World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra to perform in Massena
The Massena Rotary Club and Hindsight Records of Massena present the World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra in concert at Sacred Heart Church in Massena on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $20. Premium seating, including a meet and greet with the orchestra sponsored by SeaComm, is available for just $30. Read more here. SeaComm photo submitted by Jerry Manor.
Old Forge to kick off snowmobile season with Snodeo on December 9 – 11
OLD FORGE, NY – The Central Adirondack Association (CAA) will be kicking off the 2022-23 snowmobile season with the annual Snodeo event at the George T. Hiltebrant Recreation Center on the weekend of December 9, 10, and 11. The North Street pavilion in Old Forge will be filled with sleds, gear, and accessories that no snowmobile enthusiast will want to miss. All four major manufacturers (Arctic Cat, Polaris, Ski Doo, and Yamaha) will be on hand, plus other vendors including, Hudon’s Sled Salvage & Power Sports, Guaranteed Traction Solution, Northland Trailers, RPM Apparel, Mack Studs, Curve Industries, Patriot Trailers as well as many more new and repeat vendors.
Holiday events on tap in North Creek
All are invited to help bring a bit of light and joy to the community by participating in an array of holiday-themed events and activities planned around North Creek, NY. See the following for a calendar of events. North Creek Community Lighting Contest:. The community is once again encouraging businesses...
This Place in History: The Champlain Club
The property on Crowley Street in Burlington was once the Goethe Lodge, home to a German-American social club. It's now open to all.
Keeping the Mohawk language alive
Paul Smith’s students help build mobile cultural center to bring books to Akwesasne residents. A mobile library with Mohawk language materials is being built by Paul Smith’s College students. They’re learning about sustainability – using recycled, reused and locally sourced materials – while helping the Mohawks of Akwesasne...
Hundreds pack downtown Plattsburgh for holiday parade, tree lighting
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — There was a lot of festive fun in Plattsburgh today for a "Mircale on Margaret Street." Hundreds of people packed downtown Plattsburgh for the seventh annual Plattsburgh holiday parade Saturday afternoon. After that the countdown was on until the tree on Margaret Street was lit up...
Holiday Train Returns
One of the traditions put on hold during the pandemic was the Canadian Pacific holiday train that rolls into the North Country during the Christmas Holidays. After two years of virtual concerts during the pandemic, this week the CP Holiday Train, decked out in thousands of colorful and flashing Christmas lights, returned to the Adirondacks & Northern New York with stops in Port Henry, Rouses Point and in Plattsburgh, where hundreds gathered at the Plattsburgh train station to welcome the Holiday Train back. The stop, one of 6 in New York on its tour through the northern United States and Canada. At each stop, singers JoJo Mason & Lindsay Ell put on a show, performing Christmas songs. While the train brings holiday cheer, it’s also a fundraiser for local food banks at each of its stops. A donation of $4,500 was given to the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity during the Plattsburgh stop. Those attending the performance were asked to bring cash donations or non-perishable food items that will benefit the JCEO’s local food banks and school backpack program.
Christmas in Hague
In Hague, our Christmas celebrations are a tad unusual. We kick off the season with a dog parade the first weekend of December, with prizes awarded for the best-dressed dog. The canines and their owners promenade up the only road in town, arriving at the Community Center, where Santa is on hand to hand out presents to the dogs – oh, yes, and to any children who might be around. But since this is becoming more and more of a retirement community, there aren’t that many wee ones in town anymore.
South Burlington church hosts drive-thru Christmas parade
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - At least a thousand people spent the night looking at Christmas lights in the parking lot at Vibrant Church. The event, Jay’s Christmas Party for Kids, has been going on for years, but because of COVID, it looks very different. Pre-pandemic, they would host an indoor Christmas party. Now instead, people drive a route around the parking lot to see decorated vehicles and displays with some of their favorite characters. Doing it this way allows more people to get in on the festivities.
Underground Snax Opens on College Street in Burlington
Snack fiends, rejoice! Underground Snax, a new shop selling rare candy, chips, drinks and other treats, will host its grand opening in the former Bento space at 197 College Street on Saturday, December 3. The shelves are stocked with more than 340 products, including Japanese Kit Kats and Hi-Chews, ketchup-flavored...
Randy Quaid Buys a Home on Randy Lane in Burlington
Actor Randy Quaid has purchased a home in Burlington — on Randy Lane, no less. Best known for playing Cousin Eddie in National Lampoon's Vacation movies, Quaid and his wife, Evi, bought the single-family New North End home in late August. Vermont Federal Credit Union is financing a 30-year, $280,725 mortgage for the couple, property records show.
Burlington winters are warming faster than almost anywhere else
The Queen City has warmed roughly seven degrees since the 1970s.
Pets with Potential: Meet Cody
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a shy but sweet and spirited dog, meet Cody!. Cody is a three-year-old neutered male. He’s very playful and cuddly, yet tentative, so he may take some time to warm up to his new family. To learn more about...
Every New Yorker Knows: 5 Ways to Keep Your Pipes From Freezing
It is getting super cold in New York State. Snow loves to find places like Buffalo, Rochester, Lake Placid and the rest of the Empire State. As a homeowner, there are certain things that you need to prepare for each and every winter, one of which is keeping your pipes from freezing.
Winning lottery ticket worth more than $17K sold in Malone
MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Check your lottery tickets. A winning ticket worth more than $17,000 was sold in Malone. The ticket, worth $17,211, was sold at Mountain Mart on State Route 11. The New York Lottery announced the winning ticket for the November 30 TAKE 5 EVENING drawing. Take...
Free clothing bin sparks feud among Burlington businesses
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A free clothing bin in Burlington is causing conflict between neighbors in the city’s downtown. For many years, Battery Street Jeans’ free clothing bin on College Street has been a haven for people looking for more clothes to help layer up. But due to increased violence and problems outside of the store, some neighbors are pushing back.
Vermont firefighters have exceptionally busy weekend
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a busy few days for fire departments around Vermont. From Brattleboro to Swanton, there were several major fires, resulting in two deaths. Here’s what we know:. A fire broke out at a home on Grinka Road at 3 a.m. on Friday. Fire...
Paid parking concerns Platts businesses
After years of free parking in downtown Plattsburgh, the plan to install a paid parking fee structure took effect Oct. 11. The Common Council passed the decision (4-2) in June despite concerns from community members. Street parking and select spots in the Durkee Street lot are still free, but for...
Firefighters save North Ferrisburgh building
FERRISBURGH — Three dozen firefighters from six departments, including 21 from the Ferrisburgh Volunteer Fire Department, saved at least the structure of a historic North Ferrisburgh mill from a fire that was called in at about 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday. The wooden mill is on the banks of Lewis...
New York man dies in 2-car crash in Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — New York state police say a 43-year-old man died in a car crash in the town of Plattsburgh on Friday around 11:49 a.m. After a lengthy investigation, state police say Richie Arroyo of Plattsburgh, NY, was traveling southbound on Durand Road, when he crashed head-on into another car.
