LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Several communities across the Wyoming Valley are mourning the loss of a 10-year-old girl from West Pittston who passed away on Sunday. On Thanksgiving Day, 5th-grade Wyoming Area student Raeann Merlino was flown to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia after being overwhelmed by a devastating combination of RSV and Influenza that began shutting down her vital organs within 24 hours of the first symptom.

9 HOURS AGO