Justin Herbert, Penei Sewell named among ESPN’s top 25 under 25
The prime of one’s professional football career is usually between the age of 25-30. For those who are already a star in the NFL before that should be set for life and if injuries don’t creep up, a really good stint in the league.
According to an ESPN+ article, Oregon legend and Eugene native Justin Herbert is well on his way to having a long and successful career as the quarterback with the Los Angeles Chargers.
In his third year, Herbert has already surpassed the 5,000-yard mark for a season and has over 12,000 yards total. If his career stays on this trajectory and possibly takes the Chargers to a couple of Super Bowls, Herbert might have a place in Canton someday. But he would be the first to say it’s way too early to think of such things.
Former offensive lineman Penei Sewell barely made it on the list and defensive back Jevon Holland just missed, but was an honorable mention.
Here are the Top 25 NFL players that are age 25 or younger according to ESPN writers Matt Bowen, Matt Miller and Jordan Reid.
DE/LB Micah Parsons - Dallas CowboysAge: 23
WR Justin Jefferson - Minnesota VikingsAge: 23
WR Ja'Marr Chase - Cincinnati BengalsAge: 22
OT Tristan Wirfs - Tampa Bay BuccaneersAge: 23
QB Justin Herbert - Los Angeles ChargersAge: 24
A quarterback with elite physical tools, Herbert has quickly developed into a high-end pocket thrower with the movement ability to play outside of structure when necessary. He already has a 5,000-yard passing season and an 88-32 career touchdown-to-interception ratio. Herbert is getting close to being considered a scheme-transcendent passer, as his 65.7 career Total QBR ranks fifth overall since 2020. -- Bowen
DT Quinnen Williams - New York JetsAge: 24
OT Rashawn Slater - Los Angeles ChargersAge: 23
CB Pat Surtain II - Denver BroncosAge: 22
QB Jalen HurtsAge: 24
QB Tua Tagovailoa - Miami DolphinsAge: 24
DE Brian Burns - Carolina PanthersAge: 24
OT Andrew Thomas - New York GiantsAge: 23
WR DK Metcalf - Seattle SeahawksAge: 24
WR Jaylen Waddle - Miami DolphinsAge: 24
CB Trevon Diggs - Dallas CowboysAge: 24
DE Rashan Gary - Green Bay PackersAge: 24
CB A.J. Terrell - Atlanta FalconsAge: 24
RB Jonathan Taylor - Indianapolis ColtsAge: 23
WR CeeDee Lamb - Dallas CowboysAge: 23
CB Sauce Gardner - New York JetsAge: 22
QB Justin Fields - Chicago BearsAge: 23
OT Penei Sewell - Detroit LionsAge: 22
After playing primarily left tackle at Oregon, Sewell made the transition to right tackle seamlessly from the start once joining the Lions. He has a strong build that he uses to overwhelm defenders and plays with a lot of aggressiveness as a run blocker. Sewell also shows outstanding feet, with the balance and quickness to mirror and match the most talented edge rushers in the league. He has given up just three sacks in 2022. -- Reid
OT Christian Darrisaw - Minnesota VikingsAge: 23
TE Kyle Pitts - Atlanta FalconsAge: 22
S Antoine Winfield, Jr. - Tampa Bay BuccaneersAge: 24
