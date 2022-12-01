Read full article on original website
Chris Jericho Says He Was Offered $350K By WCW When Stevie Ray Was Making $750K
Chris Jericho looks back on leaving WCW and recalls how he was making half of what Stevie Ray was taking home. Long before Jericho was a living legend, he was a rising star who was still trying to make it big with WCW. During his time with the company, he held the WCW Cruiserweight Championship four times, and he also won the WCW World Television Championship. Jericho's talent was apparent, but the company always put the spotlight on stars like Goldberg and Hulk Hogan instead. Among other factors, this dynamic led to Jericho's decision to leave the company and sign with WWE.
Anthony Bowens Discusses Trying To Get Over 'That's Right' Like Steve Austin's 'What'
The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) have gotten over their fair share of catchphrases over the last year as everyone loves The Acclaimed. On Friday's AEW Rampage, fans may have noticed Caster saying "That's Right!" after a line by Bowens. "That's right" is the latest in a line of catchphrases that keep the crowd engaged.
Ric Flair Documentary 'Becoming Ric Flair' To Premiere On 12/26
The premiere date is set. Ric Flair announced that his documentary "Becoming Ric Flair" will premiere on December 26 on Peacock. The two-hour documentary is a partnership between WWE and Tom Rinaldi. From Peacock:. Today, Ric Flair and Peacock announced that Original documentary Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair will begin streaming...
AEW Dark: Elevation Results And Stream (12/5): Konosuke Takeshita, Top Flight, More In Action
All Elite Wrestling will air the December 5, 2022 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation on their YouTube channel at 7PM EST. The lineup features names like Konosuke Takeshita, Top Flight, The Embassy, and more. The stream for the show can be seen below. Full results can be seen below. AEW...
WWE SmackDown On 12/2 Records Increase In Viewership, Key Demo Rating From Previous FS1 Episode
The numbers are in for the December 2 episode of WWE SmackDown. According to Showbuzz Daily, Friday's WWE SmackDown on FS1 drew 902,000 viewers. This number is up the 835,000 viewers the last FS1 edition of SmackDown drew on October 28. Friday's show drew a 0.25 rating in the 18...
Help IMPACT Star Joe Doering Pin Cancer With New GoFundMe | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for December 5, 2022. - IMPACT Star Joe Doering is still battling brain cancer, and you can donate to his cause via GoFundMe. - A new poster featuring Dave Bautista has been released for the upcoming movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery:. -...
Two Women's Triple Threat Matches Added To 12/5 WWE Raw
WWE Raw (12/5) - Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) (c) vs. Elias & Matt Riddle. Fightful will have live coverage of WWE Raw beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Monday.
Drew McIntyre Reveals He's Not Medically Cleared For Upcoming Tag Title Match On 12/9 WWE SmackDown
The December 9 edition of WWE SmackDown won't feature a previously advertised match. As many people often say, things change fast in the wrestling business. One thing that is seemingly set to change is the lineup for the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown, as a competitor in a key tag team bout has revealed that he is medically disqualified for the match.
Ian Riccaboni Says ROH HonorClub Might Be Relaunching Soon
Ian Riccaboni provides an update on ROH Honor Club. In July, AEW and ROH issued a statement regarding plans for a revamped HonorClub. The statement said, "Ring of Honor is also currently revamping its HonorClub program with enhanced elements and functionality. During this ongoing transformation, there will be a pause on accepting new memberships. Current memberships (as of July 16, 2022), will be extended at no additional cost until the refreshed HonorClub platform is launched in early fall 2022."
Grayson Waller Effect Announced For 12/6 NXT
WWE NXT (12/6) - Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card Triple Threat Match: Wendy Choo vs. Indi Hartwell vs. Fallon Henley. - Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card Triple Threat Match: Andre Chase vs. Axiom vs. Von Wagner. - Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) present a “real” Christmas story...
This Week's Ep Of "The White Lotus" Had Me SCREAMING, And Here Are 34 Tweets To Tell You Why
"Portia gave us one cute outfit, now she’s back to dressing like a Polly Pocket doll who lost half her luggage."
WWE Raw, Smackdown And Survivor Series WarGames Producers And Backstage Notes
- Alpha Academy vs. Elias & Matt Riddle: Shawn Daivari. - The OC's interview and brawl with Judgment Day: Jamie Noble. - WarGames Advantage: Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley: Petey Williams. Backstage Notes/Stats:. - Alba Fyre and Grayson Waller of NXT were both at the show getting looks on Main Event.
Santino Marella Gives Update On Arianna Grace's Health, Her Name Change In NXT
Santino Marella gives a health update on Arianna Grace and talks about her receiving a new name in NXT. Arianna Grace, who is the daughter of former WWE star Santino Marella, made an impactful debut with the NXT brand earlier this year. Grace mainly competed on NXT Level Up at first, but she started to appear on the brand's flagship show more frequently in recent months.
Details On Karl Anderson Being Able To Work WWE And New Japan Pro Wrestling
As Fightful Select had reported last month, Karl Anderson is headed back to Japan, and he might not be done. Sources familiar with the situation told Fightful that while the situation was unconventional, that New Japan Pro Wrestling had been made aware in August that Anderson and Doc Gallows would be heading back to WWE. A plan was put in order to have Anderson work dates around his WWE schedule and advance storylines.
Viewership Decreases For Episode 10 Of WOW In Syndication, Key Demo Rating Holds Steady
Viewership information has been revealed for the tenth syndicated episode of WOW following their partnership with CBS Media Ventures. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the tenth episode of the latest season of WOW: Women of Wrestling which aired on November 20 was watched by 218,000 viewers in syndication, down from the 247,000 viewers on November 13. The episode garnered a 0.04 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, with 56,000 viewers in the demo. The same as the previous week.
WWE Talent Say Culture Has Improved Since Vince McMahon's Retirement
If you thought the WWE product was better since Vince McMahon stepped down, there seems to be a lot more that has improved. With WWE delivering strong quarterly numbers, everything seems safe for the company in a post-Vince McMahon world. However, the backstage morale has improved significantly. Speaking with members of the locker room over the last several months, the culture has been changed based on those that were willing to speak on it.
Updated List Of 2023 WWE Men's Royal Rumble Participants
It's Royal Rumble season in WWE. The annual event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 28. Fightful will keep track of all participants announced for the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble in this post. Kofi Kingston announces he will be in the Royal Rumble match (12/2/22) Announced List of...
Scorpio Sky Cleared For Return, Details On AEW Absence
With several wrestlers in AEW out of action, and others headed back, fans have asked for updates from some absent stars. Scorpio Sky has been out of action for nearly five months since losing the AEW TNT Championship to Wardlow in their street fight on July 6's Dynamite. Scorpio had been dealing with a leg injury in the months that led to his departure, which put him on the shelf.
Sami Zayn Explains What He’s Learned From Roman Reigns, Wishes Survivor Series Segment Was On TV
Sami Zayn speaks about learning by working alongside "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns. For many fans, Sami Zayn is their favorite part of The Bloodline. As a loveable weasel who is helping everybody get in touch with their inner Uce, Sami Zayn was able to turn "a guest spot" into a full-time deal.
Viewership Numbers For Jim Crockett Promotions Episode Of Tales From The Territories
The viewership numbers are in for the ninth episode of Tales From The Territories. According to Wrestlenomics, episode nine of Tales From The Territories drew 98,000 viewers. The episode focused on Jim Crockett Promotions and aired at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 29 on VICE TV. This number is up from episode seven, which drew 77,000 viewers. Episode eight focused on Dallas' World Class Championship Wrestling.
