Yvonne Braswell
4d ago

There are so many supposedly professional contractors that do this exact thing to anyone especially older people. You never get your money.back, that they wanted upfront. They do a little work to throw you off then just stop showing up at all and even if you report them, if you actually find them, nothing happens to them and you get no refunds. The PPP was so abused by some that just saw it as free money so the lies were rampant. The BBB really has no clout and legal authority so no one is afraid of them. Going to court really does nothing to them except on paper. The victim never gets their money back or work done or finished. This is really easy money for shady contractors, big money for little to NO work. They are not ashamed either. Very sad.

fox5atlanta.com

Clayton County woman used Amazon for insurance fraud, authorities say

ATLANTA - A woman from Clayton County is wanted for insurance fraud after investigators said she submitted a fake claim and tried to cash in on the money. Angelina Cortez, 47, from Rex was charged with one count of insurance fraud in Henry County. Investigators said Cortez filed an insurance...
The Citizen Online

Quick stops can lead to quick losses

Need to make a quick stop at the convenience store? Don’t forget to take your wallet with you instead of leaving it in the vehicle that you didn’t lock. That is what happened to a man who stopped in at the Circle K on East Lanier Avenue in Fayetteville on Nov. 30.
fox5atlanta.com

"We saved Bambi", Duluth police rescue baby deer stuck in fence

DULUTH, Ga. - The Duluth police received a bizarre call on Monday. A young deer found itself stuck in a fence along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. In the video, you can see the animal was frightened and frantically trying to shake itself loose. Officer Lucas with the department came out to...
fox5atlanta.com

Parking lot surveillance catches suspect carrying items matching stolen goods

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Have you seen this man? The Newton County Sheriff's Office believe he may be a suspect in a theft that happened Nov. 28. The man in the photo was seen on surveillance carrying a saw and catalytic converters. According to the sheriff's office, multiple vehicles parked...
fox5atlanta.com

German robotics company bringing North American headquarters, jobs to Cherokee County

CANTON, Ga. - A German robotics company will bring over 100 new jobs to Georgia though a new manufacturing facility in Cherokee County. Becker Robotic Equipment, which was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Dülmen, Germany, will invest more than $30 million through its new North American headquarters in Canton.
kalkinemedia.com

Farmer: Georgia dog injured saving sheep from coyote attack

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheepdog is recovering at home two days after killing a pack of coyotes that attacked his owner's flock of sheep, farmer John Wierwiller said. Casper, a 20-month old Great Pyrenees from Decatur, fought off a pack of coyotes who were threatening Wierwiller’s sheep farm, he said. The fight lasted longer than half an hour, left eight coyotes dead and bloodied Casper, with skin and part of his tail torn off, Wierwiller told Atlanta's WAGA-TV.
11Alive

Police: Several people spot man with gun at Perimeter Mall

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Several shoppers at Perimeter Mall were scared after they reported seeing a man with a gun at one of the department stores on Saturday morning. The Dunwoody Police Department said the call came from a Macy's Department Store inside the mall. Several people told dispatchers that they saw a man with a gun in the mall and quickly called the police.
fox5atlanta.com

Federal investigators open probe into deadly Atlanta house fire, gas leak

ATLANTA - Not much is left of a northwest Atlanta home after a fire gutted it Saturday morning. Two people were inside, and both were killed. Odeisha Coats lives next door and said investigators told her the damage was caused by more than just flames. "The gas leak allegedly caused...
Nationwide Report

2 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)

The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Atlanta on Saturday morning. The accident happened at the intersection of County Line Road SW and Campbellton Road SW. The driver lost control of their vehicle while traveling west on Campbellton Road. The car reportedly rolled over several times before coming to a stop off the road, according to the accident unit.
fox5atlanta.com

Holiday shoppers forced to evacuate Perimeter Mall following reports of armed gunman near Macy’s

DUNWOODY, Ga. - Reports of an armed gunman at Perimeter Mall Saturday sent some shoppers into a panic as Dunwoody Police surrounded the entrance of Macy’s. According to Dunwoody police, at the same time they were responding to multiple calls about an armed person on mall property, they were also dealing with a dispute in the parking lot that they believe stemmed from a road rage incident.
Grass Roots News

Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page Fundraising AGAIN After a Federal Judge BANS it

A master of impersonation, Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page created a social media account named Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta (BLMGA) and raised funds with GoFundMe. Page opened a bank account named “Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta, Inc.” in 2018 with Page as the only signatory on the account. A complaint was filed with the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center in April 2020 alleging that Page was impersonating Black Lives Matter. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Cleveland Division, Toledo Resident Agency, and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio arrested Sir Maejor Page, a.k.a. Tyree Conyers-Page of Toledo, Ohio. Judge James R. Knepp II in Ohio banned Page from fundraising. Page continues to solicit funds via Cash App on Twitter from loyal followers using his adoptive mother's accounts.
accesswdun.com

Driver killed Saturday in head-on accident in Hall County

A person was killed Saturday morning after a head-on collision on Browns Bridge Road near Cherokee Trail in Hall County. The driver of Chevrolet Tahoe allegedly failed to maintain its lane while turning eastbound and struck a Ford F250 which was traveling westbound at approximately 7:54 a.m. according to Georgia State Patrol.

