Rocky Mountain Power Monitors Potential Terror Threats
Rocky Mountain Power, which supplies electric power to much of Wyoming, has been closely watching the recent apparent criminal attack on electric power substations in North Carolina, according to a statement the company issued Monday. The Salt Lake City-based Rocky Mountain Power, a subsidiary of the Portland, Oregon-based Pacific Corp.,...
See A Truck Driver’s Interesting Rant On Trucks In Wyoming
We all know how important truck drivers are to our way of living. Without truckers, getting your packages from Amazon or your groceries from the grocery store would be extremely difficult. They're on the road 24/7, they drive in tough weather situations and bad road conditions and have to get...
Wyoming in Top 10 for Decrease in Unemployment Claims
According to a report by WalletHub, new unemployment claims in Wyoming were 46% lower than in the previous week and 20.7% lower than in the same week last year, the fourth biggest decrease in the U.S. Based on data from the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, there were 1,762 new...
WATCH: Rare White Wyoming Bison
This one is making the rounds on social media. It's not the white snow making this big guy white. Though he does blend into the snow rather nicely. I wonder if the lady bison don't mind that he doesn't look like the other dudes. Below this first video are more...
It’s Easy For Wyomingites To Relieve Sinus Pressure And Drainage
It's bound to happen and it can be painful and irritating, but your sinuses are going to fill up with nasty and you'll need relief. Every time I travel to a humid climate location and come back to the dry climate in Wyoming, my sinuses get confused and out of whack. It's almost a guarantee that I'll have some sort of congestion, dry throat and snot.
US Power Grid Has Long Faced Terror Threat
WASHINGTON (AP) — Investigators believe a shooting that damaged power substations in North Carolina was a crime. Tens of thousands of people lost their electricity over the weekend after one or more people opened fire on two Duke Energy substations. Nobody has been charged in the shooting as of...
Does Wyoming Allow People To Sleep In Their Car?
Driving in Wyoming can be rough. You wake up early to hit the road and you can be driving for a long period of time. After listening to the hum of the road for a while, your eyes start to get heavy and you're in trouble. You need to get some rest before you can continue your drive.
Keeping Awesome Arrowheads In Wyoming Is A Big No No
When I was a kid, we used to walk freshly plowed fields to find Native American treasures like arrowheads, pottery or some sort of object from the past. It was an educational experience every time. It's hard to know exactly what you found sometimes, but when you found something it...
Montana Judge Restores State Wolf Hunting Regulations
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A state judge has lifted a temporary restraining order that limited wolf hunting in Montana, saying there is nothing to suggest rules now in place will make wolf populations unsustainable in the short term. Lewis and Clark County District Judge Christopher Abbott also rejected concerns...
Enrollment Drops in Wyoming Schools
According to a press release from the Wyoming Department of Education, overall enrollment in Wyoming’s schools dropped by 352 students for the 2022-23 school year. Across each district, 28 saw a decrease in enrollment, 19 saw an increase, and one district, Uinta, had no change. Enrollment in this school...
Wyoming Kindergarten Teacher Wins the “Oscars of Teaching” and $25K
A Wyoming Kindergarten teacher from Buffalo is the recipient of the "Oscars of Teaching" Milken Educator Award and $25,000. This per a press release. Jessica Kavitz was presented the award at a vibrant school assembly at Meadowlark Elementary school in Buffalo this morning. WATCH THE VIDEO HERE. The Milken Educator...
Wyoming Hiker Captures Stunning Video Of Grizzly And Wolves
The thought of coming into contact with a grizzly bear or wolf is frightening, would you agree? Getting to see them in the wild (at a safe distance, of course) is a wish that many people make when visiting certain places around Wyoming. Just like anything in life, the more...
Arizona Certifies 2022 Election Despite GOP Complaints
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s top officials certified the midterm election results Monday, formalizing victories for Democrats over Republicans who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged. The certification opens a five-day window for formal election challenges. Republican Kari Lake, who lost the race for governor to Democrat Katie...
Wyoming Files Second Federal Lawsuit About Oil & Gas Lease Pause
The State of Wyoming has filed a second lawsuit this week against the U.S. Department of Interior about its Bureau of Land Managment's decision to pause oil and gas lease sales from April through September 2021. The state filed a petition on Monday in Wyoming U.S. District Court and refiled...
Infowars Host Alex Jones Files for Personal Bankruptcy
Infowars host Alex Jones has filed for personal bankruptcy protection in Texas as he faces nearly $1.5 billion in court judgments over conspiracy theories he spread about the Sandy Hook school massacre. Jones filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in bankruptcy court in Houston on Friday. His filing lists $1...
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Admits He Used to Shoplift
Dwayne Johnson cleared his guilty conscious by returning to the store he used to shoplift from: a 7-Eleven convenience store in Hawaii. "Exorcising his demons" on social media, on Instagram Johnson revealed it has taken him decades to "right this wrong." The Rock explained that when he was a teenager,...
Wyoming Senator Lummis Votes for Gay Marriage Bill, Barrasso Votes Against
On Tuesday, Wyoming's two senators gave opposing votes on the Respect for Marriage Act, with Cynthia Lummis voting for it and John Barrasso voting against it. The bill would officially make same-sex and interracial marriage legal and would repeal the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), which after being passed in 1996 made same-sex marriage illegal.
