ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

TikTok Users Are Obsessed With This ‘Miracle’ Cleaner That Removes Stains in Seconds—& It’s Down to $6

By Maya Gandara
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 4 days ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Cleaning products might not be the sexiest thing to spend your money or energy on, but the next time you encounter a spill, you’ll be glad you did. Think of it this way: These items keep the things you cherish in tip-top condition , such as rugs and light colored furniture (let’s be real, who hasn’t spilled red wine on one or the other?) Lucky for you, I scoured the internet (TikTok) and discovered an affordable cleaning solution that people actually get excited over.

The Folex Instant Carpet Spot Remover earned the approval of TikTok users for its ability to remove stains and grime in seconds on anything from car seats to carpets to furniture. Just witness the magic yourself in this TikTok video from one user, who practically made their white couch look brand new again.

While the spot remover can be utilized in a variety of ways, the formula is exceptional at removing tough stains on carpets, as its name suggests. This TikToker demonstrates exactly how; it only takes a few sprays and a quick wipe down with a rag to completely transform the red spill on their beige carpet.

Per the brand description, the cleaner can remove pet accidents, grease, oil, ink, wine, coffee, cosmetics, rust, food and even blood (scandalous). The water-based solution is non-flammable and odor free, and is safe to use around both pets and children.

Folex Instant Carpet Spot Remover

Folex Carpet Cleaner $6.65 (Originally $16.40) Buy Now

If the on-sale price tag hasn’t hooked you yet, just take a peek through the countless five-star ratings and reviews. People referred to the spot remover as a “miracle” and “simply magic” for emergencies.

“My grandson colored on the seat of his new chair. I sprayed a little on, used very little pressure and wiped it off,” wrote one shopper. “Chair like new! I was amazed! I’m not sure if crayon marks come off fabric easily but it was absolutely no effort at all on getting the markings off!”

Another person called the product “witch craft,” writing, “I read a few reviews that said this stuff was amazing so I thought I would try it out for the stains my cats make on the carpeting in our house. I sprayed it on and literally watched the stains disappear. I even tried it on some stains that were weeks old, and I had previously used the portable carpet cleaner on, and even those disappeared instantaneously.”

If you’re in need of some seriously good cleaning products, jump on adding this to your cart while it’s 59 percent off on Amazon .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntxMQ_0jTyH5dU00

More from StyleCaster
Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

This Neck Cream Makes Wrinkles Disappear So Well, Shoppers ‘Wish They Took Before & After Photos’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. It’s pretty wild what a consistent skincare regimen can do for your concerns, especially if you apply targeted treatments liberally, such as a potent neck cream. Creams that specifically cater to the neck can tackle sagging skin, deep wrinkles and age spots better than a typical face moisturizer. That’s right—if you’ve been lazily dragging down excess face cream onto the delicate area, it’s time to treat your neck to something of its own, like the ActivScience Neck Firming Cream. First things...
StyleCaster

The Retinol Cream That ‘Works Miracles’ On Dark Spots Is Unexpectedly Just $17 Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. The last time I went to a dermatologist, she took one look at the blackheads on my nose and said, “are you using retinol here?” When I said I wasn’t, she promptly replied, “well that needs to change.” I used to think absolutely nothing could minimize my pores, but hey, who am I to question a doctor? I just started applying retinol cream religiously, so I’ll keep you posted on the results, but for now, there are tons of reviews on...
StyleCaster

TJ Holmes Cheated on His Wife With Another ‘GMA’ Staffer Before His Affair With Amy Robach—She’s ‘Devastated’

With rumors swirling of his affair with his Good Morning America co-host, Amy Robach, fans have wanted to know more about TJ Holmes’ wife, Marilee Fiebig, and how she feels about the scandal. Holmes and Fiebig, a lawyer, married in 2010. They share one child together, daughter Sabine. Holmes is also the father of two children, daughter Brianna and son Jaidan, from his marriage to ex-wife, Amy Ferson. In an essay for The Root in 2014 in honor of his and Fiebig’s four-year wedding anniversary, Holmes wrote about how he became a better person as a result of his marriage to...
StyleCaster

Amy Robach & TJ Holmes Were Just Taken Off the Air by ‘GMA’—Here’s if Their Affair Was a ‘Violation of Company Policy’

If you watch Good Morning America, you may have heard the rumors of Amy Robach and TJ Holmes’ affair and reports they cheated on their spouses for months before leaving their partners for each other. Robach and Holmes are two of several hosts on ABC’s morning news show, Good Morning America, alongside anchors like Cecilia Vega, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, Lara Spencer and Ginger Zee. Robach joined Good Morning America as a correspondent in 2012 before becoming an anchor in 2014. Holmes joined as an anchor for ABC News in 2014 and served as a correspondent for Good Morning America when...
StyleCaster

Are Amy Robach & TJ Holmes Leaving ‘GMA’ After Being Taken Off Air? Here’s if They Could Be ‘Fired’ For Their Affair

Since news they were taken off air, Good Morning America viewers have wondered: Are Amy Robach and TJ Holmes leaving GMA and where are they now after their cheating scandal? Robach and Holmes are two of several on-air personalities on ABC’s morning news show, Good Morning America, alongside anchors like Cecilia Vega, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, Lara Spencer and Ginger Zee. Robach joined Good Morning America as a correspondent in 2012 before becoming an anchor in 2014. Holmes joined as an anchor for ABC News in 2014 and served as a correspondent for Good Morning America when news broke overnight. In...
StyleCaster

It’s Bath & Body Works’ Annual Candle Day & the Deals Are Unreal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Black Friday might be in the rearview but today starts one of the biggest candle sales of the year. Bath & Body Works’ Candle Day 2022 features deep discounts on all of the brand’s 3-wick candles, including old favorites and new holiday scents. In fact, these are the lowest prices since 2020. Seriously. If you’re a Bath & Body Works Loyalty Member, you get to shop first — December 1 at 8 p.m. EST. Becoming a rewards member is a no-brainer...
StyleCaster

Cancer—Your December Horoscope Says You’re on the Verge of Going Viral (& Becoming Famous)

Is there a lot on your plate? Your Cancer horoscope for December 2022 wants you to get organized, because Sagittarius season is all about bringing order, harmony and structure to your everyday life. As the sun moves through your punctual and proactive sixth house, you may feen inclined to streamline your daily routine and enrich your self-care regimen. However, producing results is often easier said than done. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your 12th house of subconscious energies on December 1, you may at times feel frozen with anxieties and doubts that lead to procrastination. You’re not “crazy”...
StyleCaster

Nick Cannon Was Just Hospitalized With Pneumonia Weeks After The Birth of His 11th Child

Recovering. Nick Cannon is hospitalized with pneumonia after a performance at Madison Square Garden in New York. The WildN’ Out star updated his fans on Instagram with the status of his health on December 2, 2022. Cannon posted a picture of himself in a hospital bed on his Instagram assuring his fans that he was okay. He captioned the photo with, “Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman… I promised myself I would never be back at this place again… But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won’t be able to take care of everyone...
StyleCaster

Charles Made ‘Numerous Attempts to Make Peace’ With Harry & Meghan—How He’s Bracing For Their Netflix Documentary

A stop to it. King Charles was surprised by Harry and Meghan’s documentary trailer. The newly-crowned King is trying to stop the Sussexes if they say anything bad about the British monarchy. In the trailer of Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary, aptly named Harry & Meghan, the two talk about the royal family hierarchy and the troubles they faced during their marriage with tabloids, rumors and with their own family members. “It’s really hard to look back on it now and go, ‘What on earth happened?'” Harry said in a voiceover. “There’s a hierarchy of the family. You know, there’s leaking,...
StyleCaster

Libra—Your December Horoscope Says You’re Breaking the Rules & Making History in the Process

Your brain is bursting with brilliant and your Libra horoscope for December 2022 wants you to take full advantage of it. Your intelligence is on fire lately, thanks to the fact that the Sagittarius sun has been powering up your third house of communication and informational exchanges. You’re learning not only how to speak your mind with conviction, but ask questions that matter. However, as Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your ninth house of big-picture-thinking on December 1, you may find yourself trying to rationalize certain details that contradict your narrative. If you want to believe one thing, but...
StyleCaster

Shoppers Are Seeing ‘Insane Hair Regrowth’ With This On-Sale Thickening Shampoo—Grab It on Mega Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Amazon Cyber Monday may be in our rearview mirror, but shoppers can still take advantage of all the under-the-radar deals across multiple categories, including beauty. This thickening shampoo for thinning hair seems to be a stand-out product among nearly 14,000 reviewers, not to mention, it’s on sale for 25 percent off its regular price today. Beyond reviving thinning strands, the Pura D’or Anti-Thinning Shampoo will last you for months; it arrives at a whopping 16-ounces. Plus, the fact that it’s only around...
StyleCaster

Oprah Named These Ultra-Soft & Breathable Sheets One of Her ‘Favorite Things’—& They’re 30% Off For Cyber Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Anything Oprah recommends immediately goes straight into our carts, especially around the holiday’s when she releases her coveted list of “Favorite Things.” While we’re all waiting patiently to hear 2022’s top picks, it’s still worth noting what has been deemed Oprah-approved in years past, like the incredibly soft and luxe offerings from Cozy Earth. Oprah has included the brand on her list for four years in a row (!!!) which means its products are obviously legit.  Cozy Earth’s Plush Lounge Socks,...
StyleCaster

These ‘Shark Tank’ Gifts Are Way More Unique Than Another Candle—& Yes, They Were Actually Featured on The Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. I’m a sucker for reality TV shows, but there’s one that I used to watch all the time with my family when I was younger: Shark Tank. How could I forget about the show that roped me in with the most incredible innovations? While there were certainly some flops, there were also a handful of products that thrived and continue to thrive to this day. In fact, I was shocked to find out that I know some of the brands...
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Making Miracles Happen This Week & Their Magic Is Undeniable

Self-awareness is a superpower. How has your truth evolved in the past year? There’s a lot to process and take in this week, whether you look at it in terms of your future goals, or the *literal* details surrounding a particular situation. The good news is, three zodiac signs will have the best week, and it’s all thanks to their ability to remain present. This could be the result of your own self-reflection, so don’t hesitate to journal your thoughts if needed.  Lightbulb moment! The delays you experienced in the past were merely part of a divine plan, and many of...
StyleCaster

Sagittarius—Your December Horoscope Says You Were Born to Be Wild & It’s Time to Break Free

Prepare to feel like a caged lion that breaks free from its chains, because your Sagittarius horoscope for December 2022 wants to remember who you are. The sun is in Sagittarius, activating your first house of the self and unleashing all your raw, unfiltered power. If there was ever a time to remove the lid, it’s now! However, that doesn’t mean your rambunctious energy won’t attract scrutiny. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships on December 1, you may find that coming out of your shell might create discord in your one-on-one relationships. The more...
StyleCaster

Scorpio—Your December Horoscope Wants You to Treat Yourself Like Royalty During the Holidays

You’re completely on board with holiday shopping, because your Scorpio horoscope for December 2022 says you’re loving the dopamine hit of each purchase. Sagittarius season is underway, activating your second house of money, luxury and values. Extravagance is in the eye on the beholder, so give yourself permission to spend you money in a way that makes perfect sense to you. However, if you’re spending before you’ve paid off prior credit cards and you’re investing time and energy into someone who’s not reciprocating, it’s time to rethink your priorities. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your eighth house of...
StyleCaster

Virgo—Your December Horoscope Wants You to Water Your Roots & Tend to Your Sacred Space

Grab your coziest pair of pajamas and turn on your comfort show, because your Virgo horoscope for December 2022 wants you to feel right at home. Sagittarius season may be wild and uninhibited, but it’s also when the sun is moving through your fourth house of domestic bliss. Get those holiday decorations up and book that flight back to your hometown, because you know you miss your roots! However, spending more time at home—and with family—also has its caveats. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your 10th house of career on December 1, you may find yourself struggling to...
StyleCaster

Target’s Beloved Lululemon Belt Bag Dupe Is on Sale For Just $15 & Worth Buying in Every Color

It’s no secret that in fashion, what’s old becomes new down the road, and the beloved fanny pack has recently made it into the limelight again. One particular belt bag that’s taken the shopping world by storm? The Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag. While the $38 price tag is actually super affordable (which is why it’s so popular it sold out!), when we happen to spot a dupe for less than half the price, we’re going to scream it from the rooftops with all you lovely people. As I was perusing Target’s site the other day (as a shopping editor does...
StyleCaster

The ‘Magic in a Bottle’ Illuminating Serum That’s Like an Eraser For Your Skin Is 40% Off For Another Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Sorry, moisturizer. In our humble opinion, serums are the GOAT of skincare products. Not only do they give your complexion an ethereal cosmic glow, but these products also tackle some of the most annoying skin concerns at the same time—looking at you, dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles. Because serums are formulated with high concentrations, they absorb quickly into the skin. That means you can easily layer other skincare products on top, without worrying that tackiness and stickiness will spoil...
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

71K+
Followers
5K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy