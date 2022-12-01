Read full article on original website
Parade, Shopping, Trains and Fun Downtown Texarkana Tonight Monday Dec 5
Get ready because it’s official, Christmas in Texarkana kicks off this evening Monday, December 5. There is a lot going on from a Christmas Market to a Christmas parade to trains. Christmas Market. Enjoy all the fun at the Christmas Market from 5 PM. to 7 PM at the...
txktoday.com
Kicking off Christmas in Downtown Texarkana
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Texarkana, and you’re invited to join the celebrations. Starting Monday, December 5th, there will be a whole host of holiday activities to enjoy. The festivities will begin with the Christmas Market from 5:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. at the Kress Gap,...
The Live United Bowl And Other Cool Things To Do In Texarkana
The "Live United Bowl" and The Texarkana Community Ballet "Nutcracker" are just some of the great things you can do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. The Live United Bowl is this weekend in Texarkana. The game will feature The Emporia State Hornets and the Southwestern Oklahoma State Savage Storm. The game is Saturday at noon at Razorback stadium.
KTBS
Improving weather for this afternoon
SHREVEPORT, La. - A warm front was bisecting the ArkLaTex during the mid morning on this Monday. South of the boundary, it was in the 60s-70s. North...temperatures were in the 40s-50s. Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar showed spotty showers over northern sections near the warm front. Patchy drizzle and...
KSLA
2 men killed in less than 24 hours in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Two shootings claimed two men’s lives in less than 24 hours in Texarkana, Ark. Police were called to the 2000 block of East 24th Street about 3:28 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. There they found that 19-year-old Keeunta Gilliam had been shot. He was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center, where he died.
KSLA
TAPD: 911 & all land lines down at Bi-State Communications Center
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, 911 and all land lines going into the Bi-State Communications Center are currently down. Officials say this is a region-wide issue that includes Texarkana, Bowie County, Miller County, Texas DPS and New Boston. If you have an emergency, please...
‘Bramlett Beans And Cornbread Fundraiser’ Thursday In Texarkana
You can help Texarkana families in need by attending the Bramlett "Beans and Cornbread" fundraiser from 11 until 1 on Thursday, December 1 in Texarkana. You will be able to enjoy beans and cornbread for lunch on Thursday, December 1 for the 24th annual Bramlett Beans and Cornbread Community Fundraiser hosted by former Mayor James Bramlett and the Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreation Department. This is the second year in its new location at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center 4610 Cowhorn Creek Road in Texarkana Texas.
hopeprescott.com
Lambert named UAHT Dean of Student Services
HOPE/TEXARKANA – Reginald Lambert of Camden, Arkansas, has been selected as the Dean of Student Services at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana (UAHT). Lambert comes to UAHT from Centenary College in Shreveport, Louisiana, where he held the Assistant Director of Residence Life/Student Involvement position. Reginald earned a Bachelor of...
ktalnews.com
Locally filmed Five Days from Home to screen in Springhill Saturday
SPRINGHILL, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – When a small-town, northern Louisiana gal becomes an actress and marries a major Hollywood star, it’s a big deal; but when the couple comes for a visit and films a movie named Five Days from Home that debuts at a local, downtown theatre — that’s the stuff of local legends.
Texarkana, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
KTBS
9-1-1 Phone lines are currently down in the Texarkana area
TEXARKANA - 911 and all landlines coming into the Texarkana PD communications center are currently down. This is a region wide issue that appears to also includes 911 calls going to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, Miller County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS in Texarkana, and New Boston Police Department.
waldronnews.com
Live United Bowl game draws a crowd to Razorback Stadium in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Football fans gathered in Texarkana, Arkansas for the Farmers Bank & Trust Live United Bowl.
Texarkana Arkansas Police Searching For Sunday Morning Shooter
Texarkana Arkansas Police are currently investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning on State Line, if you have any information that could help, they would love to hear from you. An investigation is now underway in the shooting death of 26-year-old Joseph Ross of Texarkana. According to the...
Find Amazing Texarkana History at Twilight Tour of Calvary Cemetery
Looking for something a little different and fun this weekend? Learn about Texarkana's history with the final Twilight Tour of the year with the Texarkana Museum System. Take a stroll through Calvary Cemetery and learn about the early days of Texarkana. This Saturday, December 3 at 5 PM join in...
magnoliareporter.com
Man dies in hit-and-run outside Atlanta community
A 42-year-old man was run over and killed early Saturday morning while walking down Arkansas 98 in the Atlanta community, according to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office officials. Scotty Ray Barker was struck by a vehicle before 7 a.m. while walking his dog along the highway right outside of Atlanta,...
Sixth Annual Drive-Thru Live Nativity in Texarkana
The Christmas season is here and what better way to get into the holiday spirit than with the Drive-Thru Live Nativity in Texarkana back by popular demand?. This will mark the sixth year of the Live Nativity at the First Assembly of God Lighthouse Ministries located at 3401 West 7th Street. There will be over 100 people in costume recreating the true meaning of Christmas, the birth of Jesus Christ. The moment you enter the parking lot you will be greeted by shepherds and their flock searching for baby Jesus.
Hwy 169 in Caddo Parish Is Closed After Crash
A major crash in west Shreveport has forced Caddo Parish Deputies to close down highway 169. The road is completely closed from South Lakeshore Dr. to I-20 following a crash that sends one man to the hospital. Sheriff Steve Prator says the wreck happened just before 9:30 Sunday night. Deputies...
KTBS
Owner of stray Bossier Parish livestock sought
BENTON, La. - Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking for the owner of a stray calf found near Petty Lane in Haughton on Nov. 22. The calf was rescued and penned for safety. The animal does have an ear tag containing a three-digit number that may assist with identification.
The Best Places to Find A Real Christmas Tree Around Texarkana
Do you love having a real Christmas tree at your house for Christmas? Part of the fun and tradition of having a real tree is finding one. It's such a great feeling when you find your perfect tree. Plus it's a fun tradition for the kids too!. Here is a...
magnoliareporter.com
Weyerhaeuser makes $100,000 gift toward Idabel tornado recovery
Weyerhaeuser Company is making an immediate $100,000 donation to the city of Idabel, OK to support storm response and recovery efforts following the powerful tornado that struck McCurtain County on the evening of Friday, November 4. More than 100 homes and businesses in Idabel suffered a direct hit from the...
