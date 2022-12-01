ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

Former Democratic Congresswoman Joins Fox News

Tulsi Gabbard is joining FOX News as a paid tributor. The former congresswoman recently announced that she has left the Democratic party. Since her transition, she has emerged as a leading critic of liberals, campaigning with several Trump-backed Republicans during the recent midterm elections cycle. Deadline reports that the LA Times was the first to confirm the hire. Gabbard filled in for Tucker Carlson on his primetime show on Monday evenings. She's also contributed to other Fox News programming. In June, she appeared on a panel on FOX's afternoon table talk program The Five and occupied its seat that is typically reserved for Democrats and liberals. Before switching parties, she ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in the 2020 cycle, forgoing a run for reelection for a Hawaii congressional seat. She's hasn't been shy of her criticism of the part, alleging it's "an elitist cabal of warmongers."
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden’s bizarre closing argument: ‘Shut up, moocher’

On the eve of the midterm elections, in which voters will hand President Joe Biden his report card, the White House has settled on a message: Shut up and take whatever we give you. It’s perverse on a few levels. First is the fascistic tone of the president telling...
CNN

Railway union organizer has a message for Biden

President Biden is urging Congress to do something to avert the rail strike that would devastate our economy by causing shortages, spiking prices and halting factory production. Matthew Weaver, an organizer and Ohio's legislative director for the third largest rail union in the US, joins CNN This Morning to discuss.
RadarOnline

'YOU Deliver Opening Remarks': President Joe Biden CAUGHT Using 'Cheat Sheet' During G20 Summit

President Joe Biden was caught using a “cheat sheet” instructing him how and when to act during this week’s G20 summit in Indonesia, RadarOnline.com has learned. The president’s surprising move came on Wednesday, marking at least the second time President Biden has accidentally shown reporters such a sheet while delivering important remarks to citizens and world leaders alike.According to Daily Mail, the instructions provided to Biden instructed the nearly 79-year-old president when to sit down, when to speak, when to take photos alongside other world leaders, and a synopsis of what he should say once he has the floor.“YOU will...
The Independent

Biden to release 9/11 testimony revealing Bush told Cheney he could shoot down planes

The Biden administration is reportedly preparing to release a record of the joint interview former president George W Bush and former vice president Dick Cheney granted to the blue-ribbon commission that investigated the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centre and Pentagon.According to The Wall Street Journal, a source familiar with the contents of the document said the April 2004 Oval Office interview touched on matters such as Mr Bush’s decision to authorise Mr Cheney to order US forces to down civilian airliners if necessary.The former president, who was initially in Florida during the attacks before taking...
HollywoodLife

Ashley Biden, 41, Slays In Blue Strapless Gown At Dad’s 1st State Dinner

President Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley stunned as she arrived for the state dinner with France on Thursday, December 1. The first daughter, 41, rocked an eye-catching blue, strapless gown for the black tie event, which was held at the White House on the South Lawn. She looked ready to celebrate the momentous occasion, which marked a first for her dad, 80, and his presidency.
Fox News

Fox News

886K+
Followers
4K+
Post
695M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy