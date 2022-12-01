ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billie Herrod
4d ago

The whole group needs to be cleaned out and new representatives appointed to serve. They need to be responsive to Citizens and the future of America! Closing the Border and stop wasting taxpayers money would be a good start!

Robert Butkiewicus
3d ago

Okay I got it the lowest paid workers who suffer the most under inflation should suffer even more. Makes sense to me No not really

Jay L
4d ago

The blame is basically Biden’s administration cutting off of fossil fuels before alternate electricity is available. He is attacking businesses and personal wealth by putting undue hardship on us all. He is trying to break your will. Fight back with everything you have

Related
Wayness Tamm

Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week

During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
ValueWalk

Prepare For The December Oil Shock

Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. Where Are All The Big Tech Stocks On The 13Fs...
sfstandard.com

Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse

A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
