MISSOULA, Mont. — Do you ever meet new people and just admire qualities that they have and think to yourself, Wow, I wish I could be more like them. I've always been envious of people who can wake up super early and knock out their workout. I tend to be shy at times and look up to outgoing people. See, here's the thing. We can be like those people as well. We just need to work a little harder at it. Challenge yourself today and get outside of your comfort zone and be that person you admire. Have you ever heard the saying fake it till you make it? It sounds silly, but really can help with making the change to be the person that you want to become. We all have an awesome person inside of us. So let's choose to be that person today.

10 HOURS AGO