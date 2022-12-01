ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFR kicks off at Thomas & Mack Center

By Candese Charles
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lots of cowboys and thousands of rodeo fans are in Las Vegas for the National Finals Rodeo on Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

There are numerous rodeo-related events over the 10 days of competition in which the world’s top rodeo athletes will participate in bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, bull riding, and other events. The winning purse is $10.5 million.

It’s expected more than 170,000 people will attend the NFR, exceeding last year’s attendance. The event generates millions of dollars for Las Vegas.

You can link here for more information on NFR events.

