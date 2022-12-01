Read full article on original website
The death penalty, explained
What is capital punishment? What states have the death penalty? What states don’t have the death penalty? Pros and cons on the death penalty. What is a capital offense?
Alabama attorney general clarifies that there is no moratorium on executions
Capital punishment: After Kenneth Smith’s failed execution, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey called for a review of capital punishment in the state. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said that there was no moratorium set.
Missouri inmate’s last words before execution
KSNF/KODE — The State of Missouri has executed a man convicted of killing a police officer, despite attorneys arguing that the case was infused with racism. 37-year-old Kevin Johnson died at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday night (11/29) at the state prison in Bonne Terre, after an injection of Pentobarbital. As a first for modern executions in […]
Execution date set for ‘one of most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history’
Officials have set an execution date in early 2023 for a man on death row described by critics as “one of the most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history,” the final step in a conviction process with documented instances of racism.In 2005, at age 21, Andre Thomas, a Black man, was sentenced to death for the murder of his estranged wife, Laura Boren, a white woman, their son Andrew, as well as Ms Boren’s daughter Leyha.According to his attorneys, Thomas who began hearing voices in his head at age 9, committed the murders in the midst of documented psychosis,...
Did the Supreme Court flip the House by refusing to enforce the Voting Rights Act?
The Republicans have won a narrow majority in the House of Representatives. Depending on the outcome in the two seats that have not yet been called, a swing of between three and five seats would have left the House in Democratic hands. The Republicans can thank five of the six...
Oklahoma executes Richard Fairchild for 1993 "torture" slaying of girlfriend's 3-year-old son
Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for the torture slaying of his girlfriend's 3-year-old son in 1993. Richard Stephen Fairchild, who turned 63 on Thursday, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was declared dead at 10:24 a.m. Fairchild, an ex-Marine, was convicted of killing Adam...
Federal court denies 19-year-old's request to witness her father's execution by the state of Missouri
A federal court has denied a 19-year-old's request to let her witness her father's execution on Tuesday, when the state of Missouri is scheduled to put him to death for the 2005 murder of police sergeant William McEntee.
This is How Many People are on Death Row in Missouri
More than 70% of countries around the world have effectively abolished the death penalty, including all but one European nation. The United States, however, is an outlier, particularly among developed, democratic countries, and across the country, there are more than 2,000 people on death row. Under the Biden administration, the federal government has had a […]
Texas executes man for killing pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son
While on death row, the inmate tried to argue the execution violated his religious freedom and was an indifference to his medical needs.
Missouri teenager begs court to let her watch father's execution
A Missouri teenager is petitioning a federal court to let her watch her father be executed via lethal injection.
Missouri Executes Man For 2005 Murder Of Police Officer Despite Sentencing Controversy
Kevin Johnson was convicted of killing Officer William McEntee in 2005, but said he received the death penalty because of his race. A special prosecutor assigned to the case agreed, but the courts overruled the recommendation. A Missouri man convicted of ambushing and killing a St. Louis area police officer...
Idaho cancels execution because of failure to obtain lethal drugs
The state of Idaho has been forced to cancel an execution it had planned for December 15 because it failed to get the lethal drugs it needed to carry it out. Idaho was set to execute Gerard Pizzuto by lethal injection, but the Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) informed the state’s Board of Correction earlier this week that the death warrant for Mr. Pizzuto recieved on November 16 should be allowed to expire. “While our efforts to secure chemicals remain ongoing, I have no reason to believe our status will change prior to the scheduled execution on December 15,...
U.S. Supreme Court leans toward web designer with anti-gay marriage stance
WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court's conservative majority on Monday appeared ready to rule that a Christian web designer has a right to refuse to provide services for same-sex marriages in a case the liberal justices said could empower certain businesses to discriminate based on constitutional free speech protections.
