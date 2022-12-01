Read full article on original website
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Kickoff Time Announced: Georgia vs Ohio State in the Peach Bowl
The Georgia Bulldogs are the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff for the first time. They'll take on No. 4 Ohio State in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.
Everything Mark Stoops Said on Monday About Kentucky, Music City Bowl
Below is everything that Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said on Monday following the announcement that the Wildcats will play the Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2022 Music City Bowl: MARK STOOPS:“You guys are catching me at a vulnerable moment, I’m not going to lie. My head has been spinning, I’m not ...
North Carolina cornerback Tony Grimes, former top recruit, to transfer
North Carolina cornerback Tony Grimes, a former five-star recruit and three-year starter for the Tar Heels, announced Monday he will
USC Quarterback Caleb Williams Highlights 2022 Heisman Finalists
The Heisman Trophy will be awarded on Saturday.
Women's basketball: Nevada's annual 'When I Grow Up' game set for Thursday
After three years of not being held, the Nevada women's basketball team is bringing back one of its most popular events. The "When I Grow Up" game, which grants free admission and is geared toward children in Northern Nevada, will tip off at 11 a.m. Thursday at Lawlor Events Center. ...
Augusta Free Press
George Mason knocks off Toledo Rockets, 80-73, to notch third straight win
George Mason outraced the Toledo Rockets, 80-73, to notch a solid home win on Saturday. Mason (5-4) held the Rockets’ top-10 scoring offense (86.9 ppg) to just 73 points and its top-40 field goal percentage unit (.491) to 40.9 percent (27-66) from the floor. The win was Mason’s third...
