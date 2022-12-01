Read full article on original website
SS, Saltillo each climb in weekly rankings up
It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year, as the Texas High School Basketball season has reached Tournament Season. Teams are playing more games than usual and doing so against teams they don’t usually get the opportunity to play against. With so many games going on, it allowed...
Man oh Man… That State Finalist Wildcat Band
One of the greatest aspects of Friday Nights Lights in Sulphur Springs, Texas is no doubt, the band. The beautiful sounds and rhythms of the band as football is being played is what makes Wildcat football so memorable. However, while many Sulphur Springs residents only see the band perform during halftime of Friday night football games, the band is working hard behind the scenes for something that has never been achieved in Sulphur Springs history… State. Last year, the Sulphur Springs High School Wildcat Band made it to Area Finals for the first time in school history, but unfortunately did not advance to the State Marching Band Championship. Little did we know, that was just a steppingstone for what was to come.
Obituary for Nancy Herman
Mrs. Nancy Ann Herman, age 82, of Como, formerly of Dike, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at home surrounded by family. Nancy was born on December 2, 1940 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late, Henry Packard White and Nancy Hutchinson White. Nancy graduated high school and attended...
Still Looking for A.W. Steed
36 years ago, Rains County businessman A.W. Steed went missing from his Sulphur Springs home, never to be heard from again. His family is still searching for answers. Jennifer Steed Adams wants to remind residents that a Sulphur Springs citizen is missing. Her grandfather, A.W. Steed, has not been seen since Aug. 31, 1986.
SSMS hosts first ever robotics tournament
The Sulphur Springs Middle School robotics club hosted their first robotics tournament on Wednesday, November 30 at the Civic Center. There were a total of 37 intermediate teams consisting of 4th – 8th grade. As well as 17 advanced teams ranging from Middle School students to High School students. In this competition the teams had to work with teams from a different school to clear the field during a pre-programed sequence and then switch to a driver mode and continue to clear the field and place pieces in a specific container on the field of play.
Human remains located in Rains County
On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, the Rains County Sheriff’s Office received a report about presumed human skeletal remains being found on a property in Rains County. The Texas Rangers were called in to investigate and are being assisted by the Rains County Sheriff’s Office and the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office. This investigation is in the early stages and is ongoing. No other information is available at the time of this release.
Obituary for Willa Dickey
Funeral service for Willa Dickey, age 82 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, December 2, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Dr. Jeff Gravens officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Ms. Dickey passed away on November 28, 2022 at Carriage House Manor.
Obituary for Buddy Brown
Graveside service for Buddy Ray Brown Sr., age 71 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Gafford Chapel. Jacob Posey, Colton Cummings, Austin Garrison, James Reichle, Daniel Elmore, Kevin Williams, Jose Rodriquez and Evan McCord will be serving as pallbearers and Tommy Gene Brown, Larry Charles Brown, Ned Ball, Charles Ball and Harold Ball serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held Thursday, December 1, 2022, from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. Mr. Brown passed away on November 24, 2022, at Vibra Hospital of Richardson.
Missing/ Murdered/ Disappeared: Vanished from East Texas, 2000-2020
Albright, Alwin– last seen 7/6/19 walking away from his home on Scott Street in Gilmer in Upshur County. He is 74 years old with grey hair and blue eyes. He’s 5’10” and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. Mr. Albright has medical issues and is without the medications he needs. There is a $1000 reward for information regarding his whereabouts. Anyone with information should contact the Upshur County Sheriff.
Blue Santa kicks off with brisket lunch
Brisket lunch will be available. According to Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tanner Crump, they know of at least 800 total children in Hopkins County in need of presents this year. Or donate your a new, unwrapped toys in the following locations:. • Grocery Supply. • Cody Drug.
December 2022 – Cooper Lake State Park
December at Texas State Parks is special! Imagine a cold night huddled around a roaring campfire roasting marshmallows and listening to tales of Christmas past as lonesome wails of coyotes sing in the distance. You look up just in time to see a shooting star framed in the protected dark skies at the park. The fire warms your face as you sip a hot chocolate. You see the reflections of the flickering fire in your friend’s and family’s eyes. You immerse yourself in this magical moment being grateful. This could be you! Camping and December are not usually thought of together but here at Cooper Lake State Park, they should be! The park has a variety of overnight camping accommodations from cabins nestled on the banks of the lake, cottages, RV campsites, and tent sites too. Start making your own outdoor memories at a Texas State Park!
16th ANNUAL SULPHUR SPRINGS LIONS CLUB LIGHTED CHRISTMAS PARADE PRESENTED BY CARRIAGE HOUSE MANOR
It’s the most wonderful time of the year in Sulphur Springs and we would like to invite everyone to partake in the holiday spirit with the annual Lions Club lighted Christmas parade!. The sixteenth annual Sulphur Springs Lions Club Lighted Christmas Parade presented by Carriage House Manor will be...
Obituary for Anthony Maffia
Graveside service for Anthony Wilson Maffia, age 73 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 11:00A.M. on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Restlawn Memorial Park with Mr. Shane Carrington officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Mr. Maffia passed away on November 15, 2022 at his residence. Anthony was...
Obituary for Mirna Campos
Graveside service for Mirna Campos, age 57 of Brashear, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Rockdale Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, November 18, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home at 876 Wildcat Way. Mrs. Campos passed away on November 13, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances – Tyler, TX.
NETBIO celebrates 24 years of business
The Northeast Texas Beef Improvement Organization (NETBIO) completed its 24th year of operation Friday with a barbecue luncheon and pre-conditioned calf and yearling sale. NETBIO is a group of independent cow/calf producers and agribusiness representatives – numbering over 800 members — who work together to enhance the beef industry in Northeast Texas. The organization is recognized across the State of Texas and the Southeastern United States as a leader in its reputable offering of pre-conditioned cattle.
Obituary for Bert Jones
Died 11-11-22 Bert retired from the fire department in Massachusetts. He relocated to the Pleasant Grove area of Sulphur Springs, Texas. He quickly became a friend to numerous people in the neighborhood and in Sulphur Springs. He belonged to the Sulphur Springs Masonic Lodge and was a member of First Baptist Church.
Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Pet of the Week for 11/28
Meet Paddington, the Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Pet of the Week. Paddington is a 4 year old Beagle Mix and will be fully vetted and microchipped this week. He is o.k. with some dogs and we are not sure about cats, so if you are interested in meeting Paddington a meet and greet with any current animals would be best.
Need a Hallmark-worthy Ranch or a Large Un-Grinchy Home? Two Properties Worth Millions
Discover the ultimate Christmas gifts in these 2 very different million-dollar properties in Hopkins County. Unwrap all the potential of a north east Texas ranch or hang the mistletoe in a large Tudor-style home inside a subdivision. 🎄. 1. Jingle as many bells as you want on this picturesque 93...
Obituary for Janice Petty
Funeral service for Janice Petty, age 86 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Jenkins, Dr. Jeff Gravens and Cole Newsom officiating. Interment will follow at Ridgeway Cemetery with Cole Newsom, Cade Newsom, Rhett Newsom, Peyton Howard, Mark Maddox, Garrett Lockhart, James Calderbank, Bobby Beck, Sam Johnson and Tracy Johnson serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Petty passed away on November 8, 2022 at Carriage House Manor.
Obituary for Christine Morris
Visitation for Christine Snow Morris, age 94 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held on Saturday, November 12th from 10:00 -11:00 A.M. at Murray–Orwosky Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00 with Pastor Fred Lewis officiating. Mrs. Morris passed away on November 9th at her residence. Chris...
