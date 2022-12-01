Read full article on original website
Related
WAVY News 10
Holiday Parade at the Beach promises a festive celebration
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Holiday Parade at the Beach Saturday promises to be a festive celebration of the holiday season. Keep an eye out for nearly 90 parade units, including giant balloons, marching bands, lighted floats, equestrian units, fire trucks, performing dance groups, motorcycles – and yes, the big man himself, Santa Claus.
obxtoday.com
Santa Claus to stop in at this week’s First Flight Market
A very special guest will be making an appearance at this Tuesday’s First Flight Holiday Market in Kill Devil Hills that you’re sure to know the name of. Does Santa Claus ring a bell?. That’s right — Mr. C will be dropping by from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m....
islandfreepress.org
Outer Banks SPCA unveils “Commemorative Pet Tiles” fundraising initiative
The Outer Banks SPCA invites the OBX community to honor their pets and support the SPCA with a Commemorative Pet Tile. “Imprinted with a beloved pet’s color photo and name, commemorative tiles are permanently installed on the interior walls of our Dare County Animal Shelter, and serve as an everlasting tribute to the love and bond between animals and their families,” stated the SPCA in a press release. “Thousands of visitors each year see these furry faces decorating our walls and many will visit their own personal tile again and again to remember a special pet.”
thecoastlandtimes.com
Manteo Holiday Tour of Homes makes a comeback December 3
The Holiday Tour of Homes is coming back to Manteo on Saturday, December 3 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m, presented by the Manteo Preservation Trust. Attendees can purchase tickets at Outer Banks Distilling, located at 510 Budleigh Street, on the day of the tour only. The ticket price is $25 per person and it is a self-guided tour. This can be done via car, walking or bicycles provided by Manteo Cyclery on a first come, first served basis or bring your own bike. The route is 1.75 miles and it can be done in whatever property order is preferred. Ticket sales will begin at noon with the tour beginning promptly at 1 p.m. The last tickets will be sold at 5 p.m.
Christmas parade serves as a ray of light for Chesapeake
The Chesapeake Rotary Club held its annual Christmas Parade Saturday. Floats, music and holiday cheer were all on hand to celebrate the Christmas holiday.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Kitty Hawk resident awarded Red Cross Life Saving Medal
No one expects emergencies to occur, let alone take place during a family celebration. However, in one short moment, the unexpected can happen. In March 2022, Karen Walton was participating in a special birthday dinner with family and friends when she saw one of her family members in distress, wheezing at the dinner table. Trained in American Red Cross First Aid/CPR/AED, she quickly recognized he was choking. She rushed over, stood him up and administered back blows and abdominal thrusts.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon cutting for Abbi’s Teas & Things, Sudden Light Records
The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce, along with ribbon cutting sponsor ACE Hardware, held a ribbon cutting on November 15 for Abbi’s Teas & Things and Sudden Light Records, located at 3933 S Croatan Hwy #8 in Nags Head. Robert DeFazio, member of the chamber’s Board of Directors and...
Singer collects for families in need ahead of holiday drag performance
K'Bana Blaq will take the stage as Vivian Valentine on Saturday, December 10, but first, he wants to make sure those without a home for the holidays can keep warm.
obxtoday.com
Parks & Recreation Northern Beach Division releases December 2022 Pickleball schedule
The Dare County Parks and Recreation Department has released their December 2022 Pickleball Schedule:. The Dare County Parks & Recreation – Northern Beach Division pickleball courts are located at Family Recreation Park (602 Mustian Street Kill Devil Hills, NC) and inside the Dare County Youth Center at Family Recreation Park.
Hampton Roads’ largest holiday train display opens in Virginia Beach
The Tidewater Big Train Operators' annual holiday show kicks off Friday evening and runs through December 10.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare Planning Board meet canceled
A regular Dare County Planning Board meeting set for December 6, 2022 has been canceled. No agenda items were submitted for this meeting. The next scheduled meeting for the Planning Board is Jan. 3, 2023 at 6 p.m. in the Commissioners Meeting Room, Dare County Administration Building, located at 954 Marshall C. Collins Dr. in Manteo.
WAVY News 10
2 people, pet dog dead following fire on Virginia Beach Blvd
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A husband and wife died after an explosion and fire at their welding business Monday morning. The couple owned Neptune Welding on the 1300 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard, according to a deputy fire marshal with the Virginia Beach Fire Department who spoke with 10 On Your Side’s Jon Dowding.
Ribbon cutting for TEEM Textured Cakes bakery in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake bakery is celebrating a new beginning. TEEM Textured Cakes hosted its official grand opening ceremony on Friday. The owner, Tyisha Wiggins, has spent nearly 10 years creating custom-designed cakes out of her home. She started getting more business and decided it was time to open a storefront.
Frostbitten Sea Turtle Rescued in Lynnhaven River, Va. Aquarium Rescue Center at Capacity
If a marine animal is struggling in cold water and someone happens to spot it, you’d want that someone to be an experienced Bay scientist. That’s the lucky break that a loggerhead sea turtle got on Nov. 12, and now it’s on the road to recovery. Chris...
obxtoday.com
Donald Melvin MacPherson
Donald Melvin ”Mac” MacPherson, passed from this life on December 4, 2022, in Grandy, NC. Born November 8, 1930, in Brockton, MA, to Frederick Arthur MacPherson and Melvina Reed MacPherson- Donald was one of nine siblings. Donald grew up in Danbury, CT., where he met and married Barbara...
Helicopter squadron's 3rd Santa Flight crisscrosses above Hampton Roads
Over two hours Saturday morning, Santa Claus traveled across Hampton Roads in aboard an MH-60S Navy helicopter, waving to delighted families below.
Chesapeake church to hold memorial service for Walmart shooting victims
According to a news release, the service will take place on December 10 at 12 p.m. at the church located at 1300 Jackson Avenue.
obxtoday.com
Carrie Mae Holdaway Thorpe
Carrie Mae Holdaway Thorpe, 97, of Powells Point, NC died Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Mouth of Wilson, VA on October 25, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Ola Pilkins and Andrew Franklin Holdaway. In addition to her parents, she was preceded...
Group against After-School Satan Club prays outside Chesapeake school
Prayer group gathers outside of Chesapeake's B.M. Williams Primary School in response to After-School Satan Club
Businesses inside Military Circle Mall prepare to move
This comes after the city of Norfolk announced the mall would close on January 31.
Comments / 0