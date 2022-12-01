Read full article on original website
Related
Chris Jericho Says He Was Offered $350K By WCW When Stevie Ray Was Making $750K
Chris Jericho looks back on leaving WCW and recalls how he was making half of what Stevie Ray was taking home. Long before Jericho was a living legend, he was a rising star who was still trying to make it big with WCW. During his time with the company, he held the WCW Cruiserweight Championship four times, and he also won the WCW World Television Championship. Jericho's talent was apparent, but the company always put the spotlight on stars like Goldberg and Hulk Hogan instead. Among other factors, this dynamic led to Jericho's decision to leave the company and sign with WWE.
AEW Files A Trademark On 'Hat Trick'
AEW has filed a new trademark. On November 30, AEW filed to trademark "Hat Trick" for entertainment services. Mark For: HAT TRICK trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of television shows and multimedia entertainment content featuring wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a group or individual wrestlers; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.
Podcast: WWE Raw 12/5/22 Full Show Review & Results | SRS & Denise Salcedo
Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw for December 5. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all your vitamins, minerals and greens in one easy, healthy drink with Athletic Greens' AG1! AthleticGreens.com/Fightful.
AEW Dark: Elevation Results And Stream (12/5): Konosuke Takeshita, Top Flight, More In Action
All Elite Wrestling will air the December 5, 2022 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation on their YouTube channel at 7PM EST. The lineup features names like Konosuke Takeshita, Top Flight, The Embassy, and more. The stream for the show can be seen below. Full results can be seen below. AEW...
WWE Returns, AEW Debuts, ROH Coming Together | Grapsody 12/3/22
Grapsody sees Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Philip Lindsey (@PhilDL616), and Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) talk wrestling news for December 2, 2022!
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
WWE SmackDown On 12/2 Records Increase In Viewership, Key Demo Rating From Previous FS1 Episode
The numbers are in for the December 2 episode of WWE SmackDown. According to Showbuzz Daily, Friday's WWE SmackDown on FS1 drew 902,000 viewers. This number is up the 835,000 viewers the last FS1 edition of SmackDown drew on October 28. Friday's show drew a 0.25 rating in the 18...
Scorpio Sky Cleared For Return, Details On AEW Absence
With several wrestlers in AEW out of action, and others headed back, fans have asked for updates from some absent stars. Scorpio Sky has been out of action for nearly five months since losing the AEW TNT Championship to Wardlow in their street fight on July 6's Dynamite. Scorpio had been dealing with a leg injury in the months that led to his departure, which put him on the shelf.
WWE Raw, Smackdown And Survivor Series WarGames Producers And Backstage Notes
- Alpha Academy vs. Elias & Matt Riddle: Shawn Daivari. - The OC's interview and brawl with Judgment Day: Jamie Noble. - WarGames Advantage: Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley: Petey Williams. Backstage Notes/Stats:. - Alba Fyre and Grayson Waller of NXT were both at the show getting looks on Main Event.
WWE Talent Say Culture Has Improved Since Vince McMahon's Retirement
If you thought the WWE product was better since Vince McMahon stepped down, there seems to be a lot more that has improved. With WWE delivering strong quarterly numbers, everything seems safe for the company in a post-Vince McMahon world. However, the backstage morale has improved significantly. Speaking with members of the locker room over the last several months, the culture has been changed based on those that were willing to speak on it.
Anthony Bowens Discusses Trying To Get Over 'That's Right' Like Steve Austin's 'What'
The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) have gotten over their fair share of catchphrases over the last year as everyone loves The Acclaimed. On Friday's AEW Rampage, fans may have noticed Caster saying "That's Right!" after a line by Bowens. "That's right" is the latest in a line of catchphrases that keep the crowd engaged.
Viewership Numbers For Jim Crockett Promotions Episode Of Tales From The Territories
The viewership numbers are in for the ninth episode of Tales From The Territories. According to Wrestlenomics, episode nine of Tales From The Territories drew 98,000 viewers. The episode focused on Jim Crockett Promotions and aired at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 29 on VICE TV. This number is up from episode seven, which drew 77,000 viewers. Episode eight focused on Dallas' World Class Championship Wrestling.
Santino Marella Gives Update On Arianna Grace's Health, Her Name Change In NXT
Santino Marella gives a health update on Arianna Grace and talks about her receiving a new name in NXT. Arianna Grace, who is the daughter of former WWE star Santino Marella, made an impactful debut with the NXT brand earlier this year. Grace mainly competed on NXT Level Up at first, but she started to appear on the brand's flagship show more frequently in recent months.
Brian Gewirtz Recalls 'Discussions' Of Vince McMahon Having A Midlife Crisis, Low Ki Being Undertaker's Son
Discussions happen all the time in WWE. On Friday it was reported that The Rock appearing in the WWE Royal Rumble "has been talked about as a pie-in-the-sky idea." Brian Gewirtz, who works with The Rock at Seven Bucks Productions and was the lead writer in WWE for over a decade in the early 2000s, commented on "discussions" about ideas he had during his time in the company.
Viewership Info For Young Rock And NJPW, The Latest SmackDown LowDown, More | Fight Size Update
Here's your Fight Size update for Saturday, December 3, 2022. - According to SpoilerTV, Young Rock scored 1.392 million viewers on 12/2. The 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demo remains consistent. - Per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, NJPW On AXS on Thursday, December 1 was watched by 58,000 people. New...
Drew McIntyre Reveals He's Not Medically Cleared For Upcoming Tag Title Match On 12/9 WWE SmackDown
The December 9 edition of WWE SmackDown won't feature a previously advertised match. As many people often say, things change fast in the wrestling business. One thing that is seemingly set to change is the lineup for the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown, as a competitor in a key tag team bout has revealed that he is medically disqualified for the match.
Ian Riccaboni Says ROH HonorClub Might Be Relaunching Soon
Ian Riccaboni provides an update on ROH Honor Club. In July, AEW and ROH issued a statement regarding plans for a revamped HonorClub. The statement said, "Ring of Honor is also currently revamping its HonorClub program with enhanced elements and functionality. During this ongoing transformation, there will be a pause on accepting new memberships. Current memberships (as of July 16, 2022), will be extended at no additional cost until the refreshed HonorClub platform is launched in early fall 2022."
Randy Orton Underwent Back Fusion Surgery, Forced WWE Absence
Randy Orton probably isn't headed back any time soon. Randy Orton has been out of action since late May when he and RKBro teammate Matt Riddle dropped the Raw Tag Team Championships to the Usos. Shortly after, Fightful Select reported that Orton had a "significant" injury and that he was expected out through the end of the year. We've learned even more on that.
Details On Karl Anderson Being Able To Work WWE And New Japan Pro Wrestling
As Fightful Select had reported last month, Karl Anderson is headed back to Japan, and he might not be done. Sources familiar with the situation told Fightful that while the situation was unconventional, that New Japan Pro Wrestling had been made aware in August that Anderson and Doc Gallows would be heading back to WWE. A plan was put in order to have Anderson work dates around his WWE schedule and advance storylines.
Damian Priest Was Asked To Read For Big Black Panther Wakanda Forever Role
WWE likes to fancy their Superstars as superheroes, but one could have been a supervillian. The likes of The Rock and Batista have been in huge superhero movies such as Black Adam and Guardians of the Galaxy, but Fightful Select has learned that Damian Priest could have been in a role as well.
Fightful
14K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0