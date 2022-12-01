Read full article on original website
Outsidah: A sad tale of how they ruined Five Corners
An old man sits hunched at the wheel of his ancient, rusted Mercedes-AMG GT with twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8. His face is wrinkled, his frame withered. He scowls. The old man works his jaws and runs his rubbery tongue over his toothless gums. Please Support Local Advertisers. “This place makes me...
ICAM program schedule, Dec. 4 – Dec. 10, 2022
12:30 p.m. Delicious & Nutritious: Health Benefits of Cranberry. 1:30 p.m. Ipswich Museum Lunch Lecture: Ipswich Lace Makers Pub VOD. 4:30 p.m. Havana Fairfax Connection: Music with SoulShine Revival. 5:30 p.m. Cooking Healthy with Coastline – Cinnamon Apple Chips and Peanut Butter & Jelly Granola Bars. 6:30 p.m. The...
Memory Tree lit for the season
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas after the Memorial Tree lights were switched on last night. The in-person ceremony returned this year after a Covid-enforced absence and it marked the 21st year the event has been held. The tree is decorated with 375 stars remembering a loved...
House-based craft fair moves up in the world
IPSWICH — Lisa Weagle’s holiday craft fair is moving up in the world. For the last four years, this craft fair has been held in the Weagle’s home. This year, the number of crafters has expanded, making the fair too large for Weagle to host at her house.
Crane hears pleas to make downtown more known, accessible
IPSWICH — Attracting people downtown and finding them a place to park once they are there were the top subjects when brand-new town manager Stephen Crane attended a recent Ipswich Business Roundtable meeting. Some suggestions the group discussed included meshing town activities downtown more tightly to downtown businesses; using...
One person injured in Rowley crash
ROWLEY — One person has been injured in an accident on Route 1. The crash happened at around 9:30 a.m. on Monday at the intersection of Route 1 and Glen Street. The dispatcher radioed at the time that one of the vehicles had been T-boned and knocked onto its side by the impact.
Marilyn Gwinn obituary
Marilyn Gwinn passed away peacefully at Seasons of Danvers Memory Care Facility on December 2, 2022. The daughter of the late Esther and Lawrence Chase, she was born on February 28, 1934. She was married for 63 years to the love of her life, Charles Gwinn, who preceded her in...
