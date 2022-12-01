Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
District Attorney Jason Williams fights payouts for wrongfully convicted defendants
Two lawsuits filed by wrongfully convicted men against the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office in the last year are forcing District Attorney Jason Williams to confront the potential financial risks of his push to right past wrongs. Kuantay Reeder and Kaliegh Smith, who served a combined 42 years in prison...
californiaexaminer.net
Chris Christie’s Niece Injured 6 Deputies After Kicking Out Of A Plane In New Orleans
NOLA.com
3 shot in Tulane-Gravier area while trying to park, New Orleans police say
Three people were injured in an overnight shooting in the Tulane-Gravier area, New Orleans police said Monday. The shooting was reported to authorities around 1 a.m. in the 300 block of North Dorgenois Street (map). Two men and a woman said they were trying to park when they heard gunfire,...
Two women plead guilty to trafficking fentanyl in Louisiana
Two women have pled guilty to trafficking fentanyl in Louisiana.
JP Sheriff is going to be in dire need of deputies if this year's class is any indication
JP Sheriff is going to be in dire need of deputies
Caught on camera: NOPD search for Algiers business burglary suspect
A man was caught on camera behind the counter of a business in the 3100 block of General Meyer Avenue.
NOLA.com
Missouri man beaten to death in St. Charles Avenue hotel is identified
The New Orleans coroner has released the identity of a man beaten to death Thursday evening in his St. Charles Avenue hotel room. David Sorenson, 73, died of blunt force injuries after a man gained entry to the Avenue Plaza hotel room in the 2100 block of St. Charles Avenue, where Sorenson was asleep with his wife at around 11 p.m. Thursday. The intruder assaulted Sorenson as his wife ran for help.
brproud.com
Chris Christie’s niece arrested after allegedly attacking deputies at New Orleans airport
WWL-TV
Three hurt in shooting on Tulane / Gravier neighborhood shooting
Irate passenger bit, kicked, spat on six deputies while refusing to exit plane, reports say
Three wounded in North Dorgenois Street shooting Monday morning, NOPD
fox8live.com
ZURIK: New records the city didn’t want to turn over reveal more questions about Mayor Cantrell and security detail
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - FOX 8 obtains records the City of New Orleans first refused to turn over after a FOX 8 attorney sent a demand letter to the City Attorney’s Office. The City Attorney first said the records were part of an ongoing investigation. However, a letter from attorney Scott Sternberg argued the timesheets FOX 8 requested were indeed public records and should be turned over.
NOLA.com
Woman killed in hit and run on Canal Street identified as Arizona tourist
The woman who was killed after a vehicle hit her on Canal Street late last month has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as a 33-year-old tourist from Arizona. Nicole McKeon, 33, of Bagdad, Arizona, was in New Orleans for a late celebration of her July 2021 marriage...
Louisiana Felon Pleads Guilty to Firearms Charges After Police Found He Had a Rifle in His Vehicle
Louisiana Felon Pleads Guilty to Firearms Charges After Police Found He Had a Rifle in His Vehicle. Louisiana – On Friday, December 2, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on November 21, 2022, Laurance Wilson, age 28, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana pleaded guilty as charged to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
wbrz.com
Woman suspected of poisoning husband and boyfriend in separate killings goes to trial Monday
BATON ROUGE - A woman suspected of poisoning two people, her husband and a long-term boyfriend, is on trial for first-degree murder. Meshell Hale is on trial in East Baton Rouge Monday for the death of Damian Skipper, a man Hale referred to as her "husband" and whom she is accused of poisoning in June 2015.
NOLA.com
Brutal beating death of tourist in New Orleans hotel room sends chills through violence-weary city
wgno.com
NOPD search warrant results in large drug bust
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — A search warrant has lead NOPD officers to a seize of multiple firearms and large amounts of illegal narcotics. Friday (Dec. 1) around 6:15 p.m. the NOPD executed a search warrant following an armed robbery in the 200 block of Poydras Street. As a...
cohaitungchi.com
The Big Easy for Two: The Ultimate Couple’s Weekend in New Orleans
New Orleans is the right place for a bachelorette get together, a getaway with a gaggle of buddies or perhaps a good, healthful household trip—in reality, my very first journey there was for Thanksgiving with my family once I was simply 15. However above all else, it’s the final romantic retreat for {couples}, and I’m glad SVV and I had been capable of expertise it collectively (lastly!). As a result of if there’s something we love doing, it’s creating a pair’s information to New Orleans and different such cities that seize our souls.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate deadly interstate crash
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday night on the interstate. The crash happened in the westbound exit lanes of I-10 at Carrollton Avenue. Police say a man was killed and another was injured. When officers arrived to the scene,...
WLBT
JSU student, suspect identified in fatal on-campus shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The victim of a shooting at the campus of Jackson State University that occurred Friday morning has been identified. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart confirmed the male victim, 22-year-old Flynn Brown of New Jersey, a JSU student, was shot and found inside a Dodge Challenger on campus.
