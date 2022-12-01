Read full article on original website
Related
foxillinois.com
Alternative Holiday Fair in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Today was the alternative holiday fair at the First Church of Brethren. The public was encouraged to come and shop for local holiday items and gifts. Today was the fair's return after the covid-19 pandemic shut them down. Now the fair hosted multiple local vendors...
foxillinois.com
Washington Street in Springfield closed
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A street in Springfield will be closed for the next couple of days. Washington Street from 9th to 11th street will be closed starting on Monday. The closure is work-related to the Springfield Rail Improvement Project. The road will remain closed until Friday, December 9,...
25newsnow.com
Annual craft show displays talent of local artist
PEORIA (25 News Now) - In Bloomington, local artists got the chance to show off their talents at the annual craft show at Eastland Mall. For some vendors like Sue Braun, the owner of Husker Sue Creations, she says holding public sales and events like these provide more than just a chance to bring in extra revenue.
This Town in Illinois Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Illinois, you should add the following town to your list.
Effingham Radio
Medical Student Completing Clinical Training In Effingham Through Rural Student Physician Program
Morgan Powers, a third-year medical student at the University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria (UICOMP) is completing a 24-week clinical training experience at HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, Illinois. As a student in the Rural Student Physician Program (RSPP), Powers trains in a rural community learning...
foxillinois.com
Illinois Product Holiday Market is back in the Capitol City
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Department of Agriculture is bringing the Illinois Product Holiday Market back to downtown Springfield from December 2-4. The product market will be held on "Y Block" North of the governor's mansion. The public is encouraged to explore local vendors and participate in special...
southernillinoisnow.com
All South Central Illinois Counties move into medium community level for COVID-19 spread
The number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise in South Central Illinois with all counties moving into the medium community spread category. In Marion County, the CDC tracker reports 41 new or suspected cases of COVID-19, a 110-percent increase over the prior week. There were four new hospitalizations. In...
foxillinois.com
NASA and space launch system presentation in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Macon County Conservation District is offering an opportunity to learn about the NASA space launch system. The free event is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Rock Springs Nature Center on Saturday, December 17. No registration is required. Guest speaker Scott Tashakkor,...
Knox County property transfers for Nov. 19-30, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Nov. 19-30, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
wgil.com
Could We Be Living In “New Illinois” At Some Point?
New Illinois is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization with the mission of educating Illinoisans about their right, under the U.S. Constitution, to pursue the formation of a new state. One of their organizers, GH Merritt, joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the group and their informational event in Knoxville Tuesday night.
wmay.com
Springfield Projects Will Impact Drivers In Days And Weeks To Come
Several projects will be impacting Springfield drivers in the coming week. Starting Monday, Monroe Street is being reduced to one lane at between Spring and Second Street, and the traffic signal at Spring and Monroe is being turned off. The changes are to accommodate ongoing construction work at the Capitol Complex, and will continue through next September.
starvedrock.media
Forty-four units travel Peru Parade route Saturday
Local residents braved the cold to watch or participate in Peru's Lighted Christmas Parade Saturday evening. Plenty of holiday lights on cars, trucks and flat racks lit up the parade's path across 13th street, down Peoria, across on 4th and on up to Washington Park. Mayor Ken Kolowski had a busy float with candy canes, a snow man and gifted wrapped boxes.
wglc.net
OSF HealthCare welcomes new primary care provider for Princeton
PRINCETON – OSF HealthCare announced they have added a new primary care provider to its staff in Princeton. Jennifer Comerford, APRN will be joining the OSF Medical Group office. She received a Bachelor of Science from Northern Illinois University and Master of Science in Nursing from Purdue University Global.
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Lefteris kallergis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
nprillinois.org
Several central Illinois counties are at an elevated level for COVID-19
Health officials remain concerned that too few are getting the new COVID booster shots. The shots have been available since September. In Illinois, just over 16% of the eligible population have received the booster dose. Compare that to 70% who have completed their primary series of vaccines. The concern comes...
wjbc.com
Bloomington Republican announces retirement from Illinois Senate
BLOOMINGTON – State Sen. Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington) announced on Monday his retirement from the Senate at the end of his current term, which expires Jan. 10, 2023. Barickman has served in the General Assembly for 12 years. He currently represents the 53rd District, which covers parts of McLean, Livingston, Woodford and Ford Counties.
Family displaced, 4 pets dead in Decatur fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur family has been displaced, and 4 pets died after a fire on Saturday. It happened on Wyoming Drive around 7 p.m. When fire crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from an open garage door and roof vents. Officials say they found the fire in the basement and were able […]
Central Illinois Proud
63 counties at elevated COVID risk, including Peoria, McLean
CHICAGO (WMBD) — Over half of the counties in Illinois are now at an elevated risk for COVID-19 exposure as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported over 20,000 new cases of the disease in the last seven days. According to a press release Friday, IDPH is reporting 20,495...
25newsnow.com
Metamora’s Square transformed for the holidays
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Metamora’s downtown was decorated for the holidays today. To kick off the Christmas season local businesses on the square invited the community to come out and celebrate this afternoon. Families of all sizes came out to take photos and enjoy cups of hot chocolate.
Comments / 0