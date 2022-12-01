Read full article on original website
WPBF News 25
Multiple shootings across Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast leave 4 dead over the weekend
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Four people are dead after multiple shootings over the weekend across the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast. It started Saturday afternoon after two people were shot and killed at the Cedar Point community in Stuart. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said they already had...
WPBF News 25
Police investigating Vero Beach shooting that left 1 dead
VERO BEACH, Fla. — Indian River County Sheriffs are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday. Sometime after 9 p.m., deputies responded to a call at the Orangewood Apartments in Vero Beach. Once they arrived at the scene, sheriffs located a victim that later succumbed to their injuries. IRCSO urges...
WESH
Police: 17-year-old girl drowns at Brevard County beach
COCOA BEACH, Fla. — A teenager from New York drowned in the ocean off Cocoa Beach on Saturday afternoon, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department. Cocoa Beach police say a 17-year-old girl drowned after being carried out away from the shore by strong currents. She was one of...
cw34.com
Escaped prisoner found in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — He got caught by doing what landed him in prison in the first place. Edward Saucier escaped from the Florida Department of Corrections in Kissimmee on Dec. 1. According to deputies, he got away by cutting his ankle monitor. Saucier was serving time...
fox35orlando.com
Sheriff: Brevard County deputy accidentally killed by deputy and best friend who 'jokingly' pointed gun at him
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff's Office has released more details into the death of 23-year-old Deputy Austin Walsh, who was accidentally shot and killed in an "off-duty incident" over the weekend. In a Facebook Live video on the BCSO's Facebook page Sunday afternoon, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said...
WPBF News 25
Suspect arrested after couple shot and killed at condo community in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect is in custody after an older couple was shot and killed at a condominium complex in Stuart on Saturday. The incident happened at about 3:18 p.m. at the Cedar Point community on Southeast Ocean Boulevard. "We actually had units very close by," said...
wqcs.org
MCSO: 75 Year Old Charged With Killing Neighboring Couple; Says He's Sorry He Lost His Temper
Martin County - Monday December 5, 2022: Martin County Sheriff’s Detectives have charged 75-year old Hugh Hootman with two counts of first degree murder in the shooting deaths of his neighbors, 81-year old Ginger Wallace and her husband, 81 year old Henry Wallace. Hootman is accused of shooting and...
cw34.com
HOLIDAY HORROR: Dog dies, other hospitalized after staying at Palm City boarding facility
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS 12) — Thanksgiving is supposed to be a joyous time, but it turned into holiday horror for one Palm City couple. The couple dropped off their two healthy flat coat retrievers at a local boarding facility, while they flew out of town to see family. The dogs stayed for a short 48 hours and ended with one of them dying after the visit and the other needing hospitalization.
cbs12.com
Police searching for missing Fort Pierce woman
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Fort Pierce Police are searching for a missing woman. Investigators say M’Jhara Searcy might be in contact with a man who is now deceased. If you have any information that can help detectives please call Detective Charles Mantano at (772) 979-1483 or cmantano@fppd.org.
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian resident finds body of Kelly Granger
A Sebastian resident found the body of Kelly Granger south of the North County Shooting Range entrance. “When first arriving at the workplace, we were turned away by Sheriff’s deputies. So we entered the preserve by the pool facility and hiked west towards the scene. We found the body just south of the shooting range entrance in a ditch off the road and contacted Sheriff’s deputies on scene,” Chuck Postis told Sebastian Daily.
cw34.com
Cocaine, oxycodone, almost 12K and more found through drug arrest in Okeechobee
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A search warrant revealed a lot in Okeechobee County. On Dec. 2 members of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force arrested convicted felon Leamsi Alvarado, 42, for the sale of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to sell to an undercover narcotics investigator. However,...
WALB 10
‘Bad idea’: Man tries to steal from Walmart during Shop with a Cop event
ST. CLOUD, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida say a man is facing charges after he attempted to steal from a store filled with law enforcement. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office reports a suspect attempted to steal from a Walmart in St. Cloud during its annual Shop with a Cop event for community children.
wflx.com
Hit-and-run driver destroys portion of wall in Martin County
A driver in Martin County was arrested after deputies said he lost control of his vehicle, crashed into a wall and took off. The wreck happened Friday morning along the Green River Parkway. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that Daniel L.B. Cole, 23, smashed into...
WESH
Man dies in Brevard County crash, police say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Melbourne police said a deadly crash occurred on Saturday. Around 3:20 a.m., a motorcycle driving on the Eau Gallie Causeway struck a concrete barrier wall. The motorcyclist died from his injuries after being transported to the hospital. Police identified the man as 32-year-old Michael Maloney.
cw34.com
Police have person of interest in Thanksgiving triple shooting
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Stuart Police say they have a person of interest in a fatal shooting that claimed the life of a grandmother on Thanksgiving night. A grandmother sitting in her home right there was not the intended target, but that didn't stop the bullet that took her life while she watched TV Thanksgiving Night. You can see there's a makeshift shrine in her yard.
