national team for failing to reach the knockout stages of the World Cup for a second tournament running.
