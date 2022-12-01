ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Bulls 'hopeful' Lonzo Ball returns in early 2023

By Michael Mulford
 4 days ago
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls have been without Lonzo Ball all season long.

Actually, they’ve been without their point guard since January of last season following undergoing surgery to repair a tear in his meniscus in his left knee.

Due to lingering pain and discomfort, Ball underwent a second procedure in September in hopes to eliminate the issues so he can return to the floor at some point this season.

On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Bulls and Ball are ‘hopeful’ of a return early in 2023.

Ball and the franchise have been hopeful of his return to action at some point after the calendar flips to 2023, sources said.

In November, Bulls coach Billy Donovan said he was ‘very, very optimistic’ about Ball’s recovery, yet no timetable was established for his return.

The Bulls, who currently sit at 9-12 in the No. 12 seed in the Eastern Conference could certainly use the playmaking of Ball back in their starting lineup to take the load off of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.

