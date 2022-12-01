ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami football suffers big loss with DT Darrel Jackson transferring

After news earlier in the day that backup defensive lineman Jacob Lichtenstein was returning for a seventh season, defensive tackle Darrell Jackson who started every game for the Miami football team in 2022 announced his entry into the transfer portal. Jackson would have to petition for a waiver after transferring from Maryland.
