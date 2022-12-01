Read full article on original website
Ultra Rare 1979 BMW M1 AHG Studie That Once Belonged To Paul Walker Heads To Auction
One of the world's rarest BMWs, the M1 AHG Studie, is set to cause a stir at an upcoming RM Sotheby's auction later this month. Based on the iconic mid-engined supercar, the AHG Studie is the brainchild of Peter Gartemann, a prominent BMW dealer in Germany. After the Procar racing series ended in 1982, Gartemann set out to create a limited design study inspired by the racecars.
The 5 Best Cars For Sale At RM Sotheby's Youngtimer Collection Auction
RM Sotheby's will be offering The Youngtimer Collection for auction in Miami on 10 December. Just over 55 cars will be up for sale, making this auction unique because it leans toward modern classics. So, if you grew up in the late '80s and '90s (and even the early noughties) and were fixated on the new cars that came out at the time, this auction is where you need to be.
DP Motorsport Has Created The Porsche 964 911 Of Our Dreams
A gorgeous Porsche 964 has been comprehensively restored and modified thanks to DP Motorsport. The company, led by Patrick Zimmermann, has a wealth of experience with classic 911s and in this case, left no stone unturned in transforming the sports car and making it even more impressive than it was when it left the Porsche factory.
Porsche 911 ST Spied With GT3 RS Aero And Wide Fenders
Work continues on the next special edition Porsche 911, the upcoming 911 ST. The ST is part of a trio of special 911 models Porsche has been planning out for a few years now, comprised of the 911 Sport Classic, ST, and (maybe) an upcoming 911 RS. With the Sport Classic out of the way, Porsche has started work on this.
Take A Look At One Of The Best Porsche Collections On The Planet
A Belgian Porsche enthusiast by the name of Johan-Frank Dirickx (with around 50 of the sports cars) has opened up about his obsession with the Stuttgart-based automaker's creations, recounting how the love affair began when he was just 10 years old. At the time, his grandfather, Jim Delwiche, asked, "Johan, what kind of car do you think I should buy? A Porsche or a Corvette?" It's pretty apparent which he chose, but he insists that his collection is about quality, not quantity. That's certainly true, as we're about to see.
Tesla Finally Delivers Semi After A Three-Year Wait
PepsiCo has formally taken delivery of its Tesla Semi all-electric trucks this past Thursday, following a three-year wait. The delivery event was livestreamed on Twitter, now owned by Elon Musk, at a formal ceremony near the Tesla factory outside of Reno, Nevada. Musk, ever the showman, drove one of the three Semis in front of the gathered crowd at the factory.
Multi-Million Dollar Mansion Has A Secret Any Gearhead Would Love
A $33.8-million mansion in Greenwich, Connecticut has hit the market and hides a secret so wonderful it would reduce any car lover to tears. In the basement, you'll find a gorgeous garage that can store up to 30 cars. Judging by the photographs in the listing, the current owner is...
Audi Will Merge The Digital And Physical Realms To Showcase New Car Interior
Audi will present an all-new digital artwork at Design Miami, which takes place from 30 November to 4 December. To create this new artwork, Audi turned to Andres Reisinger, who is one of the foremost digital artists of the 21st century. Reisinger focuses on groundbreaking work between the digital and physical spheres. In the case of this artwork, he will essentially focus on the interior of the Audi Grandsphere concept, bringing it to life in a virtual world of architecture and color.
AC Schnitzer BMW i4 Police Car Shows That Legal Modifications Can Still Be Cool
German tuning company AC Schnitzer has revealed its latest project, a BMW i4 police car. But why is an all-electric police car being used to showcase vehicle modifications? Well, it's part of the "Tune It! Safe!" campaign, which aims to show that one need not fit illegal modifications to their car to personalize it; there are more than enough legal upgrades one can make.
Lexus Confirms Manual Transmission For Future Electric Cars
"Lexus Electrified to reinvent the driving experience." That's the heading on the latest release from the Japanese luxury automaker, and it has now spilled more details on just how it will do that, with the brand's recent media forum in Brussels providing a simple takeaway: "All future development will be based on the principle of leveraging electrification to reinvent the driving experience. We want our vehicles to be truly enjoyable to drive."
Cars And Manufacturers With A Horse Logo
There are a lot of tropes and cliches in the automotive industry. For example, a badge with a horse is a trope but designing the interior of a car to look and feel like the cockpit of a jet fighter is a tired cliche. A trope is defined as a...
Which Non-Hybrid 2023 Toyota SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage?
Some people aren't ready to make the leap or can afford to buy a hybrid just yet. Here are some non-hybrid options for a Toyota SUV that gets the best gas mileage. The post Which Non-Hybrid 2023 Toyota SUV Gets the Best Gas Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
BMW Could Hike Prices Of 41 Models To Curb Inflation
According to a source, BMW is going to hike prices anywhere from 1.2% to nearly 4% on a litany of models in its lineup for the upcoming 2023 model year. The most egregious include the BMW 330e and 7 Series. Allegedly, the hikes are a result of inflation. Automakers have been slowly raising prices for their models to compensate, as well as in response to lingering effects from last year's supply shortages.
M Boss Says BMW M4 CSL Might Get A Baby Brother
Don't rule out the advent of a BMW M4 CS, says BMW's Frank van Meel. The head of the Motorsport division told BMW Blog that a G82-based iteration might be on its way. "We had an M3 CS and M4 CS in the past, and we always said we have this regular competition CS and CSL letter. And we don't have a CS right now [in the M4 range], so there's still room," said van Meel.
3 Luxurious Large SUVs Under $150,000 With the Best Interiors
These luxurious large SUVs under $150,000 are the 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, the 2023 Lincoln Navigator, and the 2023 Cadillac Escalade. The post 3 Luxurious Large SUVs Under $150,000 With the Best Interiors appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
McLaren Sells Cars From Heritage Collection To Fund Artura Fixes
In order to fund the McLaren Artura, the Woking-based company has sold a number of cars out of its heritage collection, Automotive News reports. The buyer of the cars is Bahrain's Mumtalakat Holding company, which owns a 60% stake in McLaren. McLaren needed funding after issues with the Artura required...
3 Reliable Small SUVs Under $80,000 for Those Who Want More
The reliable small SUVs on list include the 2022 BMW X4, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson, and the 2022 Kia Sportage. The post 3 Reliable Small SUVs Under $80,000 for Those Who Want More appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Toyota Using Mirai Hydrogen Tech To Power German Public Transport
Toyota continues to progress with hydrogen power, successfully completing a long-distance test in a CaetanoBus in Germany using the fuel cell technology from the Toyota Mirai sedan. This particular test involved the hydrogen-powered bus completing a route between Hanover and Niebull, a distance of around 217 miles. A far cry...
Next-Gen Toyota C-HR Replacement Teased By New C-HR Prologue Concept
Toyota will be building a successor to the C-HR. The car you see here is the C-HR prologue, which is all the confirmation we need. It was created by the same design team that did the original C-HR concept in 2014 and the production car's styling that followed. According to...
Ford F-Series Trucks On Track For Another Record Year As Ford Electric Cars Continue To Soar
Ford's electric vehicle range has contributed to strong sales for the Blue Oval, with the entire EV range contributing to impressive figures in November. The F-150 Lightning continues to prove popular with customers; Ford sold 2,062 examples of the electric pickup truck last month. Since its official launch in late May, 13,258 units have been purchased by customers across the country.
