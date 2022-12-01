Read full article on original website
Animals killed, wildlife center destroyed in Monday morning fire
WAYNE TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — Multiple animals were killed as the result of a fire at a wildlife center in Schuylkill County on Monday. Crews responded to the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Wayne Township around 8:15 AM for a reported fire. Officials say black smoke and heavy...
Fire destroys Huntington Township home
HUNTINGTON TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A home in Huntington Township, Luzerne County, was destroyed after flames broke out at the residence on Monday morning. Officials say the blaze started around 10 AM on Cann Road near Huntington Mills. There is currently no word as to what started the...
West Hazleton Fire Co. prepares for 49th annual Santa event
WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The West Hazleton Fire Company announced today its preparations for the annual Santa event this weekend. The Fire Company will bring Santa around on a custom-made sleigh to visit the residents of West Hazelton and parts of Hazle Township starting on Friday at 5:30 PM.
Two dead, three injured in Tannersville crash
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Police are investigating the cause of a crash that left two people dead and three people seriously injured in Monroe County. According to Pocono Township Police, around 6:30 PM on Sunday, officers were dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle accident in the area of SR-0611 and SR-0715 in Tannersville.
Police investigating after two were killed in Lackawanna County crash Saturday
SCOTT TWP, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — The Lackawanna County Coroner's Office says Jason Miller, 49, of Carbondale and Anthony Maurizio, 39, of Pocono Lake, died in a head-on crash in Scott Township Saturday night. Another person was taken to Geisinger Community Medical Center with what police are describing as serious injuries.
PSP investigates fatal crash involving a semi in Schuylkill County Saturday
Porter Township (Schuylkill County) - One man is dead following a head-on crash on State Route 125, which is also known as Main Street, in Porter Township around 12:03 a.m. Saturday. Pennsylvania State Police say the unidentified man was driving northbound in a 2015 Toyota Tacoma, when the driver failed...
Schuylkill County man arrested for not giving up car for repossession Friday
Mahanoy City (Schuylkill County) - Cesar Valenzuela Rojas, 28, has been charged with one count each of aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person for allegedly not giving up his car to be repossessed. The incident happened around 2:47 a.m. Friday in the area of Centre and Catawissa...
6-year-old from Schuylkill County wins Farm Show National Anthem social media contest
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding has announced the singers who will perform the “Star-Spangled Banner” daily and at special events during the 2023 Farm Show. Six-year-old Mia Bixler, of Schuylkill Haven in Schuylkill County, received the most social media votes in the 2023...
Monroe County man facing charges for allegedly shooting up car with two inside
PRICE TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police say, Benjamin Stitt, 33, of Cresco, is facing attempted homicide and other related charges after Troopers allege he fired multiple times at a car with a 75-year-old unidentified woman from Cresco and a 38-yearold unidentified man from Staten Island, New York inside.
PSP looking for suspect who stole equipment from Wyoming County building
Monroe Township (Wyoming County) - Pennsylvania State Police are on the lookout for the person or persons responsible for breaking into the now closed Evans Falls School early Thursday morning. Troopers say it happened at 1:48 a.m. at the building located in the 2,000-block of State Route 29 South. When...
Lackawanna Co. Tree Lighting
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — The lighting of the Lackawanna County Christmas tree took place this evening at Flag Plaza on North Washington Avenue in Scranton. Christmas carols were sung by members of the Catholic Church, followed by remarks from County Commissioners. Maureen McGuigan, Director of Arts and Culture...
Luzerne County communities mourn the sudden loss of 10-year-old girl
LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Several communities across the Wyoming Valley are mourning the loss of a 10-year-old girl from West Pittston who passed away on Sunday. On Thanksgiving Day, 5th-grade Wyoming Area student Raeann Merlino was flown to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia after being overwhelmed by a devastating combination of RSV and Influenza that began shutting down her vital organs within 24 hours of the first symptom.
$1.24M winning lottery ticket sold in South Abington Twp.
SOUTH ABINGTON TWP, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A PA Lottery Match 6 Lotto Ticket with $1.24M was solid in Lackawanna County this weekend!. The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers — 1, 7, 23, 30, 33, 42 — to win the $1.24 million jackpot prize in Sunday's drawing.
Dushore man arrested, accused of attempting to kidnap 6-year-old boy
CHERRY TWP, SULLIVAN CO, (WOLF) — A man from Sullivan County was arrested over the weekend after State Police say he broke into a home and attempted to kidnap a 6-year-old boy. State Police were called to the 400 block of Dieffenbach Road in Cherry Township around 8:20 PM...
The Laundry Project providing free laundry services to the Scranton community
SCRANTON,LACKAWANNA COUNTY.(WOLF) — Cleaning clothes for the community. Today, volunteers with Current Initiatives’ Laundry Project provided free laundry services to the Scranton community. The Laundry Project supplied all funds and cleaning supplies needed to wash and dry clothes. The Southside Laundromat in Scranton was filled with families looking...
