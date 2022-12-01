ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FEMA Has Offered $771 Million in Grants, Extends Hurricane Ian Recovery Assistance Deadline

By Florida Daily
 4 days ago
FEMA announced this week that it is reaching Hurricane Ian survivors where they are to help jumpstart their recovery.

FEMA teams are going door-to-door in hard-hit communities, operating one-stop Disaster Recovery Centers and supporting community outreach.

In less than two months since the disaster declaration, FEMA has provided $771 million in grants to 538,028 applicants for the Individuals and Households Program, the U.S. Small Business Administration has provided $1 billion in disaster loans, the National Flood Insurance Program has paid $793 million in claims and FEMA has provided $358 million to the State of Florida for emergency response. Disaster Survivor Assistance teams have visited 261,000 homes and interacted with 129,000 individuals. More than 1,800 households are sheltered in hotels at FEMA expense.

FEMA has extended the application deadline to Jan. 12, 2023, for survivors in Brevard, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia Counties.

There are multiple Disaster Recovery Centers operating throughout the impacted area. To find a center close to you, go online to: DRC Locator or floridadisaster.org, or text DRC along with your Zip Code to 43362.

It is not necessary to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply. Survivors can go online to disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call 800-621-3362. The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Time. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

FloridaDaily

