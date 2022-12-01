Read full article on original website
Broward County Public Schools announce hurricane make-up days
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools confirmed Friday that two previously scheduled early release days will be regular school days to make up for the days students missed school during hurricane season. Full-day schedules will be implemented for Thursday, Jan. 12, and Thursday, April 20. “In addition,...
Broward School District Calendar Changes To Make Up For “Hurricane Days”
Coral Springs School Joins Verizon’s Award-Winning Technology Program
Forest Glen Middle School was one of six schools joining a technology-driven initiative focused on providing equity within education for some of the most vulnerable populations across the country. On December 5, Forest Glen, Annabel C. Perry Pre K-8, Bair Middle School, Driftwood Middle School, Millennium 6-12 Collegiate Academy, and...
Should the fired Broward schools chief be allowed to stay? It’s again up for discussion
The fate of the fired Broward schools chief again is coming up for discussion, but this time, the majority of decision-makers wouldn’t be School Board members appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. The School Board is set to discuss at its Dec. 13 meeting whether to keep Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright, two sources familiar with the matter told the South Florida Sun Sentinel on ...
DeSantis could get another appointee on Broward school board, if Velez isn't sworn in
Gov. Ron DeSantis could get another appointment on the Broward County School Board, if a newly-elected member isn’t sworn in within a month. That’s according to Robert Jarvis, who teaches constitutional law at Nova Southeastern University’s Shepard Broad College of Law. Rod Velez — a property manager...
City Officials Discuss Relocating Coral Springs Charter School, Northwest Regional Library
Downtown development was on the minds of the city commission and the community redevelopment agency at their joint Monday, November 28 meeting. So was moving the Coral Springs Charter School, located at 3205 N. University Drive and the adjacent Northwest Regional Library. Moving the charter school was one high-priority capital...
Sheriff Tony: Back to Business at BSO
What a year it’s been! As we turned the corner on the COVID-19 pandemic, the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) remained fully committed to our core mission of providing top-notch public safety services while continuing to create new and innovative programs and initiatives. We returned to hosting in-person community...
Coral Springs Church Offers Unique Spiritual Experience on Sunday Evenings
Scape Service on November 27 at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church. A multi-sensory worship service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church in Coral Springs invites people into a unique spiritual experience – an exploration into the landscape of the soul through ancient prayers, live music, projected images, and a walking meditation in the candlelight.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava distributes new air conditioning units to public housing residents
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has announced the distribution of 1,700 new air conditioning systems to public housing. residents across Miami-Dade. Although air conditioning is not federally mandated for public housing developments, Miami-Dade County has made a multi-million-dollar investment to ensure the safety and comfort of public housing residents.
Fort Lauderdale residents opposed to commissioners’ proposal to build pickleball complex in public park
(WSVN) - Pickleball is one of the fastest growing games in the country, but for some Fort Lauderdale residents, the sport has gone sour. 7’s Kevin Ozebek has the story in tonight’s 7 Investigates. This is a game of pickleball. The popular sport is described as a cross...
Coral Springs Crime Update: Shooting and Car Burglaries
This is a summary of crimes occurring between November 23 – November 29, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Aggravated Stalking. A person was...
South Florida home sales projected to hit second best level in 2022 and to strengthen in 2023
In 2022, the housing market boom in 2021 propelled by historic low mortgage rates and a COVID-induced demand has shifted to a cyclical downturn with mortgage rates skyrocketing to the 7% mark. While sales have contracted amid rising mortgage rates, home sales prices are still rising at double-digit pace due to a continued shortage of homes for sale. In 2023, slower interest rate hikes as inflation cools and the Miami metro area’s attractiveness as a destination for businesses and domestic and international movers provide the backdrop for a stronger housing market. The sharp erosion in home affordability and slow recovery in supply will continue to temper the recovery in home sales in 2023.
UPDATE: Man Found Shot On Glades Road In Boca Raton Is Broward Resident
Victim Had Just Left Boca West. Stopped Truck On Glades Road And Collapsed, Suffering From Gunshot. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man found shot in the middle of the median on Glades Road near the Florida Turnpike Friday is a resident […]
After Surfside, Miami changes rules to fast-track demolition. Affordable housing is in the crosshairs
Aging buildings across Miami appear to be increasingly targeted by demolition orders - among these are some of the last bastions of affordable housing. Some compare the new demolition policy to a totalitarian government, while others also point out the city's coffers could stand to benefit from it. WLRN's Daniel Rivero investigates.
Popular Atlantic Avenue Delray Beach Restaurant Cited By Health Inspector
Twelve Violations For “The Office.” Mahi Mahi From Vietnam, Not Florida As Allegedly Stated. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular Atlantic Avenue restaurant “The Office” received twelve health code violation notices during its inspection on November 14th. The restaurant was never ordered to close. […]
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the...
Saints House in Miami welcomes girls aging out of foster care
MIAMI – Six girls who are aging out of the foster care system have a new place to stay. Saints House, a six-bedroom home in Miami’s Little River neighborhood will provide them with transitional housing, while helping them get into college and find jobs. Founding director Shavon Saint...
Car slams into restaurant in Southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A car plowed through the front of a restaurant in southwest Miami-Dade Saturday morning. Surveillance video captured the terrifying moment that the vehicle crashed through the front of The Spotted Gallo on West Flagler Street. “We heard a loud bang and then the wall shook,...
Teen accused in fatal shooting of South Florida high school athlete appears in court
NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The teenager suspected of shooting and killing a South Florida high school athlete while playing with a gun faced a judge, as police released surveillance video showing the immediate aftermath of the incident. A hearing was held Thursday morning in juvenile court for Darrell Hobley,...
