Woman diagnosed with dementia aged 57 reveals early signs everyone should know
A mother-of-two who was given the “devastating” news that she has Alzheimer’s at the age of 57 wants to encourage others who have similar symptoms to push for a diagnosis, as she has since realised that “life can be rich” despite the new challenges she now faces.Jude Thorp, 59, who lives in Oxford, said she first started noticing changes in her cognitive abilities when she was working at The National Theatre in 2016.Jude had extensive experience and loved her job, but she was struggling to complete easy tasks.“I was not really playing my best game the last time I...
People With Long COVID Face Barriers to Government Disability Benefits
When Josephine Cabrera Taveras was infected with COVID-19 in spring 2020, she didn’t anticipate that the virus would knock her out of work for two years and put her family at risk for eviction. Taveras, a mother of two in Brooklyn, New York, said her bout with long COVID...
Most People Skip Follow-Up Lung Cancer Screening
Although 91% of people screened for lung cancer meet the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) criteria, adherence to follow-up screening is “suboptimal,” according to findings published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Eligible men, younger people and those who had quit smoking were less likely to be screened.
Poor-Quality Sleep Linked to Fatty Liver Disease
Disturbed nighttime sleep, daytime napping and snoring are associated with an increased risk of metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD), according to research published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Another study found that night owls may also be at greater risk for more severe fatty liver disease, researchers reported in the International Journal of Obesity.
Liver Diseases Are on the Rise Worldwide
The Global Liver Institute (GLI), a patient-led liver health nonprofit, this month released its Global State of Liver Health report, which compiles statistics and expert opinions to encourage lifestyle changes and global management regarding liver health. Liver diseases have become a leading cause of death worldwide. Some 844 million people...
Fatty Liver Disease Is Common Among People With HIV
More than a third of people living with HIV had fatty liver disease in a cohort study in Germany, and a substantial number had moderate or worse fibrosis, researchers reported in the journal AIDS. Noninvasive tests can be used to evaluate fatty liver disease in HIV-positive people, helping to identify those who might benefit from lifestyle changes to improve their metabolic health.
I have a relaxed attitude to swearing. Should I care if my children use swear words? | Isabelle Oderberg
When I asked my husband whether we should stop using ‘foul’ language in front of the kids, he laughed
Evidence for “Tough Conversations” Around Racism in Access to Cancer Care
New research in the November 2022 issue of JNCCN—Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network examined whether people with ovarian cancer were being treated based on very specific recommendations regarding comprehensive staging surgery and the recommended minimum cycles of systemic therapy from evidence-based, expert consensus NCCN Guidelines. The findings showed clear disparities based on patients’ race, ability to pay, and the availability of specialists/cancer centers in their area—significantly impacting treatment course, which can affect survival. Out of 6,632 patients studied, 23.8% of non-Hispanic White patients received fully guideline-concordant surgery and chemotherapy compared to only 14.2% of non-Hispanic Black patients. Racial disparities remained after adjusting for the assessed healthcare access issues, including the ability to pay for care and having access to local specialists.
Campaign Helps Latinos Manage Chronic Conditions Beyond COVID
For the second year in a row, the Hispanic Communications Network (HCN) and the National Association of Chronic Disease Directors (NAACD) this week launched a series of public service announcements (PSAs) and two websites to educate and encourage Latinos to prioritize their health and manage chronic conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Leadership Changes at PrEP4All, the HIV Prevention Advocacy Group
As the new year approaches, so do leadership and structural changes at PrEP4All, the advocacy group best known for promoting universal access to pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, the daily pills and long-acting injections that prevent people from getting HIV. Jeremiah Johnson, an HIV advocate since his own diagnosis in 2008,...
Prenatal Exposure to Common Chemicals Linked to Liver Injury in Children
Liver disease in children may be linked to prenatal exposure to a variety of environmental chemicals, according to findings published in JAMA Network Open. Another pediatric study found that non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is associated with a high rate of type 2 diabetes in children, researchers reported in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology.
Dr. Fauci Reflects on the Perpetual Challenge of Infectious Diseases
Once considered a potentially static field of medicine, the discipline of studying infectious diseases has proven to be dynamic as emerging and reemerging infectious diseases present continuous challenges, Anthony S. Fauci, MD, writes in a perspective in the New England Journal of Medicine. In the piece, Dr. Fauci, who since...
Subjective Cognitive Decline Linked to Dementia Risk for Latinos
Some people report a decline in their memory that isn’t significant enough to be measured by standard tests. Known as subjective cognitive decline, this condition is defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as “the self-reported experience of worsening or more frequent confusion or memory loss” and is associated with increased odds of developing dementia later in life. A new study now shows that the risk may be greater for Black and Latino people.
Ultraprocessed Foods Linked to Greater Risk for Colon Cancer, Heart Disease and Death
While ultraprocessed foods can be more affordable and convenient, they are also linked to poor health outcomes. Packaged snacks, factory-made breads, soft drinks, breakfast cereal and other ready-to-eat items are all considered ultraprocessed foods. Two recent studies find that such foods are linked to an increased risk for colorectal cancer as well as cardiovascular and all-cause mortality.
IAS-USA Releases New HIV Treatment and PrEP Guidelines
Coinciding with World AIDS Day on December 1, the International Antiviral Society-USA Panel (IAS-USA) has released updated guidelines on the use of antiretroviral drugs for the prevention and treatment of HIV in adults. The revised guidelines, which can be accessed for free, were published in JAMA Network. IAS-USA (not to...
