Read full article on original website
Related
widerightnattylite.com
Twister Sisters drop to 10th in latest AP Poll
Iowa State, who went 1-0 last week with a 93-43 victory over SIUE, dropped from 8th to 10th in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. The Cyclones were jumped by NC State and Virginia Tech. NC State is coming off of a victory in Iowa City over the Hawkeyes, while the Hokies climb the ranks as one of the last unbeaten teams in the country.
widerightnattylite.com
Cyclones Look Impressive in 71-60 Win Against St. John’s
Man, this team is nails. After a 17-2 starts, St. John’s could never quite dig themselves out of that initial hole. St. John’s got punched in the mouth and really never got off the ropes. Iowa State was the more physical team, the more efficient team, and the slower team.
widerightnattylite.com
Nate Scheelhaase named permanent Offensive Coordinator, Meyers to pursue other opportunities
After much in-season strife and a few anxious days since the loss to TCU and subsequent relieving of Tom Manning from his duties as offensive coordinator, Iowa State has named it’s permanent offensive coordinator in Nate Scheelhaase. The move was at least somewhat anticipated after Scheelhaase was named as interm offensive coordinator following Manning’s departure, despite the season already being over with no games to play until next August.
widerightnattylite.com
Men’s Basketball Preview: We’re Talkin’ St. John’s
The last time the Cyclones took the floor was this past Wednesday when they defeated North Dakota 63-44. Iowa State started slow and only had a two-point lead going into halftime. However, the defense stepped up and only allowed 20 points in the second half. The Cyclones forced 18 turnovers and grabbed 38 rebounds as well. Caleb Grill was the leading scorer with 16 points while going 4-5 from three-point land.
widerightnattylite.com
#7 Iowa State drops close one to #2 Iowa 18-15
It all came down to bonus points... Iowa State won 5 matches. Iowa won 5 matches. What made the difference? Iowa’s 3 out of the 5 wins were won by 8 points or more. What does that mean? Bonus points... Yes, those sneaky points add up to a win and that was the difference maker. But Jacob, what’s the point system entail? Well before I give the results I should walk through the point system for casual wrestling watchers.
Comments / 0