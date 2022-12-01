Read full article on original website
CHP: K9 Bruce helps discover several pounds of cocaine during traffic stop
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – K9 Bruce helped authorities find several pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop, Merced California Highway Patrol (CHP) officials said on Monday. A vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation and, according to the report, a CHP officer noticed several cues that led him to believe the driver was engaged in […]
KMPH.com
Driver arrested for narcotic sales after traffic stop in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Police say a driver was arrested for narcotic sales after police pulled him over Friday night in Fresno. Fresno Police Detectives say they were patrolling the area near Bullard and Cornelia Avenue when they pulled over a driver for multiple vehicle code violations. When the...
KMJ
Two Arrested After Police Find Drugs, Guns, Money In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — Two men said on felony probation were arrested late Friday night in northwest Fresno. Fresno PD says officers were called to an apartment complex parking lot after learning someone had a gun in their waistband. There officers say they confirmed two men, one with an...
KCRA.com
Driver identified in deadly hit-and-run in Modesto, police say
MODESTO, Calif. — The driver in a deadly hit-and-run in Modesto has been identified, according to authorities. The crash happened on Friday night near Orangeburg Avenue and Nelson Avenue, the Modesto Police Department said. Witnesses say a dark-colored vehicle hit a man and kept driving around 9 p.m., authorities...
KMPH.com
1 dead, 1 arrested after suspected DUI crash in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One person is dead, and another has been arrested after a suspected DUI crash in Fresno. Fresno CHP received a call around 11:10 p.m. of a caller reporting a “blacked out” Mitsubishi Galant blocking the center lane of Northbound Highway 99, just north of Clovis Avenue.
yourcentralvalley.com
Fiery crash on HWY 99 leaves woman dead, man arrested: CHP
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A driver suspected of being under the influence of alcohol is accused of colliding with a car on Highway 99, resulting in a fiery crash that killed the other driver, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says its dispatch center received a...
yourcentralvalley.com
Authorities search for missing 86-year-old Fresno man
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The family of missing 86-year-old Ulysses Carr continues to hope for the best as search and rescue teams expanded their search in southwest Fresno Saturday. Eight days after Carr went missing his son, Eric Carr, is staying strong. “I have that time where I...
WATCH: Man accused of fatally shooting 9-month-old attacked in Merced court
A California man facing a murder charge for allegedly shooting a 9-month-old baby, killing him, was attacked in court on Thursday moments before his arraignment.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Fatal Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash on Geer Road in Turlock Area
Officials in the Turlock area reported a fatality following a recent hit-and-run pedestrian accident. The incident occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. along the 1200 block of Geer Road, according to officials. Details on the Hit-and-Run Accident Fatality in the Turlock Area. The Turlock Police Department noted that reports came in...
KCRA.com
Woman arrested after false report of missing 3-year-old, Modesto police say
MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto police said they arrested a woman after she made a false report of a 3-year-old girl missing after her vehicle was stolen. A woman called the Modesto Police Department around 7:30 p.m. saying that her vehicle with her child in the backseat was stolen, according to a spokesperson. She reported having been parked by a Safeway on McHenry Avenue.
Fresno restaurant owner frustrated after latest break-in
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno restaurant owner says the criminals who have done more than $100,000 in damages to his business aren’t afraid of law enforcement. Restaurant owner Manny Perales says his business has fallen victim to countless break-ins and vandalism. In June his restaurant, Yosemite Falls Cafe, just off Highway 99 and Ashlan […]
Chowchilla Police foil the plans of the Grinch, make arrest
Chowchilla police say the Grinch was not able to foil the Christmas parade plans because the Grinch is in custody this morning.
15-year-old student hit by car near McLane High School, refused hospital trip
The Fresno Police Department says a student was hit by a car in front of McLane High School Monday morning.
westsideconnect.com
Police raid illegal marijuana grow operation
A tip about a building in Newman being used to illegally grow marijuana led to a large seizure of marijuana and the arrest of two suspects by the Newman Police Department. The tip was regarding a building in the 2000 block of L Street. Newman Police Officer Bayer conducted the...
Man shot and killed by Mariposa County deputies identified
Authorities have identified a suspect who was shot and killed by Mariposa County sheriff's deputies on Wednesday morning.
KMPH.com
Woman wanted following attempted theft in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department released a video of a woman attempting to walk out of a store with a bag of merchandise without paying. It happened Saturday around 6:00 p.m. at Plato's Closet located at 1053 E. Shaw Ave. Employees say the woman filled an...
1 Person Died in A Motor Vehicle Crash In Fresno (Fresno, CA)
The Police Department reported a pedestrian crash in Fresno on Thursday morning. The accident happened near Parkway Drive and Belmont Avenue, west of Highway 99. According to Fresno Police Officials, a pedestrian was struck by a utility truck in central west Fresno.
KMPH.com
Caught on camera: Thief breaking into mailboxes at Fresno apartment complex
A thief is caught on camera breaking into multiple mailboxes at Riverview Garden Apartments in Fresno and it's not the first time it happens. “We've actually caught the same woman on film three different times, and we just kind of got fed up and called this morning and just wanted to put her on blast," said R&B Properties Supervisor Stephanie Smallie.
Man shot in northeast Fresno near Hoover High, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Department is investigating after they say a man was shot in northeast Fresno Friday morning. The shooting happened around 6:00 a.m. near Third Street and Barstow Avenue across the street from Hoover High School. Police say the victim was a man in his 30s who was shot one time […]
IDENTIFIED: Man shot and killed in Madera officer-involved shooting
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department released a video and the identity of the man that was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting Saturday night. Police say around 8:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man with a gun in the shopping area located on the northeast corner of Ellis […]
