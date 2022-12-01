Read full article on original website
Essay: On gaining trust with those out and alone – a Sacramento social worker’s lens
“Them are us too,” my friend’s then-teen daughter noted, driving through Sacramento and seeing people living in the streets. This is truer for some than others, like my partner, peer specialist Frank Fawcett. He was 9 years on the streets, or in prison. Now 25 years sober, he’s gone from homeless to homeowner. I am a Mental Health Counselor on Sacramento County’s Encampment Services Team (EST). Frank works with me. Together, we have been serving our unhoused neighbors these last few months. And they are your neighbors too. Because most of the folks we work with are camped close to where they grew up, where family and friends are still housed. Frank observes there are benefits to staying near where you were from.
Wired Sacramento: Broadband access has become better than ever in the Capital City – and more important than ever
The county may be a national leader in connection, but some inequities still persist. Broadband access in the Sacramento region has increased rapidly during the last few years, making the area a leader in internet connectivity, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. About 93.5% of local households used broadband in 2021, up from 82.3% in 2015. That puts Sacramento 3% above the national average.
Round-up: Sacramento-area venues are stoking hot sounds against cold winds
The winter chill is here, but there are plenty of warm, sonically sensational spaces to head into as the Capital Region’s music scene heats up: Illuminated marquees from Downtown Sacramento to the hills of Grass Valley are previewing how the frigid nights will be countered by the fire of live performance. That includes dates showcasing rock, roots-Americana, country, folk and high-energy cover music. Below are a few upcoming highlights for December.
Holiday abandonment: More than 100,000 COVID-impacted renters tell state ‘Thanks for nothing’
Demonstration in Downtown Sacramento centered on California-contracted corporation Horne LLC and its alleged failure to administer ERAP in a timely manner. In the first chaotic months of the pandemic, as the Newsom administration shut down most of the state’s economy, leaders assured working people that if they did their part to contain the virus by staying home, then the income they lost wouldn’t lead to getting evicted or becoming homeless. Now, nearly three years later, tens of thousands of tenants from Sacramento to San Diego are heading into Thanksgiving with a complete sense of betrayal on that front.
As corporations dominate Sacramento’s rental market, opposition by Realtors and landlords caused demise of the ‘Homes for Families’ bill
A postmortem of how one of the most-anticipated housing bills in California was killed in the State Legislature this year. A drive through Sacramento reveals thousands surviving in tents under freeways, on top of sidewalks and along the American River and its various creeks and sloughs. Since 2019, the county’s homeless population grew by 67%, according to the last official survey, and that jarring rise came in the aftermath of private equity groups buying up vast amounts of the area’s housing stock.
Sacramento’s Old Ironsides celebrates the music of Tool and Nirvana with a heavy-handed double bill on Nov. 25
For those living under a rock, Sacramento’s legendary Downtown venue Old Ironsides officially re-opened its doors to live entertainment a few weeks ago after revamping the bar’s food menu with great effect. New talent buyer, Justin Nolan, has an impressive line-up of shows and it appears he’s just getting started. Regular 98 Rock listeners will know that Third Eye Spiral – a Tool tribute featuring bassist Jeff Cox, drummer Mike Monroe, guitarist Nate Higgins, and singer J Rock – is the headliner at Friday night’s upcoming festivities. The quartet plans to deliver a heady set of Tool classics in addition to live rarities. Special guests Nevermind (a Nirvana tribute) will open. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.theoldironsides.com for $12. Doors open at 8pm and the show starts at 8:30pm. 21 and over patrons only. The Old Ironsides is located at 1901 10th Street in Downtown Sacramento.
So you think you can be a roadie?
Victims Family plays Harlow’s Starlet Room in Sacramento on Dec. 2. Tim Solyan is the drummer for Victims Family, a punk-fusion trio formed in Sonoma County in the mid-80s that plays shows all too infrequently due to his crazy days working as a professional drum roadie for acts that include Primus, My Morning Jacket, Whitesnake, Roger Waters, Beastie Boys, Beck and more.
When is the ‘right time’ for first-time homebuyers in the Sacramento region?
Younger millennials, aged 23 to 31, made up a substantial 18% of homebuyers this year, according to a study by the National Association of Realtors, and are the highest educated age group. So why does buying a house at 27 years old seem so difficult for me?. If I’d known...
Essay: Sacramento voters rejected Measure A’s giveaways and political patronage for a reason
By standard political measures, a proposed Sacramento County transportation tax should have won approval in this month’s election. Supporters had a truckload of campaign cash and the backing of the political establishment, among other things. They spent more than $4 million on Measure A. Opponents spent less than $7,000.
17 Million California renters have no pull in Sacramento. A new caucus aims to fix that
Inside the latest, smallest group in the California Legislature. This story is produced by the award-winning journalism nonprofit Capital & Main and co-published here with permission. One of California’s largest constituencies carries almost no weight within the halls of power in Sacramento. Assemblymember Matt Haney, who walks those halls on...
The Depp-Beck show blows through the Sacramento region
Johnny Depp joined guitar legend Jeff Beck on stage at Hard Rock’s Fire Mountain venue in Wheatland on Thursday. The pair have been on tour supporting their recent collaboration 18, which features original compositions alongside covers of some of their favorite songs. Beck described the manner in which they chose the album’s title by saying, “When Johnny and I started playing together, it really ignited our youthful spirit and creativity. We would joke about how we felt 18 again, so that just became the album title too.”
In the Sacramento area, when affordable housing is done well, it changes lives
Before securing affordable housing, artist Jose DiGregorio was sleeping in his art studio. Charnelle Burdine and Ashley Clark were living on the streets. Jessie Ann Wagster and her 15-year-old chihuahua, Jake, were living “day to day” out of her car. But gaining a safe and affordable place to...
Building for 32 months: Exasperated animal advocates hold protest at Sacramento’s Front Street Shelter
On November 6, a group of protestors descended on Sacramento’s Front Street Animal Shelter to condemn what they view as deteriorating animal care and services at the city-run facility. Critics argue that these problems have become especially pronounced since new management took over about three years ago. Prior to...
Mercyful Fate brings a wild show to Wheatland
For the 2,500-plus heavy metal heads that made the sojourn to Wheatland’s newest music venue, Hard Rock Live, few in attendance would say they didn’t get their money’s worth. Mercyful Fate’s show there on October 30 was one of the area’s most-anticipated events since it was first...
John Petrucci and Co. to put the P in ‘progressive rock’ during star-studded show at Sacramento’s Crest Theatre on Nov. 8
Although most music fans know John Petrucci for his main band, Dream Theater, there’s no shortage of rock enthusiasts who follow his own solo recordings. At present, Petrucci is more than halfway through his national tour featuring ex-Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy and bassist Dave LaRue. Fans can expect to hear his latest album, ‘Terminal Velocity,’ as well as his previous effort, ‘Suspended Animation.’ Judging from the set lists at recent shows, Petrucci’s upcoming 11-song concert is sure to please even the biggest curmudgeon. Opening the show is the all-female – and recently reunited – Meanstreak band. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts promptly at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $25 and go up to $175 for a Platinum Reserved Seating and can be purchased at www.crestsacramento.com or via promoter, SBL Entertainment. The Crest Theatre is located at 1013 K Street in Sacramento.
