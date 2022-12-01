Unwrap 24 Days of Jackmas with Jack in the Box

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022--

Your new favorite holiday is almost here, Jackmas. Unlike that other guy, Jack doesn’t care if you have been naughty or nice this year... he kinda prefers naughty actually. Introducing 24 Days of Jackmas, an epic lineup of food deals inclusive of Taco Tuesdays, Thirsty Thursdays, Fry-days and more exclusively to Jack Pack ® rewards members.

Starting December 1st, unwrap 24 days of delicious Jackmas deals every day! Just join the Jack Pack ® through the Jack app or on jackinthebox.com to get in the spirit. Simply check the offers tab each day for details on your latest Jackmas offer.

The official lineup includes food deals on favorite menu items all throughout the month, like our famous 2 Tacos, Curly Fries, Jumbo Jacks and more. Check out Jackmas deals below and see what’s in store for the epic 24-day drop!

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box ®, one of the nation’s largest hamburger chains with more than 2,200 restaurants across 21 states, and Del Taco ®, the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the U.S. with approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. For more information on both brands, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com and www.deltaco.com .

