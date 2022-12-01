Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
MCLA Professor Holiday Open Studio at Greylock Works
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Join artist and MCLA Professor Melanie Mowinski at her studio in Greylock Works on Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec. 11, from 11 a.m -2 p.m. for a peek into the processes that form her book "Collage Your Life." The events are free and open...
iBerkshires.com
AdLib Inc. Center for Independent Living Appoints CEO
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire's Center for Independent Living's Board of Directors is announced Marco Ingoglia as the new CEO of the organization. An experienced business leader, Ingoglia was appointed the role of Chief Executive Officer in late February of 2022. Ingoglia brings with him expertise in all facets of...
iBerkshires.com
Hundreds Have Utilized 2nd Street Program
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — 2nd Street, an organization supporting formerly incarcerated men and women in Berkshire County, is making strides in the community since officially commencing operations on July 1, 2022. From July 1 through Nov. 16, 2022, 2nd Street met with 158 unduplicated clients, including 27 who engaged in...
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Community Preservation Committee Sets Deadline for Applications
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Community Preservation Committee expects the town to have up to $300,000 to award to new applicants for Community Preservation Act funding in fiscal year 2024. Last month, the CPC met at town hall to, among other things, review its financials heading into the FY24 application...
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire Arts Organizations Launch Pay Equity Initiative
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A number of Berkshire cultural organizations believe that properly compensating entry and mid-level employees is key in diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. Following an inclusive leadership training through Multicultural BRIDGE, six theater and arts organizations have launched a regional pay equity initiative that will release a...
iBerkshires.com
Northern Berkshire EMS Receives $665K In Grants
NORTH ADAMS, Mass.— Northern Berkshire EMS announced three different Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grants the service has received over the past few years through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program. "We have been dealing with COVID, so we have been really isolated and really haven't done any...
iBerkshires.com
Clarksburg School Committee Fills Vacancy
CLARKSBURG, Mass. — The School Committee has appointed Mary Giron to its vacant seat. Giron will become the third member on the board, replacing former member Eric Denette who stepped down recently after moving out of Clarksburg. Denette had declined to run for a second term last spring but accepted after winning through write-in votes.
Westfield council asks state to boost retirement for ex-firefighter with Parkinson’s
WESTFIELD — The public participation session struck a serious note during the City Council meeting on Dec. 1. Up first, Kevin LeClerc asked to use his time to mourn Robert Tesini, the city resident whose body was found Nov. 21 in the Westfield River. “I would like to take...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield CPA Committee Sees 9 Applications Totaling $860K
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Community Preservation Committee in December will review nine eligibility applications for open space and recreation, historic preservation, and community housing projects. The total ask for Community Preservation Act funding is around $859,000 with requests ranging from $8,000 to $300,000. Six of the applications are from...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Conservation Commission Supports Acquisition of Saw Mill Property
PITTSFIELD, Mass. —The city is nearing its final stages of acquiring over 50 acres of conservation land along the southwest branch of the Housatonic River, also known as the Saw Mill property. On Thursday, the Conservation Commission authorized a project agreement to buy the property and use $50,000 from...
iBerkshires.com
North Adams' Up Front for DeMar Run Returns Nov. 13
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – The annual Up Front for DeMar 5K race and 1 mile walk will be held on Nov. 13, 2022. This annual event raises funds for the SPC Michael R DeMarsico II Scholarship Fund and honors Michael and all who serve and have served. SPC DeMarsico was killed in action on Aug. 16, 2012 while serving in Afghanistan. "DeMar" to his fellow battle buddies, served at the front of his battalion searching for improvised explosive devices. The young specialist discovered 16 IEDs, saving many men in his unit, before stepping on one.
Can Minors Under the age of 14 Legally Work in Massachusetts?
Recently, I have been thinking about how many years in a row I've been working in the Berkshires. It turns out, I have been working in Berkshire County in some capacity since the age of 10 or 11. So, roughly 29 years. My first job as a youngster in Berkshire County was delivering newspapers for The Transcript. I started my paper route around 1994.
$75 gift card for residents to get COVID-19 vaccines, boosters
A free COVID-19 vaccination clinic is being held on Monday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Bangs Community Center in Amherst.
iBerkshires.com
City of Pittsfield 2022 Holiday Parking Schedule
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — In celebration of the holiday season, the city of Pittsfield announced this year's free parking schedule. Free parking this season will include "Free Parking Fridays" Dec. 9, and Dec. 16. There will also be a week of free parking starting Monday, Dec. 19 through Friday, Dec....
WNYT
North Adams police receive grant
Police officers in North Adams could start wearing body cameras as soon as early 2023. Our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle report that’s thanks to a state grant worth nearly $100,000. The department has not yet chosen a vendor. The chief tells the eagle he expects that the...
iBerkshires.com
SVHC Weekly Health Update: Dec. 2
Hospital Medicine Physician Dr. Ann Marie Swann shares the second challenge in SVHC's 8-Week Healthy Holiday Challenge. Get a fresh goal every Friday through January 13, and share your progress on social media with #SVHCHHC. You don't have to suffer with joint pain. Instead, use your local healthcare team to...
National Cookie Day: Who has the best in western Massachusetts?
The top 10 best cookie spots in western Massachusetts.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts mental health care system in flux
When the head of the largest behavioral health provider in western Massachusetts woke up Thursday, there were 39 people continuing to wait in emergency departments around greater Springfield in need of psychiatric treatment beds. That figure is not unusual, according to Behavioral Health Network President and CEO Steven Winn. At...
Massachusetts Continues to Struggle with an Alarming Public Health Crisis
Massachusetts residents continue to feel the effects of the pandemic. Even in December 2022, there are many folks throughout Massachusetts including the Berkshires that are having trouble making ends meet. Price inflation in grocery items doesn't help matters nor does the rising cost of heat along with the constant struggle of trying to find affordable housing especially close to work. In the Berkshires, organizations like Construct Inc. and the Community Development of South Berkshire (CDCSB) are continuing to secure local dwellings that they can turn into affordable, workforce and apartment housing. These efforts certainly do not go unnoticed.
iBerkshires.com
PHS Students 'Showcase' Who They Are in Talent Show
PITTSFIELD, MASS. — Pittsfield High School's Proteus Theatre is having one of its largest seasons in recent times with the intention of producing six performances this year. The program is on its second performance with a Talent Showcase this Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 6:30 in the high school's theater.
