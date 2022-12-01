ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Larry Brown Sports

NFL likely to flex Sunday Night Football in Week 15, too?

The NFL announced this past Tuesday that it was making several changes to its Week 14 lineup. A game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos, which was originally scheduled for Sunday Night Football, was moved to the 4:05 p.m. ET slot on CBS. It was replaced in primetime by a game between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers.
The Spun

Look: The New Year's Six Bowl Games Are Set

The New Year's Six bowl games appear to be set. Sunday afternoon, the final College Football Playoff field was set, with Georgia taking on Ohio State in the Peach Bowl semifinal and Michigan taking on TCU in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal. The New Year's Six bowl games appear to be...
NFL

NFL announces Week 15 Saturday tripleheader on NFL Network

The NFL has announced updates to the Week 15 schedule. NFL Network will broadcast a tripleheader on Saturday, Dec. 17, starting at 1 p.m. ET, with the Indianapolis Colts traveling to face the first-place Minnesota Vikings. The matchup between the Colts and the Vikings will also be available on local broadcast stations in Indianapolis (WXIN) and Minneapolis (KSTP).
The Spun

Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer

Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
ClutchPoints

USC football coach Lincoln Riley’s shocking admission on Caleb Williams injury

USC football star Caleb Williams had a painful night physically and emotionally after their tough loss to the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 championship game. Not only did the USC Trojans got blown out by the Utes 47-24, but Williams suffered multiple injuries in the contest. In the first quarter, he hurt the pinky finger on his throwing hand after a big run. In fact, his hand was bleeding as photos and videos from the game show a laceration on his pinky finger.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Quotes from Lincoln Riley after stinging loss to Utah in Pac-12 Championship Game

Lincoln Riley hasn’t had to do this very much in 2022: Talk to the media after a USC loss. In fact, he hasn’t had to do this except after games against Utah. The Utes had the Trojans’ number. They geared up for USC and provided a physical standard the Trojans’ defense could not match. In Game 1 on October 15, the Utes threw the ball all game and were able to keep quarterback Cam Rising clean. In Game 2 on Friday night in Las Vegas, the Utes were able to run the ball and eventually wear down the USC defense with a sledgehammer attack and enough third-down passes to keep the Trojans on the field.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pac-12 Bowl Matchups: Where all eligible teams will be playing this post-season

Any which way you want to look at it, the Pac-12 had one of the best seasons that it’s seen in recent memory. While there were five teams in the conference that ended the year non-bowl eligible, the other 7 teams all will be playing on this December, with 6 of those teams ranking among the best in the nation. With Uta, USC, Oregon, UCLA, Washington, and Oregon State all ranking inside the top 25 in the nation, it was a big resurgence for the Pac-12, which is a Power 5 conference that has recently been viewed as one of the...
CBS Sports

College football bowl projections: Team eligibility tracker by conference with 2022-23 bowl games finalizing

CBS Sports has been updating this page each week through the end of college football's 2022 season as an increasing number of teams became bowl eligible ahead of the College Football Playoff and the bowl selection process. Check out the final college football bowl projections ahead of the CFP Selection Show. For a complete breakdown, check out Jerry Palm's dedicated page.
NFL

NFL teams doing homework on Jim Harbaugh as potential head coaching candidate

After he interviewed for the Vikings' head coaching job last winter, Jim Harbaugh said he was closing the door on a possible return to the NFL. The NFL, it seems, isn't ready to close the door on Harbaugh. Sources say multiple NFL teams have been doing background work recently on...
CalSportsReport

Pac-12 Bowl Matchups, Point Spreads: Utah to Rose, USC to Cotton

Seven Pac-12 teams were placed into bowl games, and USC made it to a New Year's Six bowl despite its loss to Utah in the conference title game. But how did the Trojans drop six spots in the final College Football Playoff rankings to No. 10 while TCU, which lost its conference title game to a team ranked lower than Utah, did not drop at all at No. 3? Granted, the Trojans' margin of defeat was much bigger than TCU's, but stil . . .
NFL

Ravens HC John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson considered week to week with knee injury

The Baltimore Ravens received some good news regarding Lamar Jackson's knee injury, but the star quarterback could still miss some time. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Monday that Jackson is "week to week," but it's "less likely" that he'll be available this coming Sunday against the Steelers.
NFL

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson suffers knee sprain in win over Broncos

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered a knee injury in the first quarter and was later ruled out in Sunday's 10-9 win over the Denver Broncos. Jackson's injury is a knee sprain based on initial tests, and the QB will undergo an MRI and other tests on Monday to determine the severity, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
NFL

Bengals QB Joe Burrow enters MVP race with win over Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Joe Burrow has entered the MVP chat. The Cincinnati Bengals QB outdueled Patrick Mahomes, the MVP favorite, on Sunday for a 27-24 victory over the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs. "He's one of the best quarterbacks in this league," wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase said, via ESPN. "Everybody knows that. He...

