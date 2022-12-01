Read full article on original website
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Gizmodo
Mickey 17, the Robert Pattinson Sci-Fi Film, Gets a Teaser and Release Date
The director of Parasite is back and now he’s got a Batman. Warner Bros. just officially announced that Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho is in production on the sci-fi adaptation Mickey 17, which stars Robert Pattinson, Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo. It’s on track for a release date of March 29, 2024, and along with the news comes a brief teaser. Check it out.
Gizmodo
The Weeknd is Doing Music for Avatar: The Way of Water
In about two weeks time, folks will finally see Avatar: The Way of Water in theaters. There’s been a lot of talk about if the multi-delayed, debatably long-awaited sequel to the 2009 juggernaut has anything to offer during its 3-hour runtime beyond gorgeous visuals and blue people with dreadlocks. And to that, James Cameron has said: “What if I got a pop star to do music for the film?”
Gizmodo
Gen V Takes The Boys' Superheroic Antics to College
Amazon’s The Boys has become such a hit with audiences that it was only inevitable the series would get a spinoff or two to build out the franchise. While The Boys: Diabolical offered up some of the mothership series’ trademark violence and satire in an animated anthology format, Gen V is in live action and has as its main hook the idea of superpowered young adults going to college to become superheroes and build out their brand.
Gizmodo
Knights of the Zodiac's First Trailer Brings the Action
Though we fairly recently had a live action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop, it still feels like it’s been awhile since there’s been a big live-action adaptation of a beloved anime to be watched. Plenty have been announced, to be fair, but several of them are quite a ways off, if they ever get made at all. Fortunately (?), we’re due to get a live-action Knights of the Zodiac movie in 2023, and its first trailer recently debuted.
‘Road Trippin’ — Red Hot Chili Peppers unveil 2023 tour
The funk-rock band gave us not one but two albums in 2022 — October's “Return of the Dream Canteen” and April’s “Unlimited Love.” Both spent time at No. 1 of Billboard's top album sales chart.
Gizmodo
Epic Fantasy Arca Slithers Onto Bookshelves Next Year
G.R. Macallister’s latest, Arca, returns to the fantasy world of the author’s Five Queendoms. It’s a sequel to Scorpica, which came out earlier this year, and io9 has an exclusive first look today. Here’s a description of the book:. Return to the Five Queendoms in the...
Gizmodo
The Last of Us Brings the Father-Daughter Road Trip to Live Action
With its adaptation of The Last of Us, HBO is banking on the goodwill that Naughty Dog’s zombie-adventure franchise has banked through two games, an expansion, and a handful of comics. An adaptation of the series was always going to draw attention, but putting Pedro Pascal in the lead role as Joel and hiring Chernobyl’s Craig Mazin on as showrunner brought the upcoming series a greater air of prestige than it already would’ve gotten just by being an HBO drama and based on one of PlayStation’s premier franchises.
Gizmodo
Martial Arts Game Sifu is Being Resurrected Into a Movie
Those who plays video games may recall a game from earlier this year (or, if you have a Nintendo Switch, a month ago) by the name of Sifu. Developed by Sloclap of Absolver fame, the roguelike simultaneously garnered solid reviews for its combat and criticism for how it incorporated Chinese culture and languages. Now things are about to come full circle, as the game inspired by Chinese martial arts films is about to become a martial arts film of its own.
Gizmodo
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Next year will bring many highly anticipated films to your eyeballs, but few have us as excited as Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The follow-up to maybe the greatest superhero movie of all time arrives with super high expectations, and while we’ve already seen a brief tease from the film, now we know when the first full trailer will be upon us.
This Week's Ep Of "The White Lotus" Had Me SCREAMING, And Here Are 34 Tweets To Tell You Why
"Portia gave us one cute outfit, now she’s back to dressing like a Polly Pocket doll who lost half her luggage."
Why Rin Tin Tin Is Known As The Dog Who Saved Hollywood
There will always be famous dogs in Hollywood because people love watching them. Think Lassie, Beethoven, and perhaps the original Hollywood dog Rin Tin Tin. Rin Tin Tin was an adorable German Shepherd that appeared in over 30 films. He eventually became known as “the dog who saved Hollywood.”
Gizmodo
The Latest News From Disney Parks, Universal Studios Resorts, and More Fan-tastical Destinations
It’s officially time for the everything to be decked out in lights and for Sandy Claws and the Grinch to reign. Hey, they were really ahead of the curve with Santa cosplay. Jack Skellington has been in residence at the Haunted Mansion at Disneyland since fall. And of course the real mean one has taken up residence at Universal Studios for Grinchmas.
Gizmodo
ToeJam and Earl
Every video game console has its signature games and franchises. For Sega, obviously, Sonic the Hedgehog is the big one. But a few spots down that list is ToeJam and Earl, and the rapping alien duo are now going to join Sonic on the big screen. Or, at least, a streaming service.
Gizmodo
Facebook Will Use Age-Confirming AI to Check if You're Old Enough to Date
Meta may ask you to send the company a video of your face before letting you hit up fellow people looking for love on Facebook Dating, if only to verify you are indeed old enough to date online. On Monday, Meta announced it is updating its Facebook Dating service to...
