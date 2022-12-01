ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer

Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Wildcats Today

Everything Mark Stoops Said on Monday About Kentucky, Music City Bowl

Below is everything that Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said on Monday following the announcement that the Wildcats will play the Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2022 Music City Bowl:  MARK STOOPS:“You guys are catching me at a vulnerable moment, I’m not going to lie. My head has been spinning, I’m not ...
Augusta Free Press

George Mason knocks off Toledo Rockets, 80-73, to notch third straight win

George Mason outraced the Toledo Rockets, 80-73, to notch a solid home win on Saturday. Mason (5-4) held the Rockets’ top-10 scoring offense (86.9 ppg) to just 73 points and its top-40 field goal percentage unit (.491) to 40.9 percent (27-66) from the floor. The win was Mason’s third...

