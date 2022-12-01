ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments

Steve Carter
4d ago

I just about bet if we would see biden's Obama's and Hillary's taxes they would fight left and right to stop it because then we will really see who the crooks are


it's not me.
4d ago

Mr.Trumpty Dumpty's lawyers are out of their element. They should stick to parking tickets and ambulance chasing. Nefarious criminality is indefensible.


