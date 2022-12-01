Read full article on original website
More mountain lion hunting closures announced
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials announced closures of mountain lion hunting in management units 620, 690 and 213. Hunting of female mountain lions is closed as of half an hour after sunset Monday in units 620 and 690. Hunting of male mountain lions closed Sunday...
Veterans Navigation Network seeks mentor candidates for holidays
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Veterans Navigation Network is currently seeking peer mentor candidates to make sure veterans' needs are supported as the holidays arrive. On Monday, Gov. Greg Gianforte highlighted the VNN for their work to serve Montana veterans during the governor's 12 Days of Giving. You can apply...
State officials visit Butte Monday to hear high speed broadband suggestions
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana is deciding how to use $266 million dollars of U.S. relief money to connect rural areas to high speed broadband. It is estimated that nearly 24% of Montanans do not have an internet subscription of any kind. State officials are traveling Montana to understand the needs in individual communities.
FWP urges safety precautions as ice fishing season ramps up
BOZEMAN, Mont. — We’re in the early stages of the cold and harsh winter season, but for some Montanans, it means a chance to go out ice fishing. Despite several winter storms hitting the Treasure State within the last week, most ice fishing areas are open without any restrictions.
Mountain lion hunting to close Saturday in 2 units
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials announced the closure of mountain lion hunting in two units effective half an hour after sunset this Saturday. Hunting for female mountain lions will close in management unit 120 and hunting for male mountain lions will close in management unit 331.
Agricultural summit to bring institutions together this January
MISSOULA, Mont. — The inaugural Montana AgTech Innovation and Investment Summit will bring together a variety of institutions this January to discuss negotiation deals and raising capital for Montana agriculture. The Montana Department of Agriculture, Montana State University, Montana Agricultural Business Association and Montana Agricultural Business Foundation will host...
MSU engineering researchers recognized for developing ultra-strong concrete
MISSOULA, Mont. — Engineering researchers at Montana State University were recently recognized for developing a specialized concrete for an innovative bridge replacement project. The Montana Department of Transportation partnered with the university to replace two southwest Montana bridges. The project received one of 11 national awards by the American...
Gianforte announces state agency food drive for Montana Food Bank Network
MISSOULA, MT — For the second day of Gov. Greg Gianforte's 12 Days of Giving, he decided to bring back the state agency food drive competition to help the Montana Food Bank Network serve members throughout the state. “No Montana family should have to worry when their next meal...
Bozeman artist and MSU faculty member honored
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State University School of Art interim director and professor Josh DeWeese was honored with the 2002 Governor's Arts Award in a ceremony this week. DeWeese was one of six recipients recognized this year for artistic excellence and achievement. The award is presented by the Montana...
Deadline approaching for small business loans due to drought
MISSOULA, Mont. — The deadline is approaching for small nonfarm businesses in Montana to apply for federal disaster loans due to drought in May. The Small Business Administration's deadline for working capital loan applications is Jan. 3. The SBA released the following information:. Director Tanya N. Garfield of the...
Motivate Your Monday: Get outside your comfort zone
MISSOULA, Mont. — Do you ever meet new people and just admire qualities that they have and think to yourself, Wow, I wish I could be more like them. I've always been envious of people who can wake up super early and knock out their workout. I tend to be shy at times and look up to outgoing people. See, here's the thing. We can be like those people as well. We just need to work a little harder at it. Challenge yourself today and get outside of your comfort zone and be that person you admire. Have you ever heard the saying fake it till you make it? It sounds silly, but really can help with making the change to be the person that you want to become. We all have an awesome person inside of us. So let's choose to be that person today.
Early care will help keep Christmas tree healthy through holidays
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The countdown to Christmas is on, and people will be scrambling around Montana to find the perfect tree. What you consider to be the perfect Christmas tree can vary. Some like their trees thick, others like room to space out their ornaments. We spoke with a...
Considerable avalanche danger as next snowstorm arrives in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Authorities are warning of the dangers of avalanches as the next winter system moves into Utah. As more snow falls on the layers from previous storms, there is also a considerable risk of avalanches. The National Weather Service early Sunday issued advisories for the...
Several rounds of snow in the days ahead; travel impacts
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 11 PM this evening until 11 PM Tuesday for the West Glacier Region. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 11 PM this evening until 11 PM Tuesday for the Potomac/Seeley Lake Region. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches from Seeley Lake to Condon, with 8 to 14 inches across the Mission and Swan Mountains. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches for the Highway 200 and I-90 corridors.
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Snowfall spreading across the area; heavy accumulations possible
A WINTER STORM WARNING in effect from 5 PM Sunday to noon Monday for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. The highest snow totals are expected in the northern Bitterroot with isolated higher snow amounts of 7 to 9 inches. A WINTER...
Cold and quiet weather for today; snow returns as the next weather maker arrives Sunday
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 3 PM Sunday to 1 PM Monday for the Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 3 PM Sunday to 1 PM Monday for the Butte/Blackfoot Region. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches.
