Dade County Sheriff’s Office, Trenton PD, Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force, Summerville PD, Trion PD, Rainsville PD, and Fort Payne PD work together to bust theft ring

Read full article on original website
Related
WTVC
Weekend DUI arrest puts Marion County Sheriff's Office sergeant on paid leave
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A sergeant with the Marion County Sheriff's Office is now on paid leave after he was arrested and charged with DUI over the weekend, according to Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnette. Officers with the Monteagle Police arrested Sergeant Chris Ladd Sunday night. A police report...
WTVC
Driver killed in accident on Hale Road, Hamilton County Sheriff's Office investigating
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A driver was killed in an accident on Hale Road Monday and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating. According to HCSO it was a single vehicle crash in the 7900 block of Hale Road:. The driver was taken to the hospital in...
Marshall County warns about scam pretending to be the sheriff’s office
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office (MSCO) is warning residents of a scam where people are impersonating its own employees.
wrganews.com
36-year-old Adairsville Woman arrested for Murder in Gordon County
On Saturday Gordon County deputy sheriffs were dispatched to a private residence on Mt. Zion Road in the Resaca community in response to a report of a body of a man having been found. Deputies arrived and discovered the body inside an automobile. April Sue Tate, age 36, whose address is believed to be 25 Holcomb Spur, Adairsville, Georgia, was thereafter taken into custody at the scene without incident and transported to the county jail. The Coroner’s Office responded to the scene, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested to assist the Sheriff’s Office with the investigation as certain aspects of the matter involved neighboring jurisdictions. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin. Neither Tate nor the decedent was a Gordon County resident. In addition to a number of witnesses being questioned, a search warrant was executed as part of the investigation. GBI agents and Sheriff’s detectives took a number of items of physical evidence into custody and recovered the weapon believed to have been involved in the death. Tate has been charged with one count of Murder and one count of Aggravated Assault.
wrganews.com
GSP reports on Fatal Wreck that occurred in Gordon County last Week
According to the Georgia State Patrol at around 12 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle traffic crash involving an overturned concrete truck on Hall Memorial Road. The investigation revealed that the truck, driven by Carlos Abdel Cabrera Melian, age 47, of Calhoun, was traveling south on Hall Memorial Road NW. The right-side tires traveled slightly off of the west side of the roadway. The truck re-entered the roadway, traveling across both lanes with the left side tires traveling slightly off of the east side of the roadway. The truck, once again, traveled back across both lanes of the roadway, while yawing to the right. As the truck left the west side of the roadway, it overturned onto its left side and struck a utility pole with the top of the passenger compartment of the truck. The driver, who was the lone occupant of the truck, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.
WAAY-TV
DeKalb County suspect in fraudulent vehicle purchases caught in Kentucky
A DeKalb County man suspected of using fake money to buy automobiles has been caught in Kentucky. The Powell Police Department worked with sheriff’s offices in Barren, Edmonson and Simpson counties in Kentucky to catch Christopher Gregory, said Powell Police Chief Stephen Malone. They also recovered a stolen RV,...
wrganews.com
19-year-old arrested for shooting at an occupied home
A 19-year-old Rome man was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department after he shot at a home. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Ashton Jase Duvall of a Northwood Drive address allegedly fired a gun into an occupied residence on Second Street with the intention to cause serious harm to a victim. Duvall is being charged with reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and aggravated assault.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files For Sunday December 4th
Dana Balch, 58 of New Market, Al, arrested by ALEA (State Trooper), on charge of DUI. Angela Bice, 48 of Attalla, Al, arrested by the Cherokee County Sheriff Department on charges of AW-Probation Revocation, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, and failure to appear on previous charges. Today 90 Inmates Housed...
Madison County Sheriff’s Office has found a teen reported missing Sunday
The Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is looking for help locating a missing teenage boy.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Man who led law enforcement on pursuit in Madison County facing several charges
A man who authorities say led them on a chase in Madison County is now in the Madison County Jail. 35-year-old Jomyco Davis was arrested on active felony warrants for first-degree domestic violence-burglary on Saturday following the pursuit. Davis now faces a slew of charges. They include possession of cocaine,...
eastridgenewsonline.com
HCSO Narcotics & Special Investigations Unit Arrest Victor Castaneda
Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit (NIS) received information that a subject, identified as Victor Castaneda, was in possession of narcotics and firearms. Detectives were able to locate Castaneda and develop probable cause to conduct a traffic stop. Uniformed deputies, with the assistance...
WTVCFOX
Convicted felon arrested in Collegedale, drugs found in home, sheriff says
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — A convicted felon faces several charges after authorities say they found him with a handgun and narcotics during a traffic stop. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says deputies arrested 35-year-old Victor Castaneda on December 1st. HCSO says they got a tip that Castaneda was in...
WAAY-TV
Suspect arrested following Saturday pursuit involving Huntsville Police, Madison Co. Sheriff's Office
The Huntsville Police Department says 35-year-old Jomyco Davis was arrested on active felony warrants for first-degree domestic violence-burglary. More charges are expected pending the outcome of the investigation, according to Huntsville Police. The Huntsville Police Department says it is investigating a pursuit that began in the county and ended in...
3 arrested for involvement in multi-state theft ring
DADE COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple police agencies have linked one truck to a ring of thefts around Georgia. Beginning in early September, the Dade County Sheriff’s Office and the Trenton Police Department started getting reports of storage units being burglarized in the Piney Area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
eastridgenewsonline.com
December 5 Police Briefs
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-016539 – 1479 Mack Smith Rd- Suspicious Activity- Officers made contact with a couple of male subjects sleeping in front of the laundromat. They were encouraged to relocate. 22-016538 – 6959 Glenn Errol Way – Unconscious Party/Arrest- Officers...
WTVC
3 dead in Middle Valley "death investigation" says Hamilton County Sheriff
Hamilton County, Tenn. — UPDATE: Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett says three people have died in this "death investigation." The sheriff's office has not yet released a cause of death for the three dead people. From our Newschannel 9 Skyview, you can see a big part of the structure...
WAAY-TV
DeKalb County trio charged in two-state crime spree
Three Rainsville residents are in a Georgia jail after authorities from multiple law enforcement agencies say they linked them as suspects in a series of thefts. Jake Carter, 25, Kristie Cobb, 25, and Tammy Walters, 49, were arrested Nov. 29 at a residence in the 600 block of Kirk Road in Rainsville on charges from Summerville, Georgia, according to the Rainsville Police Department.
DeKalb County’s ‘Bicycle Man’ delivers bikes for children in need
DeKalb County's Leon McClung might not be a familiar name — you'll likely know him as "The Bicycle Man."
108 gambling machines, $13,000 seized in 5 Etowah County raids
A two-week investigation into makeshift gambling halls in Etowah County led to the seizure of 108 machines and more than $13,000. The probe began with complaints from residents in one east Gadsden neighborhood who complained of traffic hazards, loud noise, and music at night. It ended Thursday with raids at...
weisradio.com
HIGHWAY 9 CLOSED NORTH OF CEDAR BLUFF
A Single Vehicle Accident early today on Alabama highway 9 north of Cedar Bluff at the intersection of county road 115 involving an 18 wheeler. The roadway is shutdown from Alabama highway 35 to Georgia 100 and will be closed through mid morning. Please plan to take an alternate route.
Comments / 1