The Holiday Tour of Homes is coming back to Manteo on Saturday, December 3 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m, presented by the Manteo Preservation Trust. Attendees can purchase tickets at Outer Banks Distilling, located at 510 Budleigh Street, on the day of the tour only. The ticket price is $25 per person and it is a self-guided tour. This can be done via car, walking or bicycles provided by Manteo Cyclery on a first come, first served basis or bring your own bike. The route is 1.75 miles and it can be done in whatever property order is preferred. Ticket sales will begin at noon with the tour beginning promptly at 1 p.m. The last tickets will be sold at 5 p.m.

2 DAYS AGO