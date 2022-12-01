Read full article on original website
Baylor student wins $100,000 scholarship from Dr. Pepper
WACO, Texas — A Baylor University student will be taking home a $100,000 scholarship after her victory in the Dr. Pepper Tuition Toss Giveaway. During the College Football Conference Championship games on Dec. 2 and 3, multiple contestants took to the field for a chance to win the grand prize by throwing as many footballs as they could into an oversized Dr. Pepper can in 30 seconds.
Ground Game Texas asking for Prop A petition signatures at Saturday event
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Ground Game Texas is asking community members to come to Carl Levin Park and sign the referendum petition to make Prop A the law on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The City of Harker Heights passed Prop A, which decriminalized low-level...
Cirque Italia brings the 'water circus' to Waco
WACO, Texas — Read on to get a promo code for a free child's ticket!. Come one, come all and dive into Cirque Italia's "Water Circus" in Waco this weekend!. Shows will be making a splash at the Cirque Italia Headquarters, 6615 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Rd., from Thursday, Dec. 8 to Sunday, Dec. 11.
Drive-thru food distribution in Killeen hosted by The Military Family Advisory Network
KILLEEN, Texas — The Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN) is hosting a drive-thru food distribution event on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Food Care Center in Killeen. With the help of Tyson Foods, the Bob Woodruff Foundation and the Food Care Center, MFAN...
Belton ISD hosting job fair, looking to hire teachers, staff, substitutes
BELTON, Texas — The video above was published in September 2020. Belton ISD is hosting a job fair this Wednesday, Nov. 20, in hopes to hire more folks looking for a career in education. “Belton ISD has something really special to offer those interested in a career in education,...
Temple's 'The Hub' encourages Central Texans to shop small for the holidays
TEMPLE, Texas — Big stores bombard customers with ads and emails for Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, but small businesses say they need love too. 'The Hub' in Downtown Temple says it's is getting the support they need. They say while other big stores are competition, the Temple...
Hidden holiday danger: How one Waco girl almost lost her life
WACO, Texas — It's hard to imagine 3-year-old Kai'Lahni Felton nearly lost her life four months ago. Today, her smile lights up a room, but in July she couldn't stop complaining of stomach issues. "She wouldn't eat anything, she wouldn't drink anything, so me and my mom, we knew...
How to give back on 'Giving Tuesday'
KILLEEN, Texas — What better way to give back on 'Giving Tuesday' than to donate to local military families in the Central Texas area. The Armed Services YMCA in Killeen will accept donations of any amount starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday for their first ever 'Day od Giving' donation event.
Take a sneak peek into the Temple Christmas Parade
TEMPLE, Texas — Some say it takes a village, but for the Taylor's Valley Baptist Church, all it takes are many willing community members to build a meaningful float. Together, the church has been building their 80-foot float that'll be showcased in the 76th annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting in Temple.
Purple Christmas Toy Drive for Uvalde families hosted by Teach Them to Love Ministries
KILLEEN, Texas — Teach Them to Love Outreach Ministries (T3L) is hosting a Purple Christmas Toy Drive for the kids of Uvalde and Flores through Dec. 16 in Killeen. The non-profit organization has been accepting gifts for school children of Uvalde and Flores Elementary since Nov. 26. This holiday...
Armed Services YMCA surpasses $50K goal on 'Giving Tuesday'
KILLEEN, Texas — A local organization surpassed its $50,000 goal of raising money for military communities on Giving Tuesday. Giving Tuesday was created 10 years ago as a way to spread the message of generosity as more than just something to do every once in a while, but as much as we all can.
Enjoy the holidays with these Central Texas events
Here are events happening around Central Texas during the Christmas season. Grab some hot chocolate, a nice blanket and save these dates!. Annual Christmas Concert presented by Temple Symphony Orchestra, Temple Symphony Orchestra: 100 W. Adams Avenue, MailBox 10. A Very Special Christmas Party, Wilson Park Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis...
Local organization hopes for donations for military community during 'Day of Giving' event
KILLEEN, Texas — The Armed Services of the YMCA (ASYMCA) is hosting the 'Day of Giving' event for the first time ever in hopes to raise $50,000, as well as receive food, clothing and other needed donations to the community. ASYMCA is devoted to nurturing the well-being of Killeen’s...
Killeen fire leaves seven residents, one dog without home
KILLEEN, Texas — Seven residents are without a home after a fire in Killeen, according to Janell J. Lewis Ford, a spokesperson for the city. The fire broke out Saturday in the 1200 block of North W. S. Young Drive around 3:25 p.m., according to Ford. Neighbors called the fire department after seeing smoke coming from the roof.
Hazmat situation reported in Waco
WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are other traffic-related segments. The Waco Fire Department's hazmat unit is on the scene of a natural gas leak on La Salle Avenue and South MLK Jr. Boulevard. According to its Twitter feed, Waco Fire and the HazMat...
Chrome and Carols kicks off this Thursday
TEMPLE, Texas — Get into the holiday spirit at the 12th annual Chrome and Carols this Thursday. 6 News anchors Kris Radcliffe and Lindsay Liepman with emcee the spirited event starting at 6 p.m. at the Horny Toad Harley-Davidson in Temple, Texas. Christmas trees, decorated by Precious Memories Florist...
Bell County receives significant share of Child Safety Fee Allocations
BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Commissioners Court approved Child Safety Fee Allocations of over $417,270 to the cities within the county on Monday, Nov. 22. According to a report from Bell County Tax Collector, Shay Luedeke, a total of 303,090 eligible vehicles registered in the county were issued a $1.50 Child Safety Fee during the 2022 fiscal year.
GUIDE | City of Temple's 76th Annual Christmas Parade
TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple is hosting its 76th Annual Christmas Parade in Downtown Temple on Monday, Dec. 5. Below, we've created a guide for those wanting to either watch in person or online. How to Watch. Online: 6 News will be livestreaming the parade on kcentv.com,...
Accused Temple soup thrower's court date rescheduled to February
TEMPLE, Texas — The court date for the Temple woman accused of throwing hot soup in a Sol De Jalisco employee's face last year was rescheduled to Feb. 27. Amanda Martinez was supposed to appear in front of a jury over the incident Monday, Dec. 5. She faces one misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury.
Fundraiser being held for restaurant owner who lost his business in fire
KILLEEN, Texas — Jr. Scott has been running his ‘Just Cooking BBQ and More' restaurant for the last seven years in Killeen. But on the day before Thanksgiving, an unexpected fire burned down a large portion of his business. “A guy was helping out. He was trying to...
