It all came down to bonus points... Iowa State won 5 matches. Iowa won 5 matches. What made the difference? Iowa’s 3 out of the 5 wins were won by 8 points or more. What does that mean? Bonus points... Yes, those sneaky points add up to a win and that was the difference maker. But Jacob, what’s the point system entail? Well before I give the results I should walk through the point system for casual wrestling watchers.

1 DAY AGO