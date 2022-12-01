Read full article on original website
Notre Dame football: Transfer portal wide receiver targets
Notre Dame football has a plethora of young talented wide receivers, but who are some experienced receivers they can target in the portal?. Notre Dame football: Theo Wease (Oklahoma) Theo Wease has officially entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining. Wease, highly recruited...
247Sports
Notre Dame bowl projections: USC's loss to Utah alters Fighting Irish's outlook
It appeared Notre Dame was heading to the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Florida, entering Friday night's Pac-12 Championship Game considering Ohio State was expected to play in the Orange Bowl during the postseason. That changed with USC's 47-24 loss to Utah, which likely puts the Buckeyes in the playoff and now eliminates the ReliaQuest Bowl from taking an ACC team Sunday.
Patience Key for Rees in Notre Dame’s Pursuit of a 2023 QB
There sure have been plenty of twists and turns as it pertains to Fighting Irish quarterback recruiting in the 2023 class. Notre Dame extended offers to five-star quarterbacks Arch Manning, Malachi Nelson, Nicholaus Iamaleava, Jackson Arnold, Dante Moore and Christopher Vizzina. Of that group, the only real traction was with Arnold, Moore and Vizzina.
onefootdown.com
USC’s loss to Utah means Notre Dame Football’s bowl projection changes
The USC Trojans changed the course of Notre Dame’s football season — and bowl projection — for the second week in a row. In the PAC 12 Championship game, the Utah Utes absolutely wrecked Southern Cal with bully ball and pure determination for a 47-24 win. So...
Watch: Marcus Freeman On Drew Pyne
Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman talked about his conversation with quarterback Drew Pyne, who made the decision to enter the transfer portal prior to the Gator Bowl announcement.
nd.edu
ND experts help Church leaders consider real estate options
In the mid-2010s, Church and parish leaders from St. Austin Parish in Austin, Texas, realized their 50-year-old school, ministry and rectory maintenance costs would soon overwhelm their financial resources. Updates or reconstruction of the old buildings would cost more than the urban parish could afford, said Patricia Dolese, a graduate...
prospectornow.com
St.Ignatius College Prep mourns over JV hockey team bus crash
Community members, parents, St.Ignatius College Prep students, and staff gather to pray for the school’s JV hockey team after they got into a bus crash. 16 members of the team got hurt and three were in critical condition after a semi-truck trailer hit the rear of the school bus.
nd.edu
Faith Traditions
As Christians enter the season of Advent, we at the University of Notre Dame join with the Church in this time of reflection and preparation for celebrating the birth of Christ. Flowing from our Catholic character, we also welcome and honor the faith traditions of all members of the Notre Dame family, believing that one of the essential tests of justice within any Christian community is its abiding spirit of inclusion. We seek to advance ecumenical and interfaith understanding, cooperation and welcome — at Notre Dame and around the world.
wvpe.org
Brother of Elkhart mayor found dead in car submerged in water in Michigan
Tony has become WVPEs program director, after working as operations manager since 2014. He also produces Michiana Chronicles and works on other special programming and digital projects. He joined the station as All Things Considered host in 1997, hosted Morning Edition in 2000 and 2001, then returned to the ATC host chair from 2007 to 2016. One of his Morning Edition newscasts earned WVPE a Best Radio Newscast Award from the Associated Press in 2002. An Iowa native, Tony got his start in radio as a student at Eastern Mennonite University (EMU), Harrisonburg, Va., and managed the radio station there for three years after graduating. He also worked in commercial and Christian radio prior to his time at WVPE. Tony lives in Goshen.
South Haven beach may switch to double red flags when closed to swimming
SOUTH HAVEN, MI – When the Lake Michigan conditions became dangerous in South Haven, a single red flag with a white “no swimming” illustration has warned people to stay out of the water. A new warning could be in place this summer. If approved by city leaders,...
wcsx.com
Michigan Town Ranked the No. 1 Coolest City with the Lowest Cost of Living
Often times, the cool cities to live in aren’t necessarily the most reasonable. Many cities that are considered trendy and cool are simply very expensive to reside in. One Michigan city, though, is apparently super cool and has a low cost of living, ranking No. 1 on a list of the coolest cities in America with the lowest cost of living.
WNDU
Man injured in South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is injured after a shooting in South Bend. It happened behind a home in the 1100 block of N. Adams Street just before 10 a.m. on Monday. Police say the 25-year-old victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. No suspects are...
Western Michigan U alerts students after shooting by campus
Western Michigan University alerted students to use caution Sunday following a shooting near the campus.
WNDU
Iconic ‘Holiday Train’ to pass through Goshen early Friday morning
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - An annual tradition is returning to Goshen, if only for a moment!. According to the City of Goshen’s Facebook page, the iconic Holiday Train will pass through Goshen early Friday morning, sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 2 a.m.! It is worth noting that the train will not stop!
abc57.com
South Bend Police investigating viral Facebook video
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a viral video shared on Facebook depicting a man holding a gun and kicking a resident's door a number of times before running away. The video was shared on Sunday evening. South Bend Police confirmed the video was taken...
From unhoused to housed, resident of Kalamazoo’s new LodgeHouse thankful for apartment
KALAMAZOO, MI — Living in Florida at the time, Norwida Sweder lost her job and three months later her place to live. “I went into a pretty deep depression, to the point there was stuff all over my house. I really didn’t care about anything,” she said of her life in February 2021. “I didn’t know how to deal with anything. At that point it became overwhelming.”
WNDU
Mishawaka Food Bank closed indefinitely
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Food Bank has closed indefinitely. According to a note posted on its door, ”sickness and shortage” prompted the pantry to close. For a full list of food banks in our area, click here. Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as...
pmq.com
Cook’s Pizza: How a Teenage Dream Lasted 50-Plus Years
Cook’s Pizza, located in Wakarusa, Indiana, started small in 1971 and remains a seven-table eatery, but it’s become deeply embedded in the community. Co-owner Stan Cook says the family-run restaurant has hired three generations of kids to learn the value of hard work. By Tracy Morin. Brothers Stan...
WNDU
16-year-old girl from South Bend missing
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A search is underway for a missing 16-year-old girl from South Bend. According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Arianna Rizzo has been missing since Nov. 12, 2022. She is 5′3″, 160 lbs., and has brown hair with hazel eyes.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
South Shore Line officials address passenger complaints during NICTD board meeting
South Shore Line officials say they're working to smooth out some of the challenges caused by the Double Track project. The work has split the railroad in two, with buses bridging the gap between Gary and Michigan City. Kelly Wenger with the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District says the railroad...
