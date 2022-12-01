ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Player grades: Devin Booker's 51 points helps Suns to blow past Bulls

By Michael Mulford
 4 days ago
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls were blown out on Wednesday night on the road as Devin Booker’s 51-point performance through three quarters lifted the Phoenix Suns to sixth-straight victory, 132-13.

The Bulls got off to yet another slow start as the Suns took a seven-point lead into the second quarter. In the second, Booker and the Suns outscored the Bulls by 14 and never looked back.

DeMar DeRozan did his best of keeping up with Booker, finishing with 29 points, seven rebounds, and four assists on 11-of-17 from the field.

Zach LaVine shot 7-of-15 from the floor, finishing with 21 points, four rebounds, and seven assists.

Check out the player grades below from Wednesday night’s loss.

List

DeMar DeRozan: A-

DeMar DeRozan led the way for Chicago on Wednesday, finishing with 29 points, seven rebounds, and four assists on 11-of-17 from the field and 7-of-8 from the free throw line, including scoring 18 of his 29 in the second half.

Zach LaVine: B

Zach LaVine finished with 21 points, four rebounds, and seven assists on 7-of-15 from the field and 6-of-7 from the line. LaVine started the game out slow and struggled from deep, but picked it up in the second half, scoring 14 points in the final 24 minutes.

Nikola Vucevic: B

Nikola Vucevic finished with 17 points, eight rebounds, one assist, two steals, and one block on Wednesday. Vooch had trouble handling Deandre Ayton on the boards in the loss, as the Suns center grabbed 14 rebounds.

Ayo Dosunmu: B-

On Wednesday, Ayo Dosunmu finished with 11 points, two rebounds, and one assist on 5-of-8 shooting in just under 27 minutes of play. Dosunmu has been steady throughout the season but it seems the Bulls are missing Lonzo Ball’s playmaking ability.

Patrick Williams: D

Patrick Williams had his worst game of the season on Wednesday night, scoring just two points on 0-of-8 shooting from the floor. Williams had been making small strides in his consistent play over the last few weeks but this performance was ugly.

Andre Drummond: B

Andre Drummond did a little bit of everything on Wednesday, finishing with four points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in just over 15 minutes. Drummond is a beast on the boards so despite the blow out loss, he was able to counter Ayton’s elite rebounding with his while on the floor.

