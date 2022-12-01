Hanzhou, China, Dec 4, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Jiande Municipal Committee announces that the on-site meeting of ‘Beautiful Countryside Construction – Qianwan Project’ is held in Jiande city, Hangzhou city. The on-site meeting was held on December 2nd. The delegates from Hangzhou walked into the countryside with great interest and experienced the charm of Jiande beautiful countryside.

1 DAY AGO