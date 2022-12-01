Read full article on original website
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Kroger shutting down supermarket in Buckhead Friday
ATLANTA - An Atlanta-area Kroger grocery store will close its doors for good this Friday. The grocery store giant said its store in Buckhead, located off Piedmont Road NE, will close on Dec. 9, 2022. The store had been in operation for 47 years. The company says the location's shutdown...
The Citizen Online
Quick stops can lead to quick losses
Need to make a quick stop at the convenience store? Don’t forget to take your wallet with you instead of leaving it in the vehicle that you didn’t lock. That is what happened to a man who stopped in at the Circle K on East Lanier Avenue in Fayetteville on Nov. 30.
wrganews.com
Two Bartow Men killed in Cherokee County GA Car Crash
(Via WBHF Radio) Details surrounding the deaths of two Bartow County residents on thanksgiving have been released by the Cherokee County Georgia Sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident Wednesday, November 24th, 2022, at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Highway 108 near Deer Track Drive in the Sutallee community. The driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old James Amos Smith of Cartersville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, Smith’s uncle, 67-year-old Herman Revere Smith, also of Cartersville, was transported to Northside Cherokee. He later died from his injuries. The accident remains under investigation.
Truck falls over the side of busy Atlanta interstate
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A large truck fell over the side of I-85 southbound near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The truck went over the side of the interstate near the ramp to I-285 eastbound in Clayton County on Saturday afternoon. It’s unclear what caused the incident or if anyone was...
The 5 Best Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Atlanta, Georgia
If you're planning to move to the Peach State's capital for work or a lifestyle change, here are safe neighborhoods and suburbs in and around the city.
These Cobb County Holiday Light Displays Top Our List of Free or Affordable Family Fun
Visiting Holiday Light displays can be a fun-filled and affordable holiday tradition for families of all sizes. After all, what's easier than loading the minivan with kids and hot chocolate and hitting the local road for some holiday viewing.
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely put them on your list and pay them a visit soon.
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County woman used Amazon for insurance fraud, authorities say
ATLANTA - A woman from Clayton County is wanted for insurance fraud after investigators said she submitted a fake claim and tried to cash in on the money. Angelina Cortez, 47, from Rex was charged with one count of insurance fraud in Henry County. Investigators said Cortez filed an insurance...
Channel 2 presents: Winter Weather Season, a Family 2 Family special
ATLANTA — WSB-TV Channel 2 presents Winter Weather Season, a 30-minute special focusing on this winter’s weather outlook, how Georgia is preparing, and ways people can save on heating bills. “As the leader of Severe Weather Center 2, it’s my responsibility to keep Georgians informed every step of...
Waffle House Is Too Legit to Close – Ever
In 2007, an intoxicated Kid Rock got into a fight at an Atlanta restaurant and wound up in jail. In 2013, a woman was arrested for public intoxication at a Loganville, Ga., dining establishment where she mistook a cheeseburger for a shoe and wore it on her foot. In 2016 rapper Yung Mazi was shot once again at a restaurant. And in March, an intoxicated women drove through the front window of a Crestview, Fla., then staggered inside without pants.
The Citizen Online
Commercial rezonings at 2 major Fayette intersections will bring big changes
On Peachtree City’s south border, a big change is afoot for the intersection of Ga. Highway 74 South and Ga. Highway 85. The Fayette County Commission is being asked to approve rezoning 12.6 acres on the southwest side of the intersection for a gas-station-convenience store with retail tenant space.
Sophie’s Jamaican Restaurant & Grill planned for Stone Mountain
It serves dishes such as jerk chicken, oxtail, spicy curried goat and coconut curry shrimp.
Cobb County police car involved in crash that leads to second crash involving HERO truck
ATLANTA — The Georgia State Patrol says it is investigating two car crashes that happened early Wednesday morning on Interstate 75 northbound. At around 6 a.m., GSP says a Cobb County police car struck the back of a Chevrolet Silverado near the Howell Mill exit. Then, as officials worked to clear the crash, a GDOT truck on the scene to assist was struck by a Honda.
Hidden Spaces: Sandtown-Buzzard Roost
Driving down Cascade Road towards I-285 from the West End community, most would not realize that this area of Fulton County was once one of the largest native settlements in the state of Georgia. Originally named “Oktahatalofa and Sulecauga,” the section was more recently known to Atlantans as the former “Sandtown-Buzzard’s Roost.” As late as […] The post Hidden Spaces: Sandtown-Buzzard Roost appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
15-year-old girl shot to death at Clayton County party attended by hundreds
A party attended by hundreds of high school students at a Clayton County event hall ended in gunfire Saturday night that left a 15-year-old dead.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Massive 100-year-old tree destroys house in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A massive tree came crashing down directly on top of a house in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood causing severe damage. It happened shortly after 8:00 a.m. Friday on Mentelle Drive not far from Midtown High School. No one was home and the house was waiting to be rented after the homeowners’ recent move out of state.
One Georgia Chick-Fil-A Is Getting A $3 Million Remodel
Customers can look forward to these big updates.
Dorian Gray Restaurant Opens in Buckhead
With a 'coastal-European, south-of-France vibe," the restaurant combines the owners' 'cultural heritage with a love of deep house music to create a unique culinary and social experience in Buckhead.'
WJCL
Georgia-based Chick-fil-A selling merchandise for the first time ever
ATLANTA — Above file video: New Chick-fil-A breakfast item. You can now wear and play with your Chick-fil-A. The Atlanta-based fast food chain has launched its first-ever online store that features everything from clothes and clutches to blankets and stuffed animals. Chick-fil-A has never sold branded clothing and gifts...
APD: Woman shot while heading to club
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after they said a woman was shot while heading to a club early Sunday morning. Just after midnight, police said they heard gunshots on Joseph E Lowery Boulevard in southwest Atlanta. When they arrived, they found a woman at a nearby apartment complex suffering from gunshot wounds.
Comments / 0