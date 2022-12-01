Energy Assistance Program offered in Chatham County; when to apply

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will be accepting appointments in Chatham County this Sunday.

LIHEAP helps families stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer months.

To obtain an appointment, potential applicants for the Energy Assistance Program must call 912-721-7910 starting at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Keep in mind: calling is the only way to make an appointment and appointments are limited.

To qualify, certain income guidelines and other requirements must be met to qualify for assistance. A family’s annual income must be in accordance with the Fiscal Year 2023 LIHEAP Eligibility Guidelines.

Documents needed by qualified applicants are as follows:

1. Current Heating Bill (must provide both electric and gas bill unless the home is total electric)

2. Social Security Card for each member of the household (Medicaid Card or SSN Printout will not be accepted)

3. Picture ID (i.e. Driver’s License, State Photo ID, even if the the ID is expired etc.)

4. Proof of Income for the last 30 days for each adult member of the household. Proof of income can include, but is not limited to 2022 Social Security Award Letter (if you have an appointment in 2023 you must bring your 2023 Social Security Award Letter), a paycheck stub, a letter granting public assistance and unemployment benefits for all applicable members of the household.

Appointments will be held at the Economic Opportunity Authority Cuyler Building located at 618 West Anderson Street.

The LIHEAP is administered by the Georgia Department of Human Services and operated by the Economic Opportunity Authority for Savannah-Chatham County, Inc.