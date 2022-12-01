Read full article on original website
Newt Gingrich issues wake-up call to Republicans: 'Quit underestimating President Biden'
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, R-Ga., recently wrote that winning provides "clarity," and by the metrics that matter, President Biden is winning and Republicans are losing.
John Fetterman’s top aide called for Dems to brand Amy Coney Barrett’s SCOTUS nomination ‘illegitimate’
Sen.-elect John Fetterman's incoming chief of staff is a progressive activist who has openly supported eliminating the filibuster and expanding the Supreme Court.
Top House Republican: Elon Musk will release evidence of Biden admin pushing Twitter to censor conservatives
James Baker, a former FBI official turned Twitter deputy counsel, is likely to face questioning before Congress over the platform's censorship of Hunter Biden
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Nancy Pelosi told Emmanuel Macron that she crushes a hotdog every day on Capitol Hill
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed her habit of eating a hot dog every day on Capitol Hill in a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron last week.
Connecticut mom saves young daughter from rabid raccoon attack, tosses animal into yard
A Connecticut mom rushed to her daughter's aid after she was bitten by a rabid raccoon outside their front door.
Catholic bishop blasts 'evil woman' Hillary Clinton for comparing pro-lifers to Taliban, Russian war crimes
A bishop referred to Hillary Clinton as an "evil woman" in response to a comment she made appearing to compare abortion restrictions with war crimes.
California reparations proposal could mean $223K per person in payments for Black residents
Gov. Gavin Newsom's California Reparations Task Force is claiming that Black state residents who qualify may be entitled to over $200,000 in payouts over historic discrimination.
Fox News ends Lara Trump's employment following father-in-law Donald Trump's 2024 announcement
Lara Trump will no longer be a paid contributor for Fox News after her father-in-law, Donald Trump, announced his 2024 presidential bid.
Former Idaho prosecutor who visited house where students were murdered reveals killer's possible path
A former Idaho lieutenant governor and attorney general who has been inside the home where four students attending the University of Idaho were found dead says that the suspect likely entered through the back of the house.
George Clooney says twins 'don't really care' he's a star at Kennedy Center Honors with wife Amal Clooney
George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney admitted their twins may "someday" believe dad is a star as they walked Kennedy Center Honors red carpet in Washington.
Idaho homicides: Former FBI detective says suspect's 'hair follicles' could help police make arrest
As forensic results start to be shared with authorities, a former FBI detective says that hair follicles of the suspect may lead police to make an arrest.
California man accused of throwing Molotov cocktail at police
A California man is accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail toward a police officer. The man had an arrest warrant for committing a similar crime in July.
Bill Clinton's former pollster warns Democrats about 2024: Forget Biden, focus on working class
Greenberg warns of the “continuing risk of a Republican challenge centered on borders and crime," if Democrats fail to properly address and prioritize these issues in 2024.
NY police sergeant dead after teen who received permit weeks earlier loses control of BMW
An officer with the Yonkers Police Department in New York was killed this week when a BMW crossed over into the opposite lane and collided with the officer's unmarked car.
Charlamagne Tha God says Biden hasn't earned Black vote ahead of 2024, warns it doesn't belong to Democrats
During an interview with Fox News Digital, Charlamagne Tha God railed against Democrats for taking the Black vote for comment and revisited Biden's infamous "you ain't Black" comment.
Musk’s revelations on Twitter censoring Hunter Biden laptop story prompt liberal rage: ‘Hack stuff'
Liberals on Twitter tripped over themselves to discredit the revelations about the inner workings of Twitter's decision to stifle the Hunter Biden laptop story.
Jeffries says Biden presidency has 'extraordinary record,' looks forward to supporting reelection in 2024
Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said on ABC News Sunday that he looks forward to "strongly" supporting President Biden’s bid for reelection.
Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock, 24 Hours Before Runoff
The Donald Trump-endorsed candidate's campaign for the Georgia Senate seat has been met with a string of controversies and scandals.
FBI director admits Trump was right about TikTok's national security issues: 'Doesn't share our values'
FBI Director Christopher Wray said at the University of Michigan’s Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy on Friday that people should stop using TikTok amid national security concerns.
