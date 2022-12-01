Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near 35th Avenue and McDowell Road
PHOENIX — One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash overnight in Phoenix. The incident occurred late Sunday night near 35th Avenue and McDowell Road. Phoenix police say the pedestrian, only identified as a man, was crossing mid-block south on McDowell Road when he was struck by a vehicle traveling east.
12news.com
Police search for driver after fatal hit-and-run crash in Phoenix
AZFamily
Teens indicted for murder after 4 people killed in Phoenix street racing crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office says a jury has indicted two teenagers in a deadly street crash that killed four people, including a Lyft driver, in July. According to Phoenix police, a teenage boy and teen girl were street racing a stolen, dark-colored car on...
AZFamily
3 dead after fiery car crash in west Phoenix
AZFamily
Man dead after argument ends in shooting in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An argument-turned-deadly shooting killed a man on Friday afternoon in north Phoenix. Phoenix police got a call about a shooting that happened Friday near 29th Street and Bell Road. When officers arrived, they found 45-year-old Jorge Rodriguez and another man in the area who said he was involved in the shooting. Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.
AZFamily
3 dead, 1 critically injured in fiery accident in west Phoenix
2 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In Surprise (Surprise, AZ)
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a fatal crash was reported on Friday morning in Surprise. Officials confirmed that two people died due to the multi-vehicle accident.
Three dead, two hurt after car catches fire in west Phoenix crash
AZFamily
Phoenix taco truck owner tried to save victims in fiery car crash that killed 3 people
AZFamily
Man’s body found burned in downtown Phoenix, detectives ask for help
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man’s body was found in downtown Phoenix with severe burns late Thursday afternoon, according to police. Sgt. Brian Bower says that an officer first spotted smoke from an apparent fire that was burning near 9th Avenue and Buchanan Street, just south of Jefferson Street, around 3 p.m. As the fire was put out, they discovered the body of a man severely burned. Phoenix fire paramedics say the man died from his injuries. Homicide detectives are investigating what led up to the fire and the man’s death, but no other information has been released.
Six people, including four Scottsdale officers, hit in traffic stop Saturday
Six people, including four Scottsdale police officers, were struck by a car fleeing a traffic stop late Saturday night.
AZFamily
Rain breaks down “Cool Pavement” coating in Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The rain was a problem for one Phoenix neighborhood near 15th Avenue and McDowell Road over the weekend. While it didn’t flood roads, the rain broke down and chipped the pavement. The streets are part of the “Cool Pavement” pilot program, which adds a thin grey coating as a solution for the heat.
AZFamily
Man dead after shooting in north Phoenix home, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man was shot to death in a north Phoenix home Thursday afternoon. Phoenix police responded to a shooting call around 3:30 p.m. in a neighborhood near Cave Creek Road and Union Hills Drive. Officers arrived at the house and found 38-year-old David Chavez with an apparent gunshot. Paramedics said Chavez died from his injuries at the home.
AZFamily
Man dead after drive-by shooting at west Phoenix bus stop
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after being shot at west Phoenix bus stop late Thursday night. Phoenix police tell Arizona’s Family that officers were called out just before midnight to 67th Avenue and McDowell. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. At this time investigators believe someone drove by in a car and shot the man. The man, who has only been identified as a 34-year-old, was rushed to the hospital where he later died. Detectives are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting, and no other information has been released. It’s unclear if police are actively looking for a suspect.
AZFamily
Two people displaced after fire destroys their north Phoenix home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Fire investigators are looking into what caused a north Phoenix home to go up in flames Saturday evening, leaving two people without a home. Around 7 p.m., Phoenix and Scottsdale firefighters responded to the home located near 51st Street and Thunderbird Road after receiving a 9-1-1 call reporting the house fire. According to Phoenix Fire Captain Todd Keller, the first crews arrived to heavy fire and smoke coming from the home’s roof. Firefighters quickly cleared the home and began to fight the fast-moving blaze. The intense flames caused part of the roof to collapse, forcing crews to pull back and fight the fire from their ladder trucks.
KTAR.com
Silver Alert issued for 86-year-old woman who went missing in Chandler
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert for a missing 86-year-old Chandler woman was issued Saturday morning after she went missing from her home. Denise Marie Ward was last seen near Val Vista Drive and Riggs Road driving her 4-door silver Honda Civic on Friday around 8:30 p.m. Ward stands 5...
Gilbert memory care center fined $500 after patient walks out undetected and dies
GILBERT, Ariz — A Valley memory care facility is facing multiple citations after one of its patients wandered out of the building and was found dead about two miles away. Ina Jenkins, an 88-year-old who had been diagnosed with dementia, somehow walked out undetected in early August of the Silver Creek Inn Memory Care Center in Gilbert.
AZFamily
Young girl, man hospitalized after ATV accident at east Phoenix apartment
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Three people, including a 5-year-old girl, were rushed to the hospital after an apparent ATV accident at a Phoenix apartment complex Friday morning. Initial reports of a single-vehicle crash near 48th Street and McDowell Road came in around 9:30 a.m. Phoenix fire crews say three people were injured, including a man in his 60s who was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. A woman in her 60s and a five-year-old girl were hospitalized but in stable condition. Details on what led up to the crash are still under investigation, but authorities say they don’t believe any of them were wearing helmets when the accident happened.
ABC 15 News
Police investigating homicide after woman found dead in home near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road
PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a Phoenix home Wednesday morning. Officers were called to a home near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road around 3 a.m. where a woman was found dead. Police say the woman showed signs of trauma, which was possibly...
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect arrested in Phoenix crash that left man dead
PHOENIX - Police say a suspect has been arrested in connection to a crash earlier this year that left a man dead. Phoenix Police say the crash happened during the early-morning hours of June 1 near 31st and Northern Avenues. When officers got to the scene, they learned that an...
