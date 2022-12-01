ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOLA.com

District Attorney Jason Williams fights payouts for wrongfully convicted defendants

Two lawsuits filed by wrongfully convicted men against the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office in the last year are forcing District Attorney Jason Williams to confront the potential financial risks of his push to right past wrongs. Kuantay Reeder and Kaliegh Smith, who served a combined 42 years in prison...
californiaexaminer.net

Chris Christie’s Niece Injured 6 Deputies After Kicking Out Of A Plane In New Orleans

A niece of former New Jersey governor Chris Christie bit, kicked, and spit on Jefferson Parish sheriff’s deputies trying to detain her on Thanksgiving Day at Louis Armstrong International Airport, according to authorities. She had been kicked off an airplane for asking passengers who appeared to be Latino whether...
NOLA.com

3 shot in Tulane-Gravier area while trying to park, New Orleans police say

Three people were injured in an overnight shooting in the Tulane-Gravier area, New Orleans police said Monday. The shooting was reported to authorities around 1 a.m. in the 300 block of North Dorgenois Street (map). Two men and a woman said they were trying to park when they heard gunfire,...
NOLA.com

Missouri man beaten to death in St. Charles Avenue hotel is identified

The New Orleans coroner has released the identity of a man beaten to death Thursday evening in his St. Charles Avenue hotel room. David Sorenson, 73, died of blunt force injuries after a man gained entry to the Avenue Plaza hotel room in the 2100 block of St. Charles Avenue, where Sorenson was asleep with his wife at around 11 p.m. Thursday. The intruder assaulted Sorenson as his wife ran for help.
WWL-TV

Three hurt in shooting on Tulane / Gravier neighborhood shooting

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities are investigating after three people were wounded in a shooting in the Tulane / Gravier neighborhood area of New Orleans early Monday morning. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened before 1:06 a.m. in the 300 block of North Dorgenois Street. Investigators say two men and one woman arrived at a local hospital by car with gunshot wounds.
fox8live.com

ZURIK: New records the city didn’t want to turn over reveal more questions about Mayor Cantrell and security detail

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - FOX 8 obtains records the City of New Orleans first refused to turn over after a FOX 8 attorney sent a demand letter to the City Attorney’s Office. The City Attorney first said the records were part of an ongoing investigation. However, a letter from attorney Scott Sternberg argued the timesheets FOX 8 requested were indeed public records and should be turned over.
NOLA.com

Woman killed in hit and run on Canal Street identified as Arizona tourist

The woman who was killed after a vehicle hit her on Canal Street late last month has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as a 33-year-old tourist from Arizona. Nicole McKeon, 33, of Bagdad, Arizona, was in New Orleans for a late celebration of her July 2021 marriage...
wgno.com

NOPD search warrant results in large drug bust

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — A search warrant has lead NOPD officers to a seize of multiple firearms and large amounts of illegal narcotics. Friday (Dec. 1) around 6:15 p.m. the NOPD executed a search warrant following an armed robbery in the 200 block of Poydras Street. As a...
cohaitungchi.com

The Big Easy for Two: The Ultimate Couple’s Weekend in New Orleans

New Orleans is the right place for a bachelorette get together, a getaway with a gaggle of buddies or perhaps a good, healthful household trip—in reality, my very first journey there was for Thanksgiving with my family once I was simply 15. However above all else, it’s the final romantic retreat for {couples}, and I’m glad SVV and I had been capable of expertise it collectively (lastly!). As a result of if there’s something we love doing, it’s creating a pair’s information to New Orleans and different such cities that seize our souls.
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate deadly interstate crash

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday night on the interstate. The crash happened in the westbound exit lanes of I-10 at Carrollton Avenue. Police say a man was killed and another was injured. When officers arrived to the scene,...
WLBT

JSU student, suspect identified in fatal on-campus shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The victim of a shooting at the campus of Jackson State University that occurred Friday morning has been identified. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart confirmed the male victim, 22-year-old Flynn Brown of New Jersey, a JSU student, was shot and found inside a Dodge Challenger on campus.
