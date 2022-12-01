As Christians enter the season of Advent, we at the University of Notre Dame join with the Church in this time of reflection and preparation for celebrating the birth of Christ. Flowing from our Catholic character, we also welcome and honor the faith traditions of all members of the Notre Dame family, believing that one of the essential tests of justice within any Christian community is its abiding spirit of inclusion. We seek to advance ecumenical and interfaith understanding, cooperation and welcome — at Notre Dame and around the world.

