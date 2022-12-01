ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baylor student wins $100,000 scholarship from Dr. Pepper

WACO, Texas — A Baylor University student will be taking home a $100,000 scholarship after her victory in the Dr. Pepper Tuition Toss Giveaway. During the College Football Conference Championship games on Dec. 2 and 3, multiple contestants took to the field for a chance to win the grand prize by throwing as many footballs as they could into an oversized Dr. Pepper can in 30 seconds.
Cirque Italia brings the 'water circus' to Waco

WACO, Texas — Read on to get a promo code for a free child's ticket!. Come one, come all and dive into Cirque Italia's "Water Circus" in Waco this weekend!. Shows will be making a splash at the Cirque Italia Headquarters, 6615 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Rd., from Thursday, Dec. 8 to Sunday, Dec. 11.
Hidden holiday danger: How one Waco girl almost lost her life

WACO, Texas — It's hard to imagine 3-year-old Kai'Lahni Felton nearly lost her life four months ago. Today, her smile lights up a room, but in July she couldn't stop complaining of stomach issues. "She wouldn't eat anything, she wouldn't drink anything, so me and my mom, we knew...
How to give back on 'Giving Tuesday'

KILLEEN, Texas — What better way to give back on 'Giving Tuesday' than to donate to local military families in the Central Texas area. The Armed Services YMCA in Killeen will accept donations of any amount starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday for their first ever 'Day od Giving' donation event.
Take a sneak peek into the Temple Christmas Parade

TEMPLE, Texas — Some say it takes a village, but for the Taylor's Valley Baptist Church, all it takes are many willing community members to build a meaningful float. Together, the church has been building their 80-foot float that'll be showcased in the 76th annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting in Temple.
Armed Services YMCA surpasses $50K goal on 'Giving Tuesday'

KILLEEN, Texas — A local organization surpassed its $50,000 goal of raising money for military communities on Giving Tuesday. Giving Tuesday was created 10 years ago as a way to spread the message of generosity as more than just something to do every once in a while, but as much as we all can.
Enjoy the holidays with these Central Texas events

Here are events happening around Central Texas during the Christmas season. Grab some hot chocolate, a nice blanket and save these dates!. Annual Christmas Concert presented by Temple Symphony Orchestra, Temple Symphony Orchestra: 100 W. Adams Avenue, MailBox 10. A Very Special Christmas Party, Wilson Park Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis...
Killeen fire leaves seven residents, one dog without home

KILLEEN, Texas — Seven residents are without a home after a fire in Killeen, according to Janell J. Lewis Ford, a spokesperson for the city. The fire broke out Saturday in the 1200 block of North W. S. Young Drive around 3:25 p.m., according to Ford. Neighbors called the fire department after seeing smoke coming from the roof.
Hazmat situation reported in Waco

WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are other traffic-related segments. The Waco Fire Department's hazmat unit is on the scene of a natural gas leak on La Salle Avenue and South MLK Jr. Boulevard. According to its Twitter feed, Waco Fire and the HazMat...
Chrome and Carols kicks off this Thursday

TEMPLE, Texas — Get into the holiday spirit at the 12th annual Chrome and Carols this Thursday. 6 News anchors Kris Radcliffe and Lindsay Liepman with emcee the spirited event starting at 6 p.m. at the Horny Toad Harley-Davidson in Temple, Texas. Christmas trees, decorated by Precious Memories Florist...
Bell County receives significant share of Child Safety Fee Allocations

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Commissioners Court approved Child Safety Fee Allocations of over $417,270 to the cities within the county on Monday, Nov. 22. According to a report from Bell County Tax Collector, Shay Luedeke, a total of 303,090 eligible vehicles registered in the county were issued a $1.50 Child Safety Fee during the 2022 fiscal year.
GUIDE | City of Temple's 76th Annual Christmas Parade

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple is hosting its 76th Annual Christmas Parade in Downtown Temple on Monday, Dec. 5. Below, we've created a guide for those wanting to either watch in person or online. How to Watch. Online: 6 News will be livestreaming the parade on kcentv.com,...
Accused Temple soup thrower's court date rescheduled to February

TEMPLE, Texas — The court date for the Temple woman accused of throwing hot soup in a Sol De Jalisco employee's face last year was rescheduled to Feb. 27. Amanda Martinez was supposed to appear in front of a jury over the incident Monday, Dec. 5. She faces one misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury.
Waco, TX
Waco local news

